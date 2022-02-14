As travel returns slowly but surely, there are some critical elements you need to add to your bag (and your dopp kit) before hit the road again, like the best travel grooming products. Keeping your grooming routine in check while on the road is as important as knowing what to pack, be it the best slip-on boots or an everyday carry-approved wallet. And properly sized grooming selections, the kind that won’t get confiscated and thrown out by the TSA, are a must-have for the modern man on the go these days.

It’s not as hard as it sounds at first, because plenty of your favorite grooming brands have downsized their essentials in ways that are very friendly to your dopp kit and your wallet. The great news is, you can even replicate practically every step of your routine when on the road, thanks to handy travel-sized picks (remember, liquids, gels, creams or paste must weigh under 3.4 ounces in a travel-sized container). The necessities of packing for the road, be it for a short or long getaway, demand that you look and feel your best, and the best travel grooming products can help with that — in this case, a little goes a long way. Time to pack up and get out on the road.

Best Travel Face Wash: Jack Black Deep Dive Glycolic Facial Cleanser

Give your day a jumpstart on the road with this innovative cleanser from Jack Black, made to remove pore-clogging oil and wash away dead skin. The result is an innovative and fresh feel available in a 3 oz. travel size (and a larger version available to use at home).

Best Travel Moisturizer: Ursa Major Fortifying Face Balm

When we say a little goes a long way, it’s products like this super high-quality face balm that we’ve got in mind. A fast-absorbing gel lotion, this balm tightens and smooths skin with just a few quick pumps of product. It’s nicely sized to fit easily into your dopp kit, too.

Best Travel Eye Product: Oars + Alps Wake Up Eye Stick

Just as your face wash helps revive tired skin, this handy and easily portable eye stick brightens dark circles and firms the skin underneath your eyes (especially helpful if you’ve traveled to a locale where late nights are the norm). It uses caffeine to de-puff and cool your eyes with a few simple swipes.

Best Travel Face Wipes: Cardon Exfoliating Toner Wipes

Now, not every trip is going to leave a ton of time to go through the same routine you might go through at home. Get your mug exfoliated and toned all at once with these incredibly useful two-sided wipes, one to smooth and another side to provide extreme exfoliation without going over the top. With 60 wipes in a compact package, you’ll have more than enough for many trips to come.

Best Travel Deodorant: Huron Aluminum-Free Deodorant

Sized just right at 3 ounces, this deodorant is aluminum-free and designed to absorb wetness while delivering a long-lasting scent (we should know: We’ve tried it ourselves). Plus, it’s USA-made and also fashioned with 100% recyclable packaging.

Best Travel Cologne: Fulton & Roark Solid Cologne

Fulton & Roark has staked its brand on making fine scents across the board, from deodorant to body wash, but it’s the company’s invigorating solid cologne we can’t get enough of these days. Best of all, it comes in a crisp metal container that looks seriously cool and flips open with ease. Subtle style and a very pleasing scent will upgrade your travel grooming rotation with ease.

Best Travel Beard Oil: Pete & Pedro Natural Beard Oil

Going with an unshaven look or a bit of stubble? Give your mane the nourishment it needs with this beard oil, dialed in for deep hydration and natural nourishment. The Woodsy scent is a winner any time of year, and the nicely sized 2 oz. bottle ensures it fits easily within that well-curated dopp kit.

Best Travel Pomade: Patricks M3 Matte Finish, Strong Hold Pomade

Clocking in at under 3 ounces, you get a ton of bang for your buck with this high-quality pomade, the perfect way to add standout style to your look while on the road. The strong hold lasts for hours and is well-suited to pompadours and more.

