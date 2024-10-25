Gap Day, Running the World, Holding Court, and more.

Priceline has just released its highly anticipated 2025 Trend Report, unveiling the travel preferences and predictions shaping the year ahead. Conducted between September 6 and September 20, 2024, the survey gathered insights from a nationally representative sample of 3,039 adults aged 18 to 78 who have embarked on journeys of at least 100 miles from home by plane or car within the past year. With this robust data in hand, Priceline identifies the key travel trends expected to dominate in 2025.

Awayborhoods

Young travelers are increasingly opting for authentic experiences by immersing themselves in local neighborhoods instead of crowded tourist spots. In fact, 37% believe their choice of neighborhood significantly impacts their vacation experience. Top picks for 2025 include the vibrant French Quarter in New Orleans, the trendy Capitol Riverfront in Washington D.C., and the artsy Wynwood district in Miami.

Flocking

Gen Z is now craving an escape from the online world and sees travel as a powerful social icebreaker. Because of this, nearly 74% of travelers are researching destinations specifically to meet new people. Over 20% believe hotel bars and cruises are ideal for making connections, and interestingly, they’re also twice as likely to pursue vacation romances, viewing travel as the new dating app.

Star Trekking

Following the 2024 total solar eclipse, interest in astronomy is soaring. Priceline has pinpointed trending North American destinations for travelers seeking stunning views of the northern lights. In the coming year, must-visit spots include Whitehorse in Canada, Fairbanks in Alaska, Mackinaw City in Michigan, and Bar Harbor in Maine.

Holding Court

Tennis and pickleball are evolving from weekend pastimes to major travel inspirations. Young travelers are increasingly incorporating physical activities into their itineraries, with Millennials leading the charge. They are 80% more likely to plan vacations centered around tennis and 87% more likely to base trips on pickleball.

Gap Days

In 2025, travelers are embracing the concept of “Gap Days,” testing out mini-retirements without the commitment of a full year. Many travelers are booking shorter trips to explore new passions, learn new skills, and experiment with career changes.

Running the World

Local run clubs are booming, and Gen Z and Millennial travelers are eager to tap into this trend as a way to explore new places. A striking 79% of these travelers are more likely to join a running club’s event while on vacation, and 65% believe that participating in a race is an excellent way to discover a city. Additionally, 42% of Gen Z and Millennial travelers prefer booking hotels near parks or running trails to maintain their active lifestyle while traveling.

Townsizing

In the coming year, travelers are likely to seek out the charm of small towns across America. Some of the top small-town destinations to watch include Three Rivers California; Panguitch, Utah; Bretton Woods, New Hampshire; South Yarmouth, Massachusetts; and Ouray, Colorado.

GetHerAway

It’s no secret that parenting is hard, and parents with kids under 18 are 2.8 times more likely to crave a getaway to recharge from mental exhaustion. They’re seeking vacation spots that provide spa services, art classes, and even rage rooms. However, 72% of moms say the one thing they’re most excited about is simply getting extra sleep.