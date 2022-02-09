Many of us are now vaccinated and boosted, travel restrictions are loosening up in some places, so who knows? 2022 might be the year many of us start traveling again. While jumping on an airplane (or even being in an airport) may not sound appealing at the moment, there’s no doubt many of us are missing the awe and adventure of exploring new places. Enter technology and its ability to nurture that wanderlust. No doubt, our staycations are a lot more enjoyable and safer when living vicariously through the best travel shows on Netflix.
We’ve also curated the best travel shows from Hulu, Amazon Prime, and more, just in case Netflix is not your primary streaming service. After you view stunning panoramic shots of the U.S. National Parks, delicacies from far-off places, and feats of human bravery, you might feel a little bit better about staying at home.
If you like all kinds of docs, we’ve got you covered with Netflix documentaries (or maybe you’re just really into crime docs and action flicks). We also have an overall guide on the best Netflix movies and Netflix shows.
Down to Earth with Zac Efron (2020)
The Chef Show (2019)
Street Food Collection (2020)
Tales by Light (2015)
Dark Tourist (2018)
Midnight Asia: Eat Dance Dream (2022)
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father (2017)
Lorena, Light-footed Woman (2019)
Editors' Recommendations
- The 10 Best Restaurants in Chicago To Eat At
- The 10 Best Travel Accessories for Long Flights in 2022
- The 25 Best Restaurants in America to Try in 2022
- The 9 Best Ultralight Travel Trailers for Your Road Trip
- The 54 Best Gifts for Men in 2022