Hilton Annual Trends Report predicts 2025 to be the ‘Year of the Travel Maximizer’

Hilton announces trends that will drive travel in 2025

By
Man in nature
SOFCOR / Pixabay

While 2024 was dubbed the “Year of the Great Recharge,” marked by a surge in wellness-focused vacations like sleep retreats, Hilton’s 2025 Trends Report points to a shift in travel priorities. The report reveals that travelers are now eager to combine relaxation with high-energy adventures, seeking to make the most of both their time and financial investment on the road. As such, 2025 has been named the “Year of the Travel Maximizer.”

Hilton’s findings, drawn from a survey of over 13,000 global travelers, 4,100 Hilton employees, and interviews with travel experts, highlight a growing demand for trips that offer a balance between recharging and experiencing new, exciting activities.

Hilton President and CEO Chris Nassetta said in a statement: “Our 2025 Trends Report uncovers what has been simmering for years – the intersection of work and play; of relaxation and adventure; of being alone but together. Travelers don’t just want to choose their own adventure – they want to maximize every moment from their time away.”

Key takeaways from the Hilton Annual Trends Report

Iceland road and landscape
Rory Hennessey / Unsplash
  • Go Getaways: Nearly 7 in 10 global travelers enjoy being active when they travel.
  • Hurkle-Durkling: 1 in 5 travelers participate in “Hurkle-Durkling,” the Scottish phrase for “lounging in bed all day” while on vacation.
  • Time Travel: 58% of travelers who travel with their children revisit destinations from their own childhood.
  • Slow Travel: 1 in 4 travelers plan to take part in the “Slow Travel” trend and immerse themselves into a destination for an extended period of time to fully embrace the culture.
  • High-Tech Travel: 63% of travelers prefer to have a digital room key.
  • Digital Detox: 24% of travelers say they disconnect from social media more than they used to while on vacation.
  • Pet-Friendly: 25% of solo travelers travel with their pets.
  • Frolleagues: Nearly 30% of leisure travelers travel with “Frolleagues,” friends who are also their colleagues. 
  • Will Travel for Food: 50% of all global travelers book their restaurant reservations before their flights.
  • Soft Travel: More than 1 in 5 travelers plan to travel for self-discovery or mental health, leaning into “Soft Travel,” or travel that encourages simplicity.

