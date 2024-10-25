 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Unpacking Priceline’s 2025 travel trends: From Awayborhoods to Star Trekking

Gap Day, Running the World, Holding Court, and more.

By
Hikers on vacation
rawpixel / Pixabay

Priceline has just released its highly anticipated 2025 Trend Report, unveiling the travel preferences and predictions shaping the year ahead. Conducted between September 6 and September 20, 2024, the survey gathered insights from a nationally representative sample of 3,039 adults aged 18 to 78 who have embarked on journeys of at least 100 miles from home by plane or car within the past year. With this robust data in hand, Priceline identifies the key travel trends expected to dominate in 2025.

Awayborhoods

French Quarter New Orleans
USA-Reiseblogger / Pixabay

Young travelers are increasingly opting for authentic experiences by immersing themselves in local neighborhoods instead of crowded tourist spots. In fact, 37% believe their choice of neighborhood significantly impacts their vacation experience. Top picks for 2025 include the vibrant French Quarter in New Orleans, the trendy Capitol Riverfront in Washington D.C., and the artsy Wynwood district in Miami. 

Recommended Videos

Flocking

Outdoor party
David Todd McCarty / Unsplash

Gen Z is now craving an escape from the online world and sees travel as a powerful social icebreaker. Because of this, nearly 74% of travelers are researching destinations specifically to meet new people. Over 20% believe hotel bars and cruises are ideal for making connections, and interestingly, they’re also twice as likely to pursue vacation romances, viewing travel as the new dating app.

Related

Star Trekking

Northern Lights Canada
brigachtal / Pixabay

Following the 2024 total solar eclipse, interest in astronomy is soaring. Priceline has pinpointed trending North American destinations for travelers seeking stunning views of the northern lights. In the coming year, must-visit spots include Whitehorse in Canada, Fairbanks in Alaska, Mackinaw City in Michigan, and Bar Harbor in Maine.

Holding Court

A player getting ready to play pickleball.
Joan Azeka / Unsplash

Tennis and pickleball are evolving from weekend pastimes to major travel inspirations. Young travelers are increasingly incorporating physical activities into their itineraries, with Millennials leading the charge. They are 80% more likely to plan vacations centered around tennis and 87% more likely to base trips on pickleball.

Gap Days

Plane ticket
JoshuaWoroniecki / Pixabay

In 2025, travelers are embracing the concept of “Gap Days,” testing out mini-retirements without the commitment of a full year. Many travelers are booking shorter trips to explore new passions, learn new skills, and experiment with career changes.

Running the World

Man running by water
Muse Studio / Shutterstock

Local run clubs are booming, and Gen Z and Millennial travelers are eager to tap into this trend as a way to explore new places. A striking 79% of these travelers are more likely to join a running club’s event while on vacation, and 65% believe that participating in a race is an excellent way to discover a city. Additionally, 42% of Gen Z and Millennial travelers prefer booking hotels near parks or running trails to maintain their active lifestyle while traveling.

Townsizing

Panguitch, Utah
Rachael Martin / Shutterstock

In the coming year, travelers are likely to seek out the charm of small towns across America. Some of the top small-town destinations to watch include Three Rivers California; Panguitch, Utah; Bretton Woods, New Hampshire; South Yarmouth, Massachusetts; and Ouray, Colorado.

GetHerAway

Spa
stevepb / Pixabay

It’s no secret that parenting is hard, and parents with kids under 18 are 2.8 times more likely to crave a getaway to recharge from mental exhaustion. They’re seeking vacation spots that provide spa services, art classes, and even rage rooms. However, 72% of moms say the one thing they’re most excited about is simply getting extra sleep.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer with over five years of experience, is a dedicated explorer of both the world and…
Forget the eye creams: New study shows travel can prevent premature aging
Travel can help both your mental and physical health.
what is a redress number traveler looking at flight information

Forget about eye creams and anti-aging serums – a new study suggests that travel might actually be one of the best ways to slow down the aging process.

Researchers from Edith Cowan University (ECU) have discovered that taking trips could have surprising health benefits, including helping to prevent premature aging. The study applied the idea of 'entropy,' a scientific concept that relates to how things naturally tend to break down over time, to tourism. In simple terms, the researchers found that positive travel experiences might help keep the body and mind healthier, potentially slowing down some signs of aging. 

Read more
Escape the city: 8 exciting day trips from Boston
Explore everything from lobster rolls to lighthouses
Portland, Maine

Boston, the capital city of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, offers endless fun activities, from Fenway Park to the historic Freedom Trail. However, if you want to escape the hustle and bustle of the city, there are plenty of fun day trips from Boston to explore. Whether you are craving a coastal retreat, want to be one with nature, or are seeking small-town vibes, there’s something for you just outside of Beantown.
Salem, Massachusetts

Distance from Boston: 24.8 miles (39-minute drive)

Read more
Move over stars, Michelin keys are checking in
What are Michelin keys? The new Michelin system to pay attention to
Four Seasons Napa suite

Even non-foodies know about the Michelin star system. But did you know there are now Michelin keys? In September, the awards list was made public, celebrating the very highest caliber of hospitality in hotels across the nation.

The list was four years in the making and put together by an extensive list of experts. Like the restaurant awards, the hotel awards are issued from one to three keys, three being the most impressive. Hotels were gauged based on a number of factors, from interior design and service quality to personality and value for the price. Plainly put: These are the hosts with the most, touting amenities and locations worth salivating over.
How hotels make the list

Read more