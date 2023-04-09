 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Report: 4 travel trends influencing where your next vacation will be

A new AmEx report has uncovered the four biggest trends for travel in 2023

BethAnn Mayer
By

It’s hard to believe that three years ago, travel was canceled. In 2023, the industry is soaring.

According to a new report from AmEx Travel, 85% of respondents planned to take at least two or more leisure trips in 2023.

Related Videos

In other words, you’re probably once again partaking in annual rituals which transform you into an expert trip planner. You scan your bucket list of places to go, narrow down your vacation spots, and create a dream itinerary.

Related

Perhaps due to what we’ve all collectively been through recently, travelers are taking something of a spare-no-expense approach to travel. According to AmEx Travel’s report, 78% of people considered leisure travel a budget priority, and 74% noted it was more important to plan a trip that was up to their expectations than cost.

YOLO, right? AmEx Travel noticed four other overarching trends from trip planners in 2023. If you’re unsure of the places to go in 2023, perhaps this report will give you some travel ideas.

white sand beach with palm trees

Get off the beaten path

Do you go to the same beach house every year? The tradition and familiarity may be special, and you can choose how to spend your leisure time. However, the current travel trend is all about turning over new stones, discovering new places, and having novel experiences. The overwhelming majority (89%) of respondents wanted to travel to vacation spots they’d never visited before, with nearly two-thirds (68%) saying they take pride in being ahead of trends and finding “hidden gems” before they become popular.

It’s more than uncovering hidden gems, though. Many respondents want to approach trips differently by acting less like tourists. Nearly 80% of Gen-Z and Millennial travelers wanted a “day-in-the-life-of-a-local” experience at a destination. That also means supporting locals. Most respondents (83%) wanted to shop at small businesses, and 88% said shopping and dining locally while traveling made for a more authentic experience.

Takeaway: Travelers want new experiences and an authentic taste of local life — literally and figuratively. Consider branching out this year by choosing a vacation spot you’ve never been to, and mixing in stops at small businesses to your itinerary.

A man getting ready for bed but still on his phone.

Set-jetting

There’s a connotation that screens have turned us all into couch potatoes. But AmEx has a plot twist: They’re inspiring for getting off our couches, out of the house, and even out of the country.

“Travelers are flocking to places that captivate them onscreen, with travel inspiration found anywhere from smartphones to binge-worthy series,” the AmEx travel report notes.

Three-quarters of travelers said they were inspired to travel somewhere specific because of social media. Nearly two-thirds of people gleaned inspiration because they saw it on a TV show, on the news, or in a movie.

Because it’s 2023, 48% of people admitted they want to head to a place to show off on social media. The silver lining is the FOMO they induce may inspire someone else to travel there.

What happened to word-of-mouth recommendations? They still matter, too. Nearly half (47%) of survey participants in all age groups said recommendations from family and friends were still a significant factor in the trip-planning process.

The rise of pop culture influencing travel decisions is generational, with 70% of Gen-Z and Millennials reporting that TV, news, and movies inspired their destination choices and 61% noting they picked it because it looked pretty in photos and videos. Only 49% of overall respondents said the same about choosing destinations because they looked pretty, indicating that older age groups aren’t in the same boat.

Takeaway: You’re not alone if you’re getting travel inspiration from your late-night Instagram or TikTok scroll. Social media can serve as a way to find travel ideas, and there’s no shame in that.

a board at a restaurant

Food

When it comes to travel choices, people are letting their tastebuds do the talking. Of the AmEx travel respondents, 81% reported that they are most excited about trying local foods and cuisines when traveling, with three-quarters dishing that their top interest was dining at a local restaurant during their 2023 travels. Some travelers are literally arriving and saying, “I’m here for the food” — 47% of Gen-Z and Millennials said they completely planned a trip around a particular restaurant (only 37% of all respondents said the same, suggesting a generational divide). The same generations were also more likely (45%) to plan a trip to attend a food festival than all respondents (35%).

