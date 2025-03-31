 Skip to main content
Legendary Hungarian skincare company releases powerful collagen booster

Elixir provides clinically proven skincare results

Elixir from Omorovicza
When it comes to history and legacy, it’s safe to say that Omoroviczva stands alone. The Budapest-based firm has established itself as one of the most fascinating firms in the men’s skincare market, and the release of its latest product, Elixir, is a significant new addition to its product line.

Given the uniqueness factor, a bit of background is required. The company’s hero ingredient, the trademarked “Healing Concentrate,” is produced by biofermenting the Budapest thermal water that transforms the 26 minerals it contains into bio-available molecules that the skin can absorb and utilize.

The superpower of Elixir is collagen boosting

Omorovicza Elixir
Omorovicza

Elixir has the highest potency of the company’s patented Healing Concentrate. At a concentration that’s four times higher than that of earlier products, it can be used as a topical supplement and/or a serum, with powerful benefits:

  • Increased collagen production
  • Enhanced skin firmness
  • More elasticity
  • Added hydration

Moreover, the results are visible, with users showing fewer fine lines and wrinkles. In Omororicza’s rigorous clinical testing, collagen products were boosted by 26% in just 24 hours. Morning and evening use is recommended, and the product can be applied via a few drops to cleansed skin or mixed with a serum.

But the benefits of Elixir go well beyond these basics. Omorovicza also claims an improvement of 72% in skin resilience in just four weeks, with a concomitant 92% reduction over that same time period.

Other benefits include strengthening the skin barrier, minimizing blemishes and imperfections, reducing hyperpigmentation, and improving skin texture and radiance. In the same clinical testing, 97% of those who used Elixir said the product transformed their skin.

Key ingredients

Elixir is also infused with a number of high-performance actives:

  • Sage extract, which boosts ceramide production, helps with barrier strengthening and reduces inflammation.
  • Pumpkin seed extract, which has been proven to outperform marine collagen while providing deep hydration and reducing wrinkles with a filler-like effect.
  • Sunflower sprouts extract, which is proven to improve visible signs of aging while supporting skin longevity.

The unique history of Omorovicza

Elixir from Omorovicza
Omorovicza

Omorovicza was initially founded in 1861, and the thermal baths that remain the source of its healing waters were sourced from a thermal bath built in the 1800s by the Omorovicza family. For those who love their history, that bath is located on the same site used for the same purpose during the Ottoman Empire.

The healing power of these waters is based on a special geological feature of both Budapest and Hungary. The earth’s crust is thinner there, allowing the thermal water in the region to effectively absorb a greater concentration of minerals like magnesium and calcium as it travels to the surface.

This gives them healing properties that some have described as “magical,” and hundreds of thermal baths have been built in the city. So many flocked to the baths that Budapest earned the official title of “International Spa City” in 1934.

The company’s history in this century is distinctly more contemporary. When Stephen and Margaret de Heinrich began the work of founding around the turn of the millennium, they noticed the healing powers of the water, which Margaret called “Budapest in a bottle.”

Recognizing the power of what they were seeing, they worked with a Nobel prize-winning laboratory to develop the Healing Concentrate, and Omorovicza was officially founded in 2006. Celebrity endorsements have come from the likes of Anne Hathaway, Gwyneth Paltrow, Uma Thurman, and Kate Hudson, and pricing for Elixir starts at $38 for the mini version.

