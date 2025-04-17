 Skip to main content
The Grand Canyon Rim Trail surprised me — here’s why

The best way to see the Grand Canyon from a distance

By
Grand Canyon National Park
Emily Caldwell / The Manual

With less than two days on my trip itinerary to explore Grand Canyon National Park, I headed out to Bright Angel Trail bright and early. Bright Angel Trail, located on the South Rim, is the most popular trail in the park for the average visitor. As a first-time visitor, I researched for many days before my trip and concluded the Bright Angel Trail would be the best hike to explore beautiful canyon views.

When we got to the start of the trail, my hiking plans quickly changed. The Bright Angel Trail (likely considered easy for the average hiker) requires going down into the canyon, which contains various points where you’ll walk close to the cliff’s edge. If you’re afraid of heights (or falling into the Grand Canyon), it will only take a few minutes on this trail to realize it’s time to turn around. Luckily, the Grand Canyon Rim Trail is a great alternative to bask in the canyon’s beauty — yet from a reasonable distance. Here’s why the Rim Trail is the perfect introduction to the Grand Canyon that anyone can enjoy.

What to know about the Grand Canyon Rim Trail

Grand Canyon Rim Trail
Emily Caldwell / The Manual

The beauty of the Grand Canyon Rim Trail is in its name, circling just around the edge of the canyon instead of going down into it. Even if your fitness level is high enough to tackle going into the canyon and back out, a fear of heights shouldn’t have to keep you from seeing the Grand Canyon.

Unlike most other Grand Canyon hikes, the Rim Trail hike has minimal elevation changes but allows you to see the canyon. The pathway is paved for most of the hike, too, which makes navigating for beginners much easier. Several portions of the Rim Trail hike are also shaded, which can be a great perk on those hot days. I’d describe the Grand Canyon Rim Trail as more like a trail walk than a hike, as very few portions require an uphill climb.

Another thing that makes this trail unique is that there are various shuttle stops along the Rim Trail. You can’t rely on a shuttle to get you back out when it comes to hikes that go into the canyon. With the Rim Trail, you’ll have peace of mind that if you get too tired or don’t feel well, you can wait for the shuttle to return to the parking area instead of having a (long) trek. Many Grand Canyon hikes can seem too intimidating for the non-experienced hiker, but the shuttle access helps ease this worry.

Choosing your distance

Grand Canyon National Park
Emily Caldwell / The Manual

The Grand Canyon Rim Trail spans 13 miles and is an out-and-back trail. When I first started the trail, my goal was to walk a few miles and then turn around to return to the parking location before getting too deep into it. Time flew by during the walk as I was immersed in the impressive views of the canyon. As beautiful as pictures of the Grand Canyon are, there’s nothing like the view in person. The sheer size and depth of this natural wonder are breathtaking.

When I first started the Rim Trail, I had no intention of walking to the end of it. Until this, the most I’ve ever walked straight in my life without stopping is about 6 miles. From where I parked near Bright Angel Lodge, it was about 8 miles to the end of the Rim Trail (at Hermit’s Rest). Each time we would reach the next shuttle stop, I wanted to continue further and further to see the Grand Canyon from a new angle. Before I knew it, I had committed to walking the entire 8 miles until reaching the final point to break at Hermit’s Rest.

The great thing about the Rim Trail is that you can choose your distance. Whether you can only walk a mile or want to challenge yourself to the whole thing, it’s an accessible option for many travelers to experience the Grand Canyon. Travelers of any fitness or ability level can walk just a few minutes into the pathway to capture a full canyon view. It’s also nice to know that restrooms are available at various shuttle stops along the Rim Trail route (something you won’t find on many other popular Grand Canyon hikes).

Why the Rim Trail surprised me

Hermit's Rest at Grand Canyon
Emily Caldwell / The Manual

This visit to the Grand Canyon was my first-ever experience at a National Park. Before visiting, I was excited yet nervous. Although I am a regular walker and jogger, I don’t consider myself a “hiker”. Reading online and exploring the various trails of the Grand Canyon intimidated me.

Though I planned to try the Bright Angel Trail, I’ll admit I was worried that the uphill climb back up would be too challenging. I always thought visits to National Parks were only for the true, experienced, outdoorsy type. My visit and walk along the Grand Canyon Rim Trail have shown me that everyone can (and should) capture the beauty of this natural red rock formation, regardless of fitness level or fear of heights.

