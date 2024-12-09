Fire restrictions and water shortages hit Grand Canyon visitors—what to know

Grand Canyon National Park has just located a new break in the Transcanyon Waterline. While the waterline has seen its fair share of issues, this latest incident in a long series of breaks means that the South Rim will need to face stricter water restrictions. Until the repairs are completed, the park is officially in conservation mode, and the water was completely shut off on December 7th.

If you’re planning on hiking or visiting the South Rim in the coming days, be aware that you will need to carry more water than you originally planned. Refilling and treated water stations will be limited, so save your water for drinking only and bring more than you think you’ll need. Once you deplete half of your water, consider turning around or heading to the nearest exit point or ranger station to stay on the safe side. You don’t want to find yourself in an emergency situation.

Signs of dehydration include dizziness, dry mouth, and dark urine. Drink water immediately if these symptoms appear. The best approach is to sip water regularly instead of waiting until you’re thirsty. In addition, it’s always a good idea to carry electrolyte tablets, powders, or drinks to replenish the salts lost through sweat.

Fire restrictions will be in place after December 7th since there won’t be any excess water to put it all out. Campers are prohibited from lighting any fires, so portable stoves that do not have any open flames or pre-prepped meals will be your best friend. Bring warm gear for the cold nights.