These are the most fun cities in America — guess who claimed the top spot

Unsurprisingly, Las Vegas took the number one spot.

By
Ferris Wheel
MelaniMarfeld / Pixabay

If you’re planning your next adventure, WalletHub has your fun-seeking guide ready. The personal finance site ranked over 180 U.S. cities to determine where you’re most likely to have a blast without breaking the bank. Using 65 key metrics, including the number of attractions, restaurants, marinas, hiking trails, and more per capita, the study reveals where fun is in full supply.

Las Vegas, Nevada

Welcome sign in Las Vegas
David Lusvardi / Unsplash

Las Vegas claimed the top spot as the most fun city in America, and it’s easy to see why. With endless casinos, 4.5-star restaurants, luxury spas, shopping centers, and vibrant nightlife, Sin City never sleeps. It’s also one of the few places where public drinking is widely permitted, making partying non-stop.

Orlando, Florida

A view of a theme park in Orlando.
Aditya Vyas / Unsplash

Orlando, Florida, takes the second spot on the list, renowned for its world-class amusement parks like Disney World and Universal Studios. Surprisingly, the city offers affordable travel options, with low hotel rates and dining prices. Orlando also stands out for its spas, soccer culture, and family-friendly entertainment.

Miami, Florida

Ocean and Miami
Ahmet Demiroğlu / Unsplash

Miami ranks third and is the epicenter of fun for outdoor and water lovers. Known for its gorgeous beaches, it’s a top spring-break destination. The city also leads the U.S. in fishing facilities, marinas, boat tours, and water sports, and has an impressive amount of shoreline per capita.

Which other cities made the list?

Piedmont Park, Atlanta, Georgia
Kyle Sudu / Unsplash

Other cities in the top ten include Atlanta, GA; New Orleans, LA; Austin, TX; San Francisco, CA; Chicago, IL; Houston, TX; and New York, NY. 

On the other end of the spectrum, the least-fun cities are Pearl City, HI; South Burlington, VT; Yonkers, NY; Lewiston, ME; Oxnard, CA; Fremont, CA; and Santa Rosa, CA.

