The Grand Canyon Rim Trail surprised me — here’s why

With less than two days on my trip itinerary to explore Grand Canyon National Park, I headed out to Bright Angel Trail bright and early. Bright Angel Trail, located on the South Rim, is the most popular trail in the park for the average visitor. As a first-time visitor, I researched for many days before my trip and concluded the Bright Angel Trail would be the best hike to explore beautiful canyon views.

When we got to the start of the trail, my hiking plans quickly changed. The Bright Angel Trail (likely considered easy for the average hiker) requires going down into the canyon, which contains various points where you’ll walk close to the cliff’s edge. If you’re afraid of heights (or falling into the Grand Canyon), it will only take a few minutes on this trail to realize it’s time to turn around. Luckily, the Grand Canyon Rim Trail is a great alternative to bask in the canyon’s beauty — yet from a reasonable distance. Here’s why the Rim Trail is the perfect introduction to the Grand Canyon that anyone can enjoy.

What to know about the Grand Canyon Rim Trail

The beauty of the Grand Canyon Rim Trail is in its name, circling just around the edge of the canyon instead of going down into it. Even if your fitness level is high enough to tackle going into the canyon and back out, a fear of heights shouldn’t have to keep you from seeing the Grand Canyon.

Unlike most other Grand Canyon hikes, the Rim Trail hike has minimal elevation changes but allows you to see the canyon. The pathway is paved for most of the hike, too, which makes navigating for beginners much easier. Several portions of the Rim Trail hike are also shaded, which can be a great perk on those hot days. I’d describe the Grand Canyon Rim Trail as more like a trail walk than a hike, as very few portions require an uphill climb.

Another thing that makes this trail unique is that there are various shuttle stops along the Rim Trail. You can’t rely on a shuttle to get you back out when it comes to hikes that go into the canyon. With the Rim Trail, you’ll have peace of mind that if you get too tired or don’t feel well, you can wait for the shuttle to return to the parking area instead of having a (long) trek. Many Grand Canyon hikes can seem too intimidating for the non-experienced hiker, but the shuttle access helps ease this worry.

Choosing your distance

The Grand Canyon Rim Trail spans 13 miles and is an out-and-back trail. When I first started the trail, my goal was to walk a few miles and then turn around to return to the parking location before getting too deep into it. Time flew by during the walk as I was immersed in the impressive views of the canyon. As beautiful as pictures of the Grand Canyon are, there’s nothing like the view in person. The sheer size and depth of this natural wonder are breathtaking.

When I first started the Rim Trail, I had no intention of walking to the end of it. Until this, the most I’ve ever walked straight in my life without stopping is about 6 miles. From where I parked near Bright Angel Lodge, it was about 8 miles to the end of the Rim Trail (at Hermit’s Rest). Each time we would reach the next shuttle stop, I wanted to continue further and further to see the Grand Canyon from a new angle. Before I knew it, I had committed to walking the entire 8 miles until reaching the final point to break at Hermit’s Rest.

The great thing about the Rim Trail is that you can choose your distance. Whether you can only walk a mile or want to challenge yourself to the whole thing, it’s an accessible option for many travelers to experience the Grand Canyon. Travelers of any fitness or ability level can walk just a few minutes into the pathway to capture a full canyon view. It’s also nice to know that restrooms are available at various shuttle stops along the Rim Trail route (something you won’t find on many other popular Grand Canyon hikes).

Why the Rim Trail surprised me

This visit to the Grand Canyon was my first-ever experience at a National Park. Before visiting, I was excited yet nervous. Although I am a regular walker and jogger, I don’t consider myself a “hiker”. Reading online and exploring the various trails of the Grand Canyon intimidated me.

Though I planned to try the Bright Angel Trail, I’ll admit I was worried that the uphill climb back up would be too challenging. I always thought visits to National Parks were only for the true, experienced, outdoorsy type. My visit and walk along the Grand Canyon Rim Trail have shown me that everyone can (and should) capture the beauty of this natural red rock formation, regardless of fitness level or fear of heights.