Upgrade your trail runs this spring with Brooks’ latest shoe
Conquer trail running this spring with the Caldera 8
Trail Running Shoe Brooks Caldera 8

There's nothing like escaping the hustle and bustle of daily life than trail running in the woods. It's like all of your problems melt away for a bit, and it's just you and the trees and the fresh air. Throughout my trail running journey, I've learned that it's super helpful to have proper trail running gear, especially in a good trail running shoe. So, if you're looking for a new pair this spring, might I suggest Brooks Running?

This brand was originally founded in 1914, but they shifted to running shoes in the 1970s. These days, they are expanding their collection to include The Brooks Caldera 8, which is the latest iteration of its max-cushioned trail running shoe. This one is particularly designed for long-distance trail runners who are seeking comfort and protection.

Read more
Boots, buddies, and beyond: Why joining a hiking club can transform your life
Want to stop hiking solo? Find your people at a hiking club
A man hiking to a beautiful view of a lake at sunset

One of the hardest parts about moving to Washington state was the fact that my husband and I had no roots here. Zip, zero, nada. My side of the family inconveniently resides on the East Coast, mostly in Florida, and our closest relatives on my husband's side are cousins who settled in California. Needless to say, we were in desperate need of friends. It took us a while to find our people, and I think that joining a hiking club could have expedited the roots-growing process. Whether you're fresh in town or looking for a new group of friends, here's why you should join a hiking club this year.
How a hiking club could change your life

If you've ever felt the pull of a winding trail through pines or a muddy path just begging for footprints, this is a good reason why you should join a hiking club, as it could just shake up your life. There's no doubt about it, being outdoors has so many benefits, both mental and physical, but I've found that staying outdoors only seems to deepen my love for the crackle of leaves underfoot and peaceful views of waterfalls.
Club hiking vs. solo hiking
When done safely, hiking solo is a perfectly valid way to unwind from a stressful day. That said, joining a hiking club can broaden your horizons in a few ways. Seasoned clubs know trails you'd never find solo, unless you're starring in your own lost hiker true crime podcast. Then, there's a certain level of accountability. It's so much easier to get off that couch when you know someone is out there expecting you, which means that you'll reap the physical benefits of regular exercise and the mental benefits of community.
Find your people in a hiking club
Speaking of community, that's one of my favorite parts about joining a hiking club. More heads are better than one. Whether it's the guy who knows every knot in the universe or the gal who can identify any bird in the sky, you're bound to pick up something you didn't know before. Never learned how to read a map the old-fashioned way? No problem. Someone in your new hiking club should know that. Some clubs even offer workshops if you're lucky.
Get great gear advice
Your new hiking club will also be aware of what gear works best for your area. For Seattle, we quickly found out that waterproof shoes and windbreakers go a long way, but narrowing down brands was overwhelming, even with online searches and reviews. With a hiking club, you've now got a go-to team of seasoned gear reviewers who can help keep you from making a bad decision.
Hiking clubs increase safety
There's also safety in numbers. If you're hiking in bear country, these majestic animals will often avoid trails if they can hear you coming. More people mean more noise, so they'll be able to clear the area long before you make an appearance. When you hike solo, the chances of you coming across a bear or other dangerous animal increases, and the last thing you want to do is surprise one. Do yourself a favor and join a hiking club.
How to choose a good hiking club for you

Read more
These are the national parks undergoing controlled burns to cut wildfire risks
Going to one of these national parks soon? You might just see some smoke.
Shenandoah National Park in the fall

Prescribed burns are one of the park rangers' most important tools to protect their national parks and ecosystems. By intentionally burning off the excess vegetation like dry grass, shrubs, and dead wood, prescribed burns ultimately reduce the chance of wildfires because there won't be any old vegetation to catch fire later. It's far better for the National Forest Service and local fire teams to do the burns in a controlled setting than to watch it get out of hand later in the year. Here are the national parks across America that are currently in their burning phase:

Shenandoah National Park: Fire managers plan to burn approximately 40 acres of Big Meadows and 20 acres in the park's headquarters. Weather permitting, the burn will start on March 11 and end around April 30th.
Voyageurs National Park: This month, burns will take place in selected wetlands near Black Bay and Cranberry Bay on Rainy Lake to eliminate invasive hybrid cattails and reduce woody plant encroachment.
Cape Cod National Seashore: Prescribed burns will occur at Fort Hill in Eastham during the second week of March. The affected area will be 14 acres along the hillside adjacent to the upper parking lot at Fort Hill.
George Washington Carver National Monument: From March 10th to the 14th, this national monument plans a prescribed burn of about 100 acres to reduce woody species. While the area will be open to visitors, the Carver trail will be closed.

Read more