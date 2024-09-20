Man is attacked by a bear at Glacier National Park. Trail closures ensue.

The National Park Service (NPS) at Glacier National Park has just announced the closure of their Highline Trail following a bear encounter that resulted in injuries to a visitor. The trail closure, which extends from Haystack Butte to Granite Park Chalet, will remain in effect until further notice as park rangers investigate the incident.

The encounter occurred near the Grinnell Glacier Overlook trailhead when a hiker and his group came across a bear. The man sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was assisted by park rangers and fellow hikers to Granite Park Chalet. He was then airlifted by Two Bear Air to Apgar horse corrals and transported to Three Rivers by ambulance to a hospital in Whitefish, MT.

No further details of the incident have been released, and the species of bear is still under investigation.

Surviving a bear attack at Glacier National Park

In light of this recent encounter, park officials are emphasizing the importance of proper bear safety practices for all visitors. Here are some crucial precautions to take while hiking in bear country:

Hike in groups: Bears are less likely to approach groups of people. It is recommended to hike with at least three or more people to minimize the risk of bear encounters. Make noise: Bears can be startled if they do not hear you coming, so make regular noise. Talking, clapping, or using a bear bell will go a long way, especially when hiking through dense vegetation or near streams. Carry bear spray: Always have bear spray readily accessible, and know how to use it. Bear spray is highly effective in deterring aggressive bears when used properly. Stay alert and avoid surprises: Be aware of your surroundings, watch for bear signs such as scat, tracks, or claw marks, and avoid areas with poor visibility. Never approach or surprise a bear. Respect trail closures: Follow all park regulations and heed trail closures.

While Glacier National Park offers some of the most breathtaking scenery in the country, this incident is a solemn reminder to take extra precautions while visiting bear country.