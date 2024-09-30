Hilton announces trends that will drive travel in 2025

While 2024 was dubbed the “Year of the Great Recharge,” marked by a surge in wellness-focused vacations like sleep retreats, Hilton’s 2025 Trends Report points to a shift in travel priorities. The report reveals that travelers are now eager to combine relaxation with high-energy adventures, seeking to make the most of both their time and financial investment on the road. As such, 2025 has been named the “Year of the Travel Maximizer.”

Hilton’s findings, drawn from a survey of over 13,000 global travelers, 4,100 Hilton employees, and interviews with travel experts, highlight a growing demand for trips that offer a balance between recharging and experiencing new, exciting activities.

Hilton President and CEO Chris Nassetta said in a statement: “Our 2025 Trends Report uncovers what has been simmering for years – the intersection of work and play; of relaxation and adventure; of being alone but together. Travelers don’t just want to choose their own adventure – they want to maximize every moment from their time away.”

Key takeaways from the Hilton Annual Trends Report