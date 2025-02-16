 Skip to main content
Sedona’s best-kept secrets: The ultimate guide to Arizona’s red rock paradise

Trailblazing through Sedona's most iconic landmarks and activities

If your heart sings for the red rocks of Arizona, consider visiting Sedona. This area is well known for world-class rock climbing. jeeping, and hiking. Here, you’ll find a huge arts scene, and not to mention spiritual energy vortexes. Because of its many sights, Sedona attracts visitors from all over the world who are seeking adventure, relaxation, and inspiration. When I lived in the Phoenix area, Sedona was one of my favorite places to visit. Here are all the things to do in Sedona, Arizona.

When to visit Sedona, Arizona

March to May is Sedona’s busiest season, and for good reason. Spring is when the desert comes alive with wildflowers and greenery, and the temperatures are ideal for all-day outdoor activities. Book your reservations way in advance if you’re planning to visit during this time of year.

September and October bring some cooler temperatures and a number of wine festivals, and December and January might even see some light snow. Personally, I wouldn’t recommend going during late July and August, because this is when Arizona’s monsoon season stirs up sweltering temperatures and frequent rain storms.

Things to do in Sedona, Arizona

Hiking In Sedona

Sedona is home to several iconic landmarks and energy vortexes, and many of them are accessible through hiking trails. Here are a few to look out for:

  • Cathedral Rock: This is one of the most photographed spots in Arizona and is perfect for hiking and sunset viewing. The trail is a 1.2-mile loop that’s steep and rocky. To get there, head to the Cathedral Rock Trailhead off Back O’Beyond Road.
  • Bell Rock: Another famous landmark, Bell Rock is an easy to moderate 3.6-mile hike off Highway 179.
  • Devil’s Bridge: If you want to see Sedona’s largest natural sandstone arch, look no further than Devil’s Bridge! This is a moderate 4.2-mile round trip. If you don’t have a high-clearance vehicle, you can park at Mescal Trailhead and then hike up Dry Creek Road to the trailhead.
  • Seven Sacred Pools and Devil’s Kitchen Sinkhole: If you take the Soldier Pass Trail, which is a 4.5-mile round trip hike, you’ll be able to enjoy the Seven Sacred Pools and Devil’s Kitchen sinkhole.
  • Airport Mesa Vortex and Overlook: The Airport Mesa Trail will take you on a 3.3-mile loop of moderate difficulty. This is a great place to go to soak up Sedona’s sunrise or sunset, with great views of the red rock formations.

Jeeping in Sedona

Sedona is famous for its off-road jeeping trails, which offer so much to visitors hoping to get out into the rugged red rock terrain. Whether you’re driving your own or booking a jeeping tour, you’re bound to see some incredible sights. Here are a few of the best jeeping trails in Sedona.

  • Broken Arrow Trail: This is one of the most famous trails in Sedona because of the Devil’s Staircase, which is a steep rock descent. You’ll also drive past Chicken Point. While it’s a difficult ride, it’s only about 3.5 miles long, so it’s doable in a couple of hours if you know what you’re doing.
  • Schnebly Hill Road: In my opinion, this has the best scenic overlook. Here, you’ll get panoramic views from Merry-Go-Round Rock and then see more of the great scenery at every turn of the switchback. Choose this route if you love scenic drives or sunrise and sunset. It’s a moderate 12-mile round trip that will take you a few hours.
  • Outlaw Trail: If you’re a beginner, choose this trail. It’s got fewer crowds and is an easy route for the most part. At just 6 miles round trip, this loop shows some great views of Doe Mountain and Bear Mountain.
  • Diamondback Gulch: As the name suggests, this trail is the best roller coaster ride. Thrill seekers of all kinds will enjoy the whole 10 miles of bumpy, difficult terrain full of steep descents and climbs.

Festivals in Sedona

Even though Sedona is mostly known for its outdoor activities, there’s plenty to do in town, too! Check out Visit Sedona for more information about what’s ahead.

  • Sedona Arts Festival: This annual festival is perfect for art lovers who enjoy all kinds of art disciplines. From live music to art galleries and booths, the Sedona Arts Festival is a must-see, especially since the proceeds support education in the greater Sedona area.
  • Sedona WineFest: The Sedona WineFest is one of the many wine festivals that come around in Sedona. Here, taste the finest from all of the local breweries, wineries, and distilleries, and taste delicacies from artisan vendors.
  • Sedona Yoga Festival: Sedona is a huge area for wellness and spirituality, so naturally, there are some top-tier festivals to accommodate. The Sedona Yoga Festival is held annually in May and focuses on your spiritual journey through yoga, sacred chants, meditation, and metaphysical practices.

Whether you hike, jeep, shop, or visit one of the many festivals going on, there are always plenty of things to do in Sedona, Arizona. Keep an open mind, and you’ll never know what you find!