Takeaway: Eat your heart out. Foodie travel is trending, particularly among Gen-Z and Millennial vacationers. Consider looking up top restaurants in your destination or planning to attend a food festival for a cuisine you love out of state.

The spa pool at The Boulders Resort in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Wellness

People may be culling travel ideas from Instagram and TikTok, but they want to unplug once they reach their destination, and they’re looking for spots that will help them do that. Three-quarters reported planning to significantly cut back on screentime while traveling for their mental health. Over two-thirds (68%) said they planned to use nature to emphasize mental clarity. Respondents also want to stay healthy and active during their travels, with 82% reporting walking is their favorite activity for health while on vacation. More respondents (72%) are focused on self-care than in 2022, and 57% reported plans to take extended vacations to hone in on wellness.

Takeaway: Vacation can be a time to decompress. Think of ways you can do that, like cutting down on screen time — the experience happened, even if you don’t have a photo of it on Instagram. Promise.

Travel is back, and AmEx has found trends. Travelers want new and authentic experiences, find inspiration through social and traditional media, and look for chances to eat delicious food and focus on physical and mental health and wellness. These trends may be in line with what you’re doing or give you inspiration. Of course, you can take them or leave them. If your family beach house remains you go to, go for it and have a blast.

Editors' Recommendations

Here’s yet another reason to avoid Florida beaches this year
You'll want to skip Florida beaches for your vacation this year when you hear about this
The beach with waves in the background and a bunch of seaweed all over the beach.

It's always Florida, isn't it? Anytime someone makes the headlines for the wrong reason, it happens in Florida. This time, the bad news has to do with Florida beaches. No, it's not hurricanes or shark attacks — you have to worry about something else ruining your beach vacation this year. It's called the Atlantic sargassum belt, and when it reaches our shores, it has been known to wreak havoc on local ecosystems and local tourism — and it doesn't smell pretty.

What the stink's about
This isn't the first time Florida (and other beachy tourist destinations ) have had to deal with sargassum but, according to NPR, Florida's looking at a massive problem this year. The blooms of seaweed have been tracked since 2011, with areas like Guadeloupe, the Yucatan Peninsula, and various Caribbean Islands being affected.

Read more
The latest travel threat the CDC is warning about is super gross
Getting your vacation plans together? Check out this CDC travel advisory first
A person smilling, carrying their luggage, about to go on a trip.

You're either a person that brings wipes and hand sanitizer when you travel, or you just leave it in the hands of the gods and go about your business. Whether you hope for the best or clean every surface as much as possible, we're going to add another thing to be scared of when you travel. According to the CDC travel guidelines, there's a new gross reason that will make you rethink your vacation plans (or, at least, be more vigilant about washing your hands).

What to watch out for
There's a CDC travel advisory for a drug-resistant bacteria called XDR Shigella, and no, it is not as fun to have as it is to say. Shigellosis cases have been tracked at a growing rate that is alarming to the CDC. 

Read more
This is the airline most likely to get you to your destination on time
If airport delays aren't the way you like to fly, then these are the best airlines to book with
Person checking for their flight on the flight departure board at the airport.

We all know the drill. We get to the airport hours early to make sure you don't miss your flight, only to find out it's already been delayed. Now you're stuck at the airport for half a day having to buy over-priced coffee to stay awake until your flight finally leaves. If you are tired of that life, the Department of Transportation recently released their findings on air travel — including the best airlines for on-time flights.

The top airline for on-time flights
The Department of Transportation looked at full-year flight data from 2022. The report defines an on-time flight as one that arrives at its destination within 15 minutes of its scheduled arrival time. So, who topped the list?
Delta Air Lines
We've had plenty of nice things to say about Delta lately, but it turns out, they're also the airline you can set your clock by. Whether you looked at their month-to-month reporting, where they were always in the top three, or went straight to the yearly average, they were the airline most dedicated to getting customers to their final destination.

Read more