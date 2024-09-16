 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

The most gorgeous places to visit in Arizona

By
brown valley during a grey cloudy sky
Josh Sorenson / Pexels

Arizona is a state of endless beauty. From the vast expanse of the Grand Canyon to the serene waters of Lake Powell, the rugged peaks of Monument Valley to the vibrant red rocks of Sedona, there’s no shortage of stunning places to explore. Let’s take a look at the most gorgeous places to visit in Arizona.

1. Grand Canyon National Park

birds eye photography of brown rock plateau
Lukas Kloeppel / Pexels

No list of Arizona’s most beautiful spots would be complete without mentioning the Grand Canyon. This UNESCO World Heritage site is one of the most famous natural landmarks in the world. Standing at the rim, you can’t help but feel humbled by the sheer size and grandeur of this massive chasm. The Colorado River, which carved out the canyon over millions of years, snakes its way through the bottom, creating a mesmerizing view that’s different every time you look. 

Recommended Videos

2. Sedona

red rock cliff in nature landscape
Liz Lauren / Pexels

Sedona is known for its stunning red rock formations. This small town, surrounded by towering sandstone cliffs, is a mecca for outdoor enthusiasts. The famous Cathedral Rock and Bell Rock are just a couple of the many formations that seem to change color with the sun, providing a constantly shifting landscape that is simply mesmerizing. 

3. Glen Canyon National Recreation Area 

horseshoe bend in glen canyon
Lacza / Pexels

Located in northern Arizona, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area is home to some of the state’s most photographed locations, including Antelope Canyon and Horseshoe Bend. Antelope Canyon, with its narrow, winding sandstone walls, is a photographer’s paradise, offering surreal views and light beams that shine down through the slotted openings above. Horseshoe Bend, just a short drive away, is another jaw-dropping sight where the Colorado River curves in a perfect horseshoe shape, framed by towering cliffs. 

4. Monument Valley

brown rock formation under white and blue cloudy sky
Pixabay / Pexels

Monument Valley is the quintessential image of the American Southwest. With its towering red sandstone buttes and sprawling desert landscapes, this area has been the backdrop for many films and TV shows. It’s the kind of place that instantly transports you to another time and place.

5. Saguaro National Park

cactus plant on hill during sunset
Patrick Boyer / Pexels

Named after the iconic saguaro cactus, Saguaro National Park is a must-visit for anyone wanting to experience Arizona’s desert landscape up close. Located near Tucson, the park is split into two districts – East and West – both offering unique trails and breathtaking views of the Sonoran Desert. The sight of thousands of towering cacti against the backdrop of a colorful sunset is something you won’t soon forget. 

6. Lake Powell

drone shot of lake powell
Simone Coltri / Pexels

Lake Powell is a man-made reservoir on the Colorado River spanning the border between Arizona and Utah. With its crystal-clear waters, stunning sandstone cliffs, and hundreds of hidden coves, it’s a paradise for boaters, kayakers, and swimmers. Renting a houseboat is a popular way to explore the lake’s vast expanse, giving you the freedom to discover hidden gems like Rainbow Bridge, one of the world’s largest natural stone arches. 

7. Vermilion Cliffs National Monument

the wave sandstone formation in arizona
Stephen Leonardi / Pexels

Vermilion Cliffs National Monument is known for having some of the most spectacular views in the world. Its colorful, swirling rock formations look like they’ve been painted by an artist. The Wave, a famous sandstone formation within the monument, is a photographer’s dream but requires a permit to visit due to its delicate nature. Beyond The Wave, there’s also White Pocket and Buckskin Gulch, offering some of the best hiking in the region. 

8. Petrified Forest National Park

petrified forest national park
Colon Freld / Pexels

Petrified Forest National Park is unlike any other place in Arizona. Here, you’ll find ancient trees that have turned to stone, creating a surreal landscape of colorful logs scattered across the desert. The park also boasts stunning badlands with layered hues of blue, purple, and red. A drive through the park offers numerous pull-offs for hiking and photography, making it a perfect day trip destination for those interested in geology and natural history.

9. Canyon de Chelly National Monument

Canyon de Chelly National Monument
Benjamin Esteves / Unsplash

Located in the heart of the Navajo Nation, Canyon de Chelly is a place of great natural beauty and cultural significance. The canyon’s sheer red cliffs rise dramatically from the desert floor, with ancient ruins clinging to the rock face. Take a scenic drive along the rim or venture into the canyon on a guided tour to learn about the history and culture of the Navajo people. Highlights include the White House Ruins and Spider Rock, a towering spire that is sacred to the Navajo.

10. Lake Havasu

white and yellow boat on blue sea during daytime
Matt Aylward / Unsplash

Lake Havasu is best known for its party vibe and the famous London Bridge, which was relocated here in the 1960s. But there’s more to this lake than meets the eye. With over 400 miles of shoreline, it’s a popular destination for boating, fishing, and water sports. 

11. Flagstaff

brown trees on snow covered ground during daytime
Logan Mayer / Unsplash

Nestled in the mountains, Flagstaff is a refreshing change from the desert landscapes that dominate much of Arizona. Surrounded by the Coconino National Forest, the city offers a cool, alpine climate and plenty of outdoor activities year-round.

12. Montezuma Castle National Monument

a cliff with a cave in the middle of it
James A. Molnar / Unsplash

Montezuma Castle National Monument is a preserved cliff dwelling in central Arizona. Built by the Sinagua people around 1100 to 1400 AD, this ancient structure consists of a 20-room, multi-story “castle” nestled into a limestone cliff about 100 feet above the ground. 

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Kelly Baker
Kelly Baker
Kelly is a writer who loves good books, baking homemade bread, playing the piano, and spending time with her family.
Vermont in the fall: How to plan an epic trip, according to a local
Here's where I'd go on a fall trip to Vermont
Sunset over Stowe Vermont during autumn

In March 2021, I took a road trip that changed my life. I drove from my then-home in Northern Virginia to Northern Vermont for a long weekend of snowboarding and exploration, not knowing how the state would delight me. It did, and then some. 

The landscape changed as soon as I crossed the state line from New York to Vermont. Old towns looked untouched, as if frozen in time, with old gas stations and shops lining the byways. In the distance, the Green Mountains formed the horizon, creating a perfect vista as the sun set. Add in world-class snowboarding at Stowe Mountain Resort, and I knew I wanted to live there. In October 2021, I made the move. Today, I call Stowe home.

Read more
New Zealand almost triples fees for international tourists
International Tourists set to pay more when visiting New Zealand
Lake Tekapo, New Zealand

Today, the New Zealand government announced a significant fee increase for international tourists. Previously, visitors paid NZ$35 (about $22) International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy (IVL). Beginning Oct. 1, the cost climbs to NZ$100 (about $62). While the tourism industry criticized the move, the government said it was necessary.
Reasons for the IVL cost increase
White's Beach, New Zealand Kyle Myburgh via Unsplash

New Zealand has open country, coastlines, mountains, and lakes. But with that comes visitors, who put a strain on infrastructure and the natural environment. According to New Zealand’s Offices of the Minister of Conservation and Minister for Tourism and Hospitality, those are the reasons cited for the price change. Even so, tourism trade groups aren’t pleased, saying the new fee will limit international tourists.

Read more
These are the best California road trip itineraries: Plan your route
open field with California mountains in the background

California can feel more like a country than a state when traversed by car, featuring a diversity of perfect California beach destinations, quirky roadside attractions, and iconic cities dotting the way. There are endless paths that you can take on a California road trip, but these five routes should be at the top of your list the next time you're cruising through the Golden State.

1. The Pacific Coastal Highway

Read more