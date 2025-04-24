What travelers should know about visiting Rome after the Pope’s passing

Table of Contents Table of Contents Some attractions may be closed Important dates to be aware of

Travelers heading to Rome in the coming weeks will find themselves arriving during a moment of historical and emotional significance. With the passing of Pope Francis, both Rome and Vatican City are experiencing an extraordinary influx of visitors, pilgrims, mourners, and world leaders alike, many of whom were already planning trips for the upcoming Jubilee Year. As such, navigating it all will require patience and planning.

“This is a time of great reflection and reverence in Rome,” says Kathy McCabe, host of Dream of Italy and Dream of Europe on PBS, and founder of Dream of Italy Magazine. “If you already have plans to visit during this period, reconfirm all reservations, book ahead wherever possible, and plan your days with flexibility and patience.”

Recommended Videos

From transportation logistics to special ceremonies and closures, here’s what you need to know if you’re planning a trip to Rome during this extraordinary chapter in the city’s history.

Some attractions may be closed

While visiting Rome during this historic moment may feel like a once-in-a-lifetime experience, travelers should be prepared for significant changes to access and availability, especially within Vatican City.

“During the nine official days of mourning, tours will not be allowed inside St. Peter’s Basilica,” says McCabe. “The Vatican Museums will be closed on the day of the funeral, and the Sistine Chapel will close once the conclave begins. Some surrounding shops and restaurants may also close temporarily. If you have a Vatican tour scheduled, reach out to your tour provider for options to reschedule or receive a refund.”

While this may be disappointing for those hoping to visit key religious sites, it’s important to approach travel during this time with sensitivity and respect. Kathy encourages visitors to pivot and explore other parts of the city instead.

“Rome’s other iconic landmarks should not be affected, so consider adjusting your itinerary to explore those areas during this unique time,” she says.

With large crowds expected and logistical challenges heightened, planning ahead is essential. “Hotel rooms are in extremely high demand, and many were already booked out due to the Jubilee,” Kathy adds. “The same goes for restaurants – don’t assume you can walk in. Make dining reservations well in advance. Also, think carefully about where in the city your activities are based – anything near Vatican City will be impacted by closures, crowds, and heightened security.”

Important dates to be aware of

If you’re planning a visit to Rome in the coming days, there are several key dates that may impact your itinerary, especially if you plan to visit Vatican City or its surrounding areas.

April 23 to 25: Pope Francis will lie in state at St. Peter’s Basilica. Public viewing hours are: Wednesday: 11 a.m. to midnight Thursday: 7 a.m. to midnight Friday: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

April 26: The funeral for Pope Francis will take place at 10 a.m. in St. Peter’s Square. Following the ceremony, he will be laid to rest at Santa Maria Maggiore, honoring his personal request.

May 6 (tentative): This is the earliest possible date for the conclave to begin, as cardinals from around the world gather to elect the next pope. Visitors often congregate in St. Peter’s Square to await the symbolic white smoke and the new pope’s first appearance on the balcony. The conclave may take several days, though it typically concludes within five.

During these significant events, expect closures of the Vatican Museums, the Sistine Chapel, and all tours within Vatican City. In addition, major road closures and restricted access near the Vatican are highly likely. Local shops and restaurants in the immediate area may also close temporarily, so it’s best to plan accordingly.