3 easy hikes in Sedona that are big on views, not effort

Nicknamed “Arizona’s Little Hollywood,” Sedona, Arizona, is known for its stunning red rock formations, which make for a perfect backdrop for movies and TV. With over 270 known hiking trails in the area, hiking is undoubtedly the main activity for visitors to Sedona. Even for the non-hiker, the views while driving through the town are enough to make you want to go on a hike and see more.

Whether you have a week-long vacation ahead or only a half day to spend in this beautiful mountain town, you can’t skip out on trying at least one hike here (the views are worth it). These three easy hikes in Sedona are worth adding to your trip itinerary for a great view of the town’s rock formations with minimal effort. I stopped here for these three easy, yet beautiful hikes on the way to the Grand Canyon — and I’m really glad I did. Don’t skip these simple hikes for beginners on your next visit.

Cibola Pass Trail to Devil’s Kitchen

Knowing where to stop to hike in Sedona is half the battle. With so many beautiful spots, planning ahead is a must to know where you want to go and where to park. Many hikes in the Sedona area are considered moderate to challenging, which may not be suitable for those not prepared for a challenging cardio workout. However, it is still possible to see the beauty of Sedona’s red rocks for anyone — regardless of your fitness level.

Free parking at many Sedona trailheads can be hectic, especially during peak travel times and on weekends. To avoid the stress, I recommend starting at the Jordan Road Trailhead parking lot ($5 per car), which has ample parking space and great access to several trails. From this parking area, you can head right along to the Cibola Pass Trail, a fairly easy and mostly flat walking path that connects to the Jordan Trail. Be sure to follow the group ahead of you, as there are parts of this trail that left me confused as to where to walk next. If there aren’t any groups ahead, you can use the AllTrails or Google Maps app to make sure you’re on the right path.

Cibola Pass Trail has stunning views of Sedona in itself, but I recommend continuing on to the Jordan Trail until you reach Devil’s Kitchen. This unique sinkhole is a well-known landmark, formed in the late 1880s, which runs about 840 feet deep. As you walk along this trail, you can’t miss stopping here. Don’t forget that these trails are out-and-back (not loop trails) trails, so make sure to set a reminder to turn around before getting too deep into the trail.

Seven Sacred Pools Trail

After hitting the Devil’s Kitchen landmark, continue on the Jordan Pass Trail until you see signs for the Solider Pass Trail. In about another 10 to 15 minute walk, you’ll hit another stunning landmark in Sedona: the Seven Sacred Pools. The pools that make up the Seven Sacred Pools are naturally carved into the sandstone.

Not only are the natural pools beautiful to look at, but these pools also serve as an important water source for the wildlife in the area. See if you can spot all seven of the pools (I was only able to find a few). The Seven Sacred Pools might be more or less visible depending on the time of year you visit Sedona. If visiting in the springtime (like I did), you’ll find the pools are full of water from recent rain and from the winter’s melting snow.

Chapel of the Holy Cross

Devil’s Kitchen and the Seven Sacred Pools are two easy hikes in Sedona that pass by some of the best monuments in the area. These two can both be accessed from the same Jordan Road Trailhead. However, you will need to move your car (or catch a ride) to visit Chapel of the Holy Cross (about a 15-minute drive from the Jordan Road Trailhead parking lot.

The Chapel of the Holy Cross is a must-see, especially if you’ve never seen a chapel in the middle of red rock buttes. Even if you’re not religious or interested in attending a mass, the Chapel of the Holy Cross is still a must-visit. The views from outside this Roman Catholic church provide a great view of the area. You can also spot many of the stunning homes in the region from the area outside the chapel. Visitors can also walk inside the church, as long as mass is not in session.

Unlike the Cibola Pass Trail, Soldier Pass Trail, and Jordan Road Trail, the Chapel of the Holy Cross hike is a much shorter experience. You can reach the top of the chapel area in just 10 minutes, as most of the pathway has been paved for easier access. Consider this hike more of a “trail walk” with minimal changes in elevation. Parking here can be a bit hectic, but the views are well worth the logistical stress.