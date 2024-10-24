 Skip to main content
Lonely Planet shares its top picks for travel in 2025

Some of the picks may surprise you.

By
Toulouse France
Gaspartacus / Pixabay

Lonely Planet, the global travel authority, has unveiled its highly anticipated travel destinations for 2025 with the release of Lonely Planet’s Best in Travel 2025. This marks the 15th edition of Lonely Planet’s “Best in Travel” hotlist, featuring 30 trending destinations that span regions, countries, and cities, making them the must-visit spots for the upcoming year.

The selection was meticulously curated by Lonely Planet’s team of international experts, including editors, writers, and contributors from around the globe. These professionals sifted through countless possibilities to identify the top 30 must-see global destinations across three distinct categories: cities, countries, and regions.

In the cities category, Toulouse, France, has claimed the top spot. Often referred to as “Paris in miniature,” Toulouse is a labyrinthine city known for its amazing art scene housed in repurposed industrial spaces.

When it comes to countries, Cameroon stands out as this year’s number one destination. Celebrating its 65th anniversary of independence in 2025, Cameroon boasts stunning beaches and remarkable cities characterized by African Modernist architecture, such as Yaoundé and Douala.

For regions, the United States takes the lead with South Carolina’s Low Country and Coastal Georgia. This enchanting area has long attracted visitors with its miles of pristine beaches and lush marshlands, alongside its historic cities, Charleston and Savannah.

Lonely Planet’s top picks: The full lists

Distant mountains over ocean, Fiji
Gary Runn / Unsplash

Top 10 best cities

  1. Toulouse, France
  2. Pondicherry, India
  3. Bansko, Bulgaria
  4. Chiang Mai, Thailand
  5. Genoa, Italy
  6. Pittsburgh, USA
  7. Osaka, Japan
  8. Curitiba, Brazil
  9. Palma de Mallorca, Spain
  10. Edmonton, Canada

Top 10 best countries

  1. Cameroon
  2. Lithuania
  3. Fiji
  4. Laos
  5. Kazakhstan
  6. Paraguay
  7. Trinidad & Tobago
  8. Vanuatu
  9. Slovakia
  10. Armenia

Top 10 best regions

  1. South Carolina’s Low Country and Coastal Georgia, USA
  2. The Terai, Nepal
  3. Chiriqui, Panama
  4. Launceston & the Tamar Valley, Australia
  5. Valais, Switzerland
  6. Giresun & Ordu, Turkiye
  7. Bavaria, Germany
  8. East Anglia, England
  9. Jordan Trail
  10. Mount Hood and the Columbia River Gorge region, Oregon, USA

