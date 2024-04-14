 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

The most popular Grand Canyon trail reopens this week

Your favorite Grand Canyon trail is back in action

Sarah Joseph
By
grand canyon national park bright angel trail view bright angel lodge
Michael Quinn / NPS

The Grand Canyon National Park has announced the much-anticipated reopening of Havasupai Gardens Campground, Bright Angel Trail, and Tonto Trail, set for April 15, 2024. This marks a celebratory moment for hiking enthusiasts and nature lovers, as one of the most renowned trails in the park becomes accessible once again after a temporary closure.

These closures began way back in December 2023 due to the Transcanyon Waterline project at the Grand Canyon National Park. This project involved extensive construction activities aimed at upgrading and replacing the water distribution lines in the park. The work included the replacement of water distribution lines throughout the Havasupai Gardens area and at the 1.5 and 3-mile rest houses, located along the Bright Angel Trail.

Recommended Videos

The duration of the closure was also used as an opportunity to carry out additional maintenance and enhancements on the trail, improving the overall hiking experience for visitors once the trail reopened.

Related

Bright Angel Trail reopens at the Grand Canyon National Park

Bright Angel Trail Grand Canyon National Park Arizona
Nigel Killeen / Getty Images

In just a few days, hikers can once again enjoy one of the most famous hiking trails in Grand Canyon National Park. Before the trail closures, Bright Angel Trail was the most popular trail along the Grand Canyon, and with these new upgrades, we’re sure that it won’t lose its crown anytime soon. If you’re planning to hike the Bright Angel Trail, here’s everything you need to know.

The trailhead is located near the Grand Canyon Village on the South Rim of the Grand Canyon. It’s easily accessible from the park’s main visitor area, making it a popular choice for many visitors. The trail extends for about 9.5 miles one way, descending from the rim to the Colorado River. It has an elevation change of about 4,380 feet, making the hike both steep and strenuous, especially on the return journey.

Along the trail, hikers encounter various landmarks, including the Indian Garden, which is a lush oasis about halfway down, and Plateau Point, which offers breathtaking views of the inner canyon and the Colorado River. The trail also provides access to Phantom Ranch and Bright Angel Campground at the bottom of the canyon.

Unfortunately, the Plateau Point Trail from Havasupai Gardens to Plateau Point will remain closed until June 20, 2024. During this time, Tonto Trail hikers will be able to use a trail detour to connect to and from the Bright Angel Trail. These closures are subject to change.

If you’re planning on heading out there, make sure that you start early to avoid the midday heat, stay hydrated, and wear appropriate footwear. All hikes into the Grand Canyon can be pretty advanced, and Bright Angel Trail is no exception. The hike can be tough, but the views and the sense of accomplishment are well worth the effort.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Sarah Joseph
Sarah Joseph
Contributor
Sarah is a lover of all things outdoors. With a bright sense of adventure and a heart for the mountains, she is always…
We really wish these compact, Korea-exclusive RVs and campervans were available stateside
Lightweight, compact, and tidy, these three campers are everything we'd want in a road-ready rig
Hyundai Staria Lounge Camper parked in a field.

Here in the U.S., RV'ing feels like an exclusively American pastime. But Europeans, Asians, and Australians have enjoyed caravanning and campervanning since, well, almost as long as caravans and campers have existed. Much of the world, however, eschews the "bigger is better" design ethos of most luxurious 'Merican-made motorhomes. They instead like to keep things lightweight, compact, and tidy, traveling with everything they need and nothing they don't. Korea, in particular, knows what's up when it comes to minimalist RVs and campervans. Case in point: These three camper models we really wish were available stateside.

Three Korean-built campers we really wish they'd sell stateside
Kia's Bongo is a cab-over pickup that's been a ubiquitous workhorse truck in South Korea for more than 20 years. It serves as the perfect base for this compact custom camper build. At roughly 21 feet long, it would classify as a Class B camper here in the U.S., with exactly enough living space to fit a wet bath, sleeping quarters, and a compact kitchen setup. It's remarkably similar to many mid-size campers we've seen stateside. But we appreciate a few thoughtful design touches that help it stand out, including a heated shoe storage area, an insect-repellent sliding screen "door," and a toilet that swivels to provide a little extra legroom in the very tight bathroom. There's also a large cabinet that opens to the outside for quick indoor/outdoor access to gear and small kitchen appliances.

Read more
We love this handsome van-life wood paneling, and it’s sustainable too
Lightweight, durable, and eco-friendly, Garnica paneling might be the very best wood for your van life build
Luxury vanlife build using Garnica lightweight poplar wood paneling.

If there's one thing the modern van life movement taught us, it's that living in your car doesn't have to feel like living in your car. The design of today's best custom campervans resembles many luxury studio apartments with high-end materials, finishes, and fixtures throughout. If you're building out your own custom campervan (or even daydreaming about it), you know that few choices can make as much of an impact as investing in good wood for your interior. If you're planning to spend months or longer on the road in your van, you're going to be looking at the walls and floors of your vehicle a lot. So why not invest in paneling you love? That's where Garnica comes in.

Upgrade the look of your van with Garnica's lightweight poplar paneling
The Spain-based company produces some of the lightest, most handsome, and most sustainable paneling that's perfect for RVs, campers, and campervans. Its poplar plywood paneling is available in four varieties: Efficiency, Performance, Ultralight, and Ultralight HPL. Each option is purpose-built with a particular goal in mind. If you're looking for budget-friendly, the Efficiency is your man. For weight-conscious setups (which is most van life builds), the Ultralight and Ultralight HPL are the way to go. If money is no object, the Performance line is Garnica's most premium paneling option.

Read more
The best places to visit: Booking.com says these are the most welcoming vacation spots
Looking for the best places to travel? Look no further
Arraial d'Ajuda is a district of the Brazilian municipality of Porto Seguro, on the coast of the state of Bahia.

 

Travel not only provides a much-needed escape from the hustle and bustle of life, but it also offers a chance to explore new cultures, connect with different people, and create memories that will last a lifetime. 

Read more