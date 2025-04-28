 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Spring flight prices are dropping: Here’s where to book your next big adventure

Head down under for the best flight deals of the season

By
Sydney, Australia harbor
Dan Freeman / Unsplash

Spring is the perfect time to book your next getaway, with flight prices dropping in key destinations around the world. Kayak’s annual Spring Savings Report highlights the best places to save on air travel, and the results might surprise you.

For those eyeing international travel, Australia is the place to be. Sydney and Melbourne top the list, with airfare prices dropping by 16% and 14%, respectively. The average ticket to Sydney now costs $1,105, saving travelers $213, while Melbourne fares are averaging $1,237, offering $205 in savings. As it’s shoulder season in Australia, temperatures remain comfortable in the 60s and 70s, perfect for enjoying outdoor activities like coastal walks and breezy dinners.

Recommended Videos

If you’re staying closer to home, Vail, Colorado, is the top U.S. destination for savings. With a 22% drop in average airfare, a flight to Vail now costs just $465, saving you $134. Other U.S. cities on the list include Salt Lake City, Utah, ideal for late-season skiing, and Long Beach, California, where you can enjoy sunny weather before the summer crowds arrive.

Related

Top flight destination deals: The full list

Melbourne
Jonny_Joka / Pixabay
  1. Sydney, Australia: Average savings of $213
  2. Melbourne, Australia: Average savings of $205
  3. Vail, Colorado: Average savings of $134
  4. Port of Spain, Trinidad & Tobago: Average savings of $129
  5. Fuzhou, China: Average savings of $117
  6. Tahiti, French Polynesia: Average savings of $105
  7. Santiago, Chile: Average savings of $97
  8. Buenos Aires, Argentina: Average savings of $92
  9. Salt Lake City, Utah: Average savings of $56
  10. Long Beach, California: Average savings of $35

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer featured in several online publications, is a dedicated explorer of both the world…
The best things to do in Big Bend National Park: An adventure you’ll never forget
A list of the must-see stops on your next trip to the popular Texan park
The Big Bend National Park Entrance Sign

Big Bend National Park is the jewel of the Chihuahuan Desert, brimming with life just under its rugged surface. The park straddles the border of the United States and Mexico, and even has a border crossing between the two. There are dozens of things to do in Big Bend National Park -- it's one of the best places for stargazing, exploring the Rio Grande, and enjoying days worth of breathtaking trails.
Need help deciding what to prioritize in this massive park, which spans over 1,250 square miles? I regularly visit Big Bend, and these five park features are always worth a stop. They're doable in a single day or easily extended if you're spending a longer period of time in Big Bend.

Hike through Santa Elena Canyon

Read more
Are all-inclusive vacations worth it? Here’s everything you need to know
Are these trips worth the cost?
Tropical resort

If I close my eyes, I'm back at an all-inclusive resort in Mallorca, Spain, sipping cocktails by the pool. The sun is shining, the ocean breeze is perfect, and the best part? I don’t have to worry about a thing. Meals, drinks, and entertainment are all covered. To this day, it’s one of my favorite vacations, and the convenience was unbeatable.

But that got me thinking: are all-inclusive vacations really a good deal for everyone? While some travelers love the stress-free experience, others wonder if they’re overpaying for perks they won’t use.

Read more
These Santa Fe bars will make your next trip unforgettable
Visiting Santa Fe? Here's where you should stop for a well-deserved drink
our picks for the best bars in santa fe adobe building

Santa Fe is well known for its vibrant culture and rich history, so I was beyond thrilled when Tourism Santa Fe invited me on a press trip to experience the area. While I was in New Mexico, I skied a ton at Ski Santa Fe and went bar-hopping on a quest to find some of the most unique places in the area. We tried some of the best bars in Santa Fe, and I'm so excited to finally be sharing some of my absolute favorites. Without further ado, here are my top three picks to sip your way through Santa Fe.
Tumbleroot Pottery and Pub

Tucked just off the bustling Santa Fe Plaza rests a cute little pub that's not your average establishment. Born from the collaboration of Jason and Angela Kirkman, this art bar merges their two passions: award-winning beverages and handmade ceramics. This place is incredibly unique because not only do they have amazing drinks and snacks, but you can purchase a pound of clay to make anything you want.

Read more