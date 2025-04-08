These are the best hiking trails in Europe, according to The Independent

Table of Contents Table of Contents The Camino de Santiago, Spain The South West Coast Path, UK Cinque Terre Coastal Trail, Italy West Highland Way, Scotland

The Independent has unveiled its highly anticipated list of the best hiking trails in Europe for 2025, offering outdoor enthusiasts a guide to some of the most stunning and scenic routes across the continent. From the rugged landscapes of the UK to the charming Italian countryside, these handpicked trails provide a diverse range of experiences.

The Camino de Santiago, Spain

First up on the list is The Camino de Santiago in Spain, a trail that comes as no surprise to seasoned hikers. The 500-mile Camino Francés is one of the most popular walks in the world, drawing pilgrims and adventurers from across the globe.

Modern-day walkers continue the centuries-old tradition of carrying pilgrim passports and collecting stamps at hostels along the way. For those seeking a more relaxed adventure, several companies offer organized tours, where they take care of luggage transport between accommodations, allowing you to enjoy the walk without the added stress of carrying your belongings.

The South West Coast Path, UK

The South West Coast Path in the UK is Britain’s longest National Trail, stretching 630 miles. Originally created by coast guards to patrol for smugglers, this stunning route follows the coastline through Devon and Cornwall, offering amazing views of cliffs, beaches, and charming coastal villages.

Cinque Terre Coastal Trail, Italy

The Cinque Terre Coastal Trail in Italy connects five colorful fishing villages along the Ligurian coast and attracts over 2.5 million visitors annually. Dating back to medieval times, these paths were once the only routes for locals to travel between villages before the railway was built in the 1870s. Today, hikers can enjoy incredible coastal views and explore the charm of each village while walking this iconic trail.

West Highland Way, Scotland

The West Highland Way in Scotland is a 96-mile trek through the Scottish Highlands, starting in Milngavie and ending in Fort William. The trail offers wonderful views, skirting the shores of Loch Lomond and crossing the rugged Rannoch Moor. A challenging climb up the Devil’s Staircase rewards hikers with panoramic vistas, marking the highest point on the trail.