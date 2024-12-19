10 essential tips for first-time flyers (that everyone can benefit from)

If you’re preparing to take your first flight and want to feel as ready as possible, you’ve come to the right place. From deciding what to pack to navigating the airport and handling security lines, there’s a lot to think about. Flying can be stressful, even for seasoned travelers, and that stress can be magnified if it’s your first time. But here’s what I’ve learned: everyone starts somewhere, and flying isn’t nearly as intimidating as it may seem once you get the hang of it. Here are some first-time flying tips to help you make it through your first air journey.

10 tips for first-time flyers

1. Give yourself extra time

Airports are busy places with lots of moving parts, and things can feel hectic when you’re not familiar with the process. Arriving early gives you a buffer to handle anything unexpected, like long lines at check-in or finding your way through the terminal.

For domestic flights, you should get to the airport at least two hours before your plane takes off. For international flights, three hours is ideal. If you’re flying during peak holiday seasons, consider adding 30 minutes to that timeline.

2. Pack your carry-on wisely

Your carry-on will be available during the flight, so pack it wisely. Essentials to include are:

A valid ID or passport (double-check what’s required for your destination).

Your boarding pass (printed or on your phone).

Medications, electronics, and any chargers you might need.

Snacks and a reusable water bottle (empty it before security).

Something to keep you entertained, like a book, headphones, or a downloaded show.

Keep it organized so you can easily grab what you need during the flight. Remember, liquids must be in containers of 3.4 ounces or less and fit into a single quart-sized bag.

3. Learn the airport security basics

Airport security can feel intimidating when you don’t know what to expect, but it’s a fairly straightforward process once you’ve done it. You’ll be asked to place your carry-on and personal items (like your shoes, jacket, and belt) in bins that go through an X-ray scanner.

Here’s what you’ll need to remove from your bag:

Your laptop or tablet.

Liquids in your quart-sized bag.

The TSA recommends having your ID and boarding pass out for inspection before you enter the security line. Listen to the TSA officers; they’ll guide you through the process. If you’re unsure, ask; they’re used to helping first-timers.

4. Dress for comfort and convenience

Airplanes aren’t exactly known for their luxurious seating, so it’s necessary to dress comfortably. Opt for layers since cabin temperatures can vary, and choose breathable fabrics. Slip-on shoes are a game changer for getting through security quickly and staying comfy on the flight.

Also, consider bringing a scarf or lightweight blanket that can double as a cozy wrap if the cabin gets chilly.

5. Understand your baggage allowance

Every airline has its own baggage policies, so check the details on your ticket or the airline’s website before packing. Most economy tickets include one carry-on and a personal item, but some budget airlines charge extra for even a small bag.

Weigh your checked luggage ahead of time to avoid overweight fees, and keep your carry-on within the size limits. There’s nothing worse than being asked to check it at the gate.

6. Download the airline’s app

This is one of my favorite first-time flying tips – get the airline’s app! It can be a lifesaver. You can check in, download your boarding pass, and stay updated on gate changes or delays from your phone. Many apps also offer in-flight entertainment, so you can stream movies or shows during the flight.

7. Bring snacks and stay hydrated

Airplane food options can be limited, especially on shorter flights, so packing your own snacks is a good idea. Consider granola bars, nuts, or dried fruit—something non-messy and easy to eat.

Staying hydrated is just as important. The dry cabin air can leave you feeling parched, so drink plenty of water before and during the flight.

8. Know your boarding group

When it’s time to board the plane, passengers are usually called in groups. Your group will be listed on your boarding pass, so listen to the announcements.

Don’t stress if you’re in one of the last groups to board, it just means less time sitting on the plane. When you’re getting ready to board, just make sure you have your boarding pass and ID ready.

9. Get familiar with the in-flight experience

After boarding the plane, store your bag in the overhead bin or beneath the seat ahead of you, get comfortable in your seat, and buckle your seatbelt. If you’re near the window, take a moment to enjoy the view! It’s pretty spectacular, especially during takeoff and landing.

10. Don’t hesitate to ask for help

Airport staff and flight attendants are there to assist you, so don’t be afraid to ask questions. They may even have their own first-time flying tips to offer you!