You need this new limited edition Rimowa luggage collection in your closet

The Hammerschlag collection from Rimowa is a throwback nod to a 1966 piece

The Rimowa Hammerschlag collection.
When traveling, you don’t want to throw your stuff in a duffel bag and call it a day. You want luggage that will keep your items organized while adding a quiet sophistication to your look. German company Rimowa is the luggage brand to trust your travels to. Rimowa has been in the luxury business for over 100 years, but you won’t have to wait that long to check out their new Hammerschlag collection.

Rimowa blends old and new

We love it when a brand takes a vintage piece and modernizes it. The Rimowa Hammerschlag line combines elements old and new without skimping on the craftsmanship the brand is known for.

Behind-the-scenes details

Originally called Gortz & Morszeck, after the two men who started things in 1898, Rimowa was forced to switch production to aluminum-only luggage when the factory burned down in the 1930s, wiping out the other materials. Now, the signature aluminum grooves are a sleek companion for your trip.

The vintage features

What makes the Hammerschlag collection unique is its homage to the 1966 archival piece. It starts with the handle, which might be leather, but the look and design are based on the classic metal version. Rimowa takes things back even further, with each of the limited cases given a Cognac leather tag with an 1898 stamp as a nod to the origins of the company and the city of Cologne, Germany, where Rimowa still keeps headquarters.

The Rimowa Hammerschlag collection

The Hammerschlag collection consists of the Hand-Carry Case, a standard-size suitcase, and the Cabin, your rolling luggage piece.

What both cases contain

For those of us who live for organization and precision, both cases have the goods on the inside. You’ll find compression straps to keep your items in place and vintage hooks on the zippered leather divider to put everything exactly where you want it to go.

And you won’t have to worry about messing with the locks while trying to get through security at the airport. Each case is TSA-approved to get you through without a fuss. We can’t say the same about what’s in your case, though.

The Hammerschlag Hand-Carry Case

The Hammerschlag Hand-Carry Case has enough room for around three days’ worth of travel essentials, making it the perfect weekend getaway buddy.

Only 966 were produced, as an Easter egg for the 1966 design. Each one has a leather marking commemorating the 125th anniversary of Rimowa with the individual case number.

The Hammerschlag Cabin

The Hammerschlag Cabin has two leather-crafted handles, one on top and one on the side, to pick how you lift your cargo. The ergonomic adjustable handle that controls what direction those cushioned axles take the wheels has a bit of leather underneath for extra comfort if you need to hurry through the airport.

A limited 1,898 Cabins were produced, with each containing the numbered leather stamp on the inside, the same as the Hand-Carry Case.

From cars to watches, the Germans know how to ooze luxury into what they produce, making even everyday items feel like they were crafted just for you. The Hammerschlag line is a good enough of a throwback to tug at our nostalgia strings while giving us something fresh to look at. If you need a luggage upgrade, the Rimowa Hammerschlag limited collection line is all you need.

