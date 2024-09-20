 Skip to main content
How to pack a suitcase without the stress: Your complete guide

By
black and green suitcase on brown carpet
Vlada Karpovich / Pexels

Packing a suitcase may seem pretty simple – throw in your clothes, zip it up, and go, right? But anyone who’s ever had to sit on their suitcase to get it to close or arrived at their destination with wrinkled clothes knows there’s more to it. Mastering the art of packing a suitcase will save you space, time, and stress — so let’s break it down step by step.

1. Start with a packing list 

black packing list next to laptop
Markus Winkler / Pexels

First things first – write down what you need. It sounds old-school, but it’s the key to avoiding that dreaded moment when you’re 30,000 feet in the air and realize you forgot your charger. A list helps you focus on essentials and eliminates impulse packing (we all have that “what if” item we never wear).

Here’s a quick breakdown:

  • Clothes (based on weather, activities, and length of stay)
  • Toiletries (all the mini versions of your favorites)
  • Electronics (phone, laptop, chargers, headphones)
  • Shoes (1-2 pairs, depending on your trip)
  • Documents (passport, ID, itinerary)
  • Extras (books, snacks, travel pillow)
2. Pick the right suitcase

suitcases placed on edge of bed
Ketut Subiyanto / Pexels

Not all suitcases are created equal. For short trips, a carry-on works wonders – it saves you from baggage claim delays, and you won’t have to worry about the airline losing your stuff. For longer trips or when you have more than just a carry-on, a larger suitcase with sturdy wheels and handles is your best friend.

3. Rolling vs. folding

a person placing a rolled sweatshirt in suitcase
Timur Weber / Pexels

You’ve probably heard that rolling your clothes saves space, and yes, that’s true. Rolling also minimizes wrinkles, which is perfect when you don’t have time to iron. However, for bulkier items like sweaters or jeans, folding might be the better option to avoid unnecessary creases. Consider mixing it up – roll lighter items like t-shirts and fold heavier clothes. 

4. Maximize space with packing cubes

open suitcase with clothes inside
Craig Adderley / Pexels

Packing cubes are game-changers. These little zippered compartments help you keep everything organized and compress your clothes, giving you more space in your suitcase. Plus, unpacking is a breeze. Instead of rifling through your entire bag to find that one pair of socks, everything has its place.

You can even dedicate a cube to each type of item – tops in one, pants in another, or by outfit combinations. 

5. Shoes go at the bottom (and use shoe bags!)

a man packing shoes in his suitcase
Vlada Karpovich / Pexels

Shoes are one of the bulkiest things you’ll pack, so place them at the bottom of your suitcase, near the wheels. This keeps the suitcase balanced and stops your clothes from getting dirty.

If you don’t have shoe bags, no worries! Plastic grocery bags or shower caps do the job just fine.

6. Use every inch of space

a piece of luggage sitting on the table unzipped
Ruslan Sikunov / Unsplash

The key to packing like a pro is using every nook and cranny. Stuff socks and underwear into your shoes, and fill any gaps between items with smaller things like belts, scarves, or chargers. You’ll be surprised how much you can fit when you think creatively.

7. Keep liquids separated and secure

brown bottles on rustic cloth
Pexels / Alesia Kozik

No one wants shampoo all over their clothes. Always, always, always pack your liquids in a sealed plastic bag. And while we’re at it, stick to travel-size bottles to avoid taking up too much space (and to meet carry-on regulations if you’re flying). Pro tip: Wrap a piece of plastic wrap under the caps of your liquid bottles to prevent leaks. Yes, it’s an extra step, but it’s worth it.

8. The personal item: Your secret weapon

man walking with suitcase and backpack
Abdel Rahman Abu Baker / Pexels

Most airlines let you bring one carry-on and one personal item, so use that personal item wisely! A roomy tote, backpack, or duffel bag can hold essentials like your electronics, travel documents, a jacket, or even an extra outfit. It’s a great way to maximize your packing potential without going overboard on your suitcase weight.

9. Keep essentials accessible

shiny black suitcase with phone on top
Benjamin R. / Unsplash

If you’re checking your suitcase, remember that everything you might need during the flight (or while you’re waiting) should be in your carry-on or personal item. Think phone, wallet, passport, and anything you might want to keep yourself entertained on a long flight (book, earbuds, snacks). 

10. Double-check weight and regulations

suitcase with wheels
American Green Travel / Unsplash

Before you zip up, make sure your suitcase isn’t over the weight limit. Airlines can be strict about this, and the last thing you want is to repack or pay a hefty fee at the airport. A portable luggage scale can save you the trouble and embarrassment of re-packing at check-in.

If you’re flying internationally, double-check the airline’s specific luggage regulations – some have stricter size or weight limits.

11. Final touch: Tag it

suitcase with a marble luggage tag
Mikey Wu / Unsplash

Don’t forget to put a name tag on your suitcase! If you’re using a suitcase that’s a common color, tie a bright ribbon or attach a colorful luggage tag to make it easier to spot on the baggage carousel.

Kelly Baker
Kelly Baker
Kelly is a writer who loves good books, baking homemade bread, playing the piano, and spending time with her family.
