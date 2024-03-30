 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

3 things you need to know about mountain biking in Sedona

Think about these 3 things before mountain biking in Sedona

Travis Reill
By
mountain biking on a trail in Sedona Arizona
Travis Reill / The Manual

Southern states are phenomenal for escaping cold winter days for those of us who live up north. I recently had the privilege of heading down to Sedona, Arizona, for a mountain biking media camp. I’d heard that Sedona mountain biking is incredible, but it is something you must experience for yourself.

Forgive me if this sounds a bit cliche, but Sedona is truly like stepping into a postcard. The city sits in a valley surrounded by towering red rock cliffs, with multiple trail systems reaching out from the city into these hills and cliffs. And they are not for the faint of heart.

Recommended Videos

No, Sedona mountain biking is for more experienced riders. While anyone can go mountain biking in Sedona, you may quickly find that not anyone should go. Of the 220 or so mountain biking trails in Sedona, only 20 are considered “beginner.”

Related

So, if you are planning to head south and Sedona mountain biking is in your future, here are three things you want to consider before hitting the trails.

Difficulty

A rough and chunky mountain biking trail in Sedona Arizona
Travis Reill / The Manual

In Sedona, all mountain biking trails are rugged. Even the beginner and intermediate trails are challenging. 

There are few places with riding quite like Sedona. The towering red rock cliffs surrounding the city mean Sedona mountain biking is littered with this chunky red rock. For the most part, the only smooth surface is when you are riding on one of the red rock slabs.

Because of this rocky terrain, you can expect to be exhausted after a day of mountain biking in Sedona. The riding there is very active, meaning you will lift the front wheel up and over rocks, followed by the rear wheel. You will be up, out of your saddle, and over your handlebars for most of the day.

The more difficult the trail, the more tired you can expect to be.

Many of us may be used to spending the first part of our ride pedaling to the top only to turn around and descend back down. This style of mountain biking can be excellent, as it gets all of the climbing out of the way at the beginning and allows for a rest time at the top.

Sedona mountain biking looks more like an EKG. When you think you’ve got a long descent ahead of you, you’ll see the trail go back up. Up and down, up and down, can make for a grueling day.

It’s hot, but kind of cold

Mountain biking in a rainstorm in Sedona Arizona
Travis reill / The Manual

This may not come as much of a shocker, but it can get pretty hot in Arizona. 

All joking aside, one of the great things about Sedona mountain biking is that it can happen nearly all year. Yes, Sedona does get the occasional snowstorm, but from talking to residents, that may only happen once or so during the winter. Aside from the occasional rain storm, which can provide some excellent wet riding, expect pretty mild conditions. 

I was in Sedona at the beginning of March. We had some rain come in, and it even started snowing for a bit, but, for the most part, it was pretty warm. Even when the temperature said it would only be a high of 51°, it was pretty hot while out mountain biking.

Even with cold temperatures, the skies were blue, and the Arizona sun was shining down on us. Where I live in Oregon, 51° usually means I am riding in pants and a light jacket. In Sedona, it is shorts and a T-shirt. 

If you are heading down in the spring or fall, be ready for all weather.

Tourists

A group gets ready to go mountain biking in Sedona Arizona
Travis Reill / The Manual

Sedona is a town of around 10,000 people, which makes it relatively small compared to other cities across the country. However, this small Arizona town sees millions of tourists every year.

Why so many tourists? If you go to Sedona, you’ll realize why. The landscape is breathtaking. Not only is the area beautiful, but it is also an outdoorsman’s paradise. Aside from mountain biking, there are ATV trips, hiking, and rock climbing. 

So, while you are out mountain biking on the trails, expect to see people. Runners, hikers, tourists, and mountain bikers are all on the trails. If you get going down a rad descent, don’t get so caught up that you forget to think about and listen for others coming up the trail. Know that there will be others who may not be paying as much attention as you are.

Don’t get too frustrated with the tourists out on the trails. Remember, you are one, too.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Travis Reill
Travis Reill
Contributor
Hi! I'm Travis, a teacher turned stay-at-home dad turned freelance writer. Mountain biking is my passion. Fortunately, I've…
Sleep like a baby on one of the best air mattresses for camping (or for wherever you need it)
When a sleeping pad just isn't enough, invest in the comfort of an air mattress
Sitting on an air mattress while camping

If you love the outdoors, there’s hardly a better way to spend your time than escaping into nature for a long weekend or week of camping. Most modern camping gear — from backpacks to the best camping tents and rugged hiking boots — will get the job done without forcing you to spend a fortune. But, figuring out the ideal camp sleep system in the front or backcountry can be a bit more challenging.

Some of us are blessed with a knack for sleeping almost anywhere. Unless you’re Survivorman Les Stroud, however, you probably appreciate some semblance of a pillow and something warm to throw over yourself (e.g., a warm sleeping bag or versatile camping quilt). Most of us also need something reasonably comfortable to sleep on. In most cases, especially if you’re camping in the backcountry where weight is an issue, a solid camping sleep pad will do. But if you’re car camping (where gear weight doesn’t matter) or you can’t sleep soundly on anything but a plush sleep surface, a portable air mattress is the next best thing to your bed at home.

Read more
3 mountain bike trends we hope to see the industry adopt
Dear mountain bike industry: please make these changes
My Specialized Stumpjumper with Forge + Bond 30AM carbon wheels

Old habits can certainly die hard, and the mountain bike industry is no expectation. For almost two decades, we have seen significant changes proposed in the mountain bike industry face opposition, only to be accepted as the new standard a handful of years later.

And while this opposition to change in mountain biking does have something to do with new technologies not being better than previous ones, opposition to change itself is a factor. 

Read more
Revel Rail 29 review: One of the best mountain bikes we’ve ridden, but is it for you?
The Revel Rail 29 is a mountain bike you should keep your eye on
A Revel Rail 29 on a forest road

At The Manual, we are privileged to review some phenomenal products. This opportunity has included some excellent mountain bike components and entire bikes themselves. 

Of all the products we’ve received and I have been able to test and review, the Revel Rail 29 is near the top of the “wow” list. I spent the last few months on the Rail, and it is safe to say that this mountain bike impressed me perhaps more than any other mountain bike I have ever ridden.

Read more