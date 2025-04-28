Spring flight prices are dropping: Here’s where to book your next big adventure

Spring is the perfect time to book your next getaway, with flight prices dropping in key destinations around the world. Kayak’s annual Spring Savings Report highlights the best places to save on air travel, and the results might surprise you.

For those eyeing international travel, Australia is the place to be. Sydney and Melbourne top the list, with airfare prices dropping by 16% and 14%, respectively. The average ticket to Sydney now costs $1,105, saving travelers $213, while Melbourne fares are averaging $1,237, offering $205 in savings. As it’s shoulder season in Australia, temperatures remain comfortable in the 60s and 70s, perfect for enjoying outdoor activities like coastal walks and breezy dinners.

If you’re staying closer to home, Vail, Colorado, is the top U.S. destination for savings. With a 22% drop in average airfare, a flight to Vail now costs just $465, saving you $134. Other U.S. cities on the list include Salt Lake City, Utah, ideal for late-season skiing, and Long Beach, California, where you can enjoy sunny weather before the summer crowds arrive.

Top flight destination deals: The full list