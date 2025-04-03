Rumpl Wrap Sack is the Goldilocks “un”-sleeping bag you never knew you needed

It wasn’t until fairly recently that I discovered the joys of swapping my traditional sleeping bag for a camp quilt, but I’ve never looked back. Especially for car camping and overlanding, the latter is infinitely more versatile and comfortable for the way I sleep. But Rumpl’s Wrap Sack is a clever, new “un”-sleeping bag that has my attention.

The Wrap Sack is shaped like an ordinary sleeping bag, but that’s really where the similarities end. Rumpl designed it to be far more versatile thanks to its clever WrapAdapt system. Campers can opt to wrap and zip themselves inside the two built-in layers for cold-weather outings or unzip and completely “de-layer” when the temperature heats up. With a 20-degree rating, the Wrap Sack works well as a three-season bag, so it’s good for all but the coldest camping trips. The design accommodates campers up to 6’2″ and is wider and roomier than old-school mummy sleeping bags, making it great for anyone (me!) who hates feeling like a tightly swaddled newborn while sleeping. Plus, thanks to an integrated pillow pocket, it’s purpose-built to pair with Rumpl’s own Camp Pillow.

The construction is inline with Rumpl’s commitment to using more eco-friendly materials, too. The Wrap Sack sleeping bag relies on the brand’s proprietary, 100% post-consumer recycled synthetic insulation, including RenewaLot for the outer layer and NanoLoft for the liner and inner. The combination mimics the performance and weight of down while minimizing moisture build-up on the exterior. Bonus: It’s entirely PFAS-free, too.

The Rumpl Wrap Sack is now available in two colorways (Baja Fade and Cascade Fade) through Rumpl.com and REI for $199. A roll-top stuff sack and mesh storage bag are included, and the matching Camp Pillow is sold separately for $49.