Tower 28 earns three major seals of approval for specialized skincare products

For sufferer of rosacea, psoriasis or eczema, these seals assure product safety

Tower 28 products
Tower 28

For those who suffer from potentially devastating skin conditions like rosacea, psoriasis, and eczema, skincare products that work safely and effectively are incredibly welcome and necessary. Tower 28 offers reliable products they can turn to, and the proof that they’re safe is now provided by estimable organizations such as the National Rosacea Society, the National Psoriasis Foundation, and the National Eczema Association.

Head of National Rosacea Society offers high praise

Tower 28 skincare product
Tower 28

This exceptional achievement also came with glowing praise from Andrew Huff, the president and executive director of the National Rosacea Society.

“We are pleased that Tower 28 has received the NRS Seal of Acceptance for its latest collection of skincare products,” Huff said. “The Seal is a sign to rosacea sufferers that the products have been rigorously tested and found to be unlikely to cause irritation or a flare-up of signs or symptoms.”

But Tower 28 products aren’t just safe. They’re effective, and they provide consumers with plenty of choices depending on their skin type, possible symptoms, and the issues they wish to address.

Tower 28 founder Amy Liu’s unique approach

Tower 28 skincare product
Like many users who constantly search for safe skincare and beauty products, Tower 28 founder Amy Liu struggled to find options that wouldn’t harm or damage her sensitive skin.

After working in executive positions at companies like L’Oreal and Smashbox, though, Liu found herself in a position to do something about it. She spent years battling eczema, and when she shifted to an entrepreneurial role and founded Tower 28, she became fiercely dedicated to making safe products for those who suffer from similar issues.

Here’s a snapshot of what’s available:

SOS Rescue Spray. This spray actually triggers an immune system boost. Its “hero” ingredient is hypochlorous acid (HOCI), which is naturally found in white blood cells. It helps our bodies defend us from harmful bacteria and inflammation, and the immune boost signals the body to repair and heal irritated skin.

SOS Gel Cleanser. This daily cleanser is gentle enough to remove sunscreen oils and dirt without causing tight skin or issues with burning eyes. It’s pH-balanced and fragrance-free, and it actively infuses essential minerals and electrolytes into the skin when applied. The cleanser is also clinically tested and approved by dermatologists.

SOS Recovery Cream. This moisturizer boasts all the right ingredients, including four types of hydrating hyaluronic acid, barrier-boosting ceramides, and allantoin. It’s designed for those who have overdone it with makeup, environmental irritants, etc, and it’s been clinically tested to reduce redness, increase hydration, and improve skin texture. It’s also alcohol-free and won’t block pores. it comes with an industry endorsement from esthetician and fellow brand founder Sofie Pavitt.

SOS Intensive Rescue Serum. As its name implies, this serum is literally a skin saver. It’s designed to help soothe, purify, and renew skin that’s chronically sensitive to conditions caused by acne, rosacea, and eczema. It also doubles as a gentle alternative to exfoliation, plus it’s approved for use with all skin types.

These products are also available at Sephora, where they’re clearly labeled as “Clean.”

