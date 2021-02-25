Stuck at home with nothing to do? Thinking about those times you had the option to go out and see the world in all its glory? Us too. There’s nothing we can do about that, unfortunately, but we can give you a great list of shows to stream about all of the beautiful, strange, and mysterious places in the world, some you wouldn’t go to even if you could. Featuring food and cooking, comedy, drama, and some celebrity appearances, you’ll see the world through the eyes of the beholder, or in this case: camera-holder.

Making the best of our situation at hand is something that we can all benefit from, and sometimes that includes mentally traveling to a faraway land. That’s why it’s always a good option to sit down and enjoy the depth of another culture, possibly in another time, to get as close to experiencing it as we can without having to go through the struggles as well. Always remember that even though it may seem like a beautiful, new world is all unattainable to you right now, there are ways to make your everyday life into an adventure of your own.

Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations

Featuring the late and great Anthony Bourdain, we follow him around the world for 15 long seasons (only season 7 and 8 available on Hulu, the rest available for purchase on Amazon) to get a taste of culture. Not only does Anthony delve into the culture, but he tries all the strangest foods and cocktails as well as keeping up with the current events and historical tales of wherever he ends up.

Total Episodes: 144

IMDb Rating: 8.4

Watch on Hulu

Down to Earth with Zac Efron

If you’re looking for a new travel show to binge on Netflix, Down to Earth is exactly what you need. Zac Efron travels around the world with wellness expert Darin Olien to highlight different sustainable ways of living. By shining a light on solutions to problems rather than the problems themselves, this docuseries has an overall positive message and Zac’s bro-like presence only makes it more enjoyable.

Total Episodes: 8

IMDb Rating: 8.1

Watch on Netflix

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted

In another show about a celebrity traveling the world (mostly for food), we find Gordon Ramsay out of his usual Hell’s Kitchen element and into deep and unknown waters all around the world. While this show is also centered around food, it has features that focus on wildlife, cultural customs, and festivities that you just have to try while you’re there. Backed by National Geographic, this show will have you discovering things about the world you never knew, an extra bonus if you are a big fan of Gordon Ramsay.

Total Episodes: 13

IMDb Rating: 7.9

Watch on Disney+

Man vs. Wild

In the classic Bear Grylls adventure show, Man vs. Wild gives us some awesome tips on how to survive in very particular situations should you get stuck in a bad one. With some gross moments of desperation (not actually, he does have a crew with him) a few moments of disbelief, and one hilarious episode featuring Will Ferrell, Grylls shows us the way to survive in any sort of setting against all kinds of odds.

Total Episodes: 78

IMDb Rating: 8.1

Watch on Amazon

Street Food

This Netflix series from the creators of Chef’s Table will explore a different region each season. We start off on the streets of much of Asia — Japan, Thailand, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, and more — to see the carts, stalls, and markets that folks visit on the go, in the middle of the night, or even every day. Unlike other food shows, Street Food spends each episode highlighting the intense personal connection between the meals and the people who make them. Immerse yourself in the sights and sounds, then pretend you can smell all the smells.

Total Episodes: 9

IMDb Rating: 8.0

Watch on Netflix

Expedition Unknown

The devoted and lesser-known archaeologist, Josh Gates, takes us on many adventures around the world to discover temples, lost trails, and artifacts that may pique he interest of any historian or simply raise a curious person’s attention. Following him around the world is much less of a high-quality, sparkly experience than some on our list today, but you get to see some real and rich history of each and every region he chooses to travel.

Total Episodes: 204

IMDb Rating: 8.3

Watch on Amazon

Dark Tourist

Cults, rituals, gangs, warzones, crime scenes, and ancient ruins. In this documentary, our host, David Farrier, travels the world in search of the dark, the devious, and the dastardly. Unlike the other features in this list, this series will show a whole new side of tourism, where the darkest sides of humanity are shown all around the world.

Total Episodes: 8

IMDb Rating: 7.6

Watch on Netflix

Travel Man

Positively British and dryly hilarious, Travel Man follows comedian Richard Ayoade to top travel destinations around the world to witness their glory and what they have to offer in under 48 hours. Focused on comedy and featuring some surprise guests, Richard takes them around to taste the food, drink wine, visit local architecture hotspots, and occasionally try out a somewhat-thrilling local attraction.

Total Episodes: 48

IMDb Rating: 8.3

Watch on Amazon

You vs. Wild

In one of Netflix’s new interactive streaming shows, You vs Wild takes you on a journey with Bear Grylls through harsh deserts, deep jungles, and frozen tundra. This show is much like his popular show Man vs Wild, but you get to make one of two decisions every few minutes that decide how the episode goes. Differing from your run of the mill “turn it on and turn off” model, this can be a fun way to incorporate watching your shows into a game night.

Total Episodes: 9

IMDb Rating: 6.7

Watch on Netflix

The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes

From all over the world people choose their homes to fit their climate, the local architecture, their personal interests, or all of the above. This show (associated with BBC) will challenge your idea of what a home can be and redefine traditional architecture for any and all regions they take us. Each home we tour has different theatrics, some for art inspiration, some for ultimate comfort, and some for practicality. These homes are dug into the fabric of their environments to the best of their abilities.

Total Episodes: 12

IMDb Rating: 7.6

Watch on Netflix

