 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

December at the Grand Canyon: Enjoy the beauty without the crowds

December is the best time to visit the Grand Canyon. Here's why

By
grand canyon in the winter
Universal Images Group / Getty Images

Grand Canyon National Park saw a total of approximately 4.7 million visitors in 2023, according to the National Park Service, so it’s no surprise if you’re sick and tired of bumping elbows with other tourists. Believe it or not, winter is actually one of the best times to visit the Grand Canyon, and you might find that it’s actually far nicer than in the summer due to fewer crowds and milder temperatures. Visiting in the winter also means that you won’t have to fight for those stunning Instagram photo opportunities. If you’re planning on seeing these sights this season, here’s everything you need to know about visiting the Grand Canyon in December.

Here’s what it’s like to visit the Grand Canyon in December

A view of the grand canyon during the day
Quinn Nietfeld / Unsplash

December is an amazing time to visit the Grand Canyon, but when you visit, there’s a few things you should keep in mind. First,  it’s important to note that the North Rim is closed during this time, so you’ll want to plan your trip to the Grand Canyon accordingly. The South Rim is open year-round, with drivable roads most of the season. That said, the South Rim area can still see some harsh weather, like snow and ice, so check the road conditions before you set out.

Recommended Videos

After the December holidays, January and February offer even quieter conditions, but the temperatures will be colder than in December. Regardless, be sure to pack those jackets. If you are planning to hike or camp, make sure that you’re prepared for the drop in temperatures. Oftentimes, the South Rim will see highs of 43 degrees Fahrenheit and lows into the 20s, but as long as you have some great gear, you’ll be set for the adventure of your life.

Related

Winter in the Grand Canyon can be challenging, so it’s a great idea to put together a winter travel kit before you go. The National Park Service recommends carrying emergency items, including a shovel, windshield scraper, flashlight, extra blankets, and food and water. Over-the-shoe traction devices and trekking poles are highly recommended to navigate snow-packed, icy, and muddy trails. It might also be a good idea to bring tire chains for your vehicle, just in case. The park’s road crew uses rock cinders for traction instead of salt or snow melt, so while they are generally not required, tire chains may be helpful in slippery conditions.

What to do at the Grand Canyon in December

a man standing on a stone pillar in Grand Canyon National Park
Nathan McBride / Unsplash

Hiking

Hiking is one of the most popular things to do at the Grand Canyon in December, but it’s certainly not for the faint of heart. Winter transforms popular trails like Bright Angel and South Kaibab, making them slippery with ice and snow. Hikers should note that there are trail closures in effect from December 2023 through April 2024, so plan in advance. For the safest experience, expect shorter daylight hours, pack plenty of snacks and water, and dress in layers to accommodate fluctuating temperatures. For a less strenuous hike, try the Rim Trail, which is accessible year-round has unforgettable panoramic views.

Camping

If you’ve got your heart set on camping, there will be plenty of options to choose from. Mather Campground is located in Grand Canyon Village, and it has tent and RV sites without hookups. Reservations are recommended during the December holiday period, but you’ll find that this campground isn’t nearly as crowded as it is in the summer. Facilities include restrooms, potable water, and fire rings for those chilly nights.

The Trailer Village RV Campground is also a great option, especially if you’re looking for RV hookups. Sewer, electric, and water hookups to your rig can make all the difference in the cold of winter, so reserve your spot as soon as you know you’ll want to visit.

There are also a few backcountry camping options. You’ll need a permit for these, but they are far easier to snag in December than they are in the summer. Bright Angel Campground is located near the Colorado River at the bottom of the river and is accessible through Bright Angel or South Kaibab Trail. Since you’ll be staying in the canyon, the temperatures will be mild, but you should still be prepared for cold nights. You can also reserve a bunk at Phantom Ranch, which is adjacent to Bright Angel Campground.

Museums and Visitor Centers

If the outdoors gets too cold, there are several museums and visitor centers to explore along the South Rim, although many of them have adjusted hours to accommodate the winter schedule. Here are a few of them:

The Grand Canyon Visitor Center at the South Rim is open daily from 8am to 3pm during December. Here, you can view the latest hiking information and speak with the park rangers about trail conditions. You can also learn about the park’s history, geology, and wildlife through interactive exhibits.

Verkamp’s visitor center also has some fantastic exhibits if you’re looking to see how the Grand Canyon Village was developed. Here, you can view many historical artifacts used by pioneers, and of course visit the souvenir gift shop.

If your crew is interested in geology, you won’t want to miss the Yavapai Geology Museum, where visitors learn how the Grand Canyon was formed. The kiddos will be engaged with geology-themed games and puzzles, all with a great indoor view of the Grand Canyon through one of the largest picture windows in the park.

Desert View Visitor Center mostly features the iconic Desert View Watchtower, which you can actually climb. Here, you’ll see many exhibits on the Native American tribes that were connected to the Grand Canyon, including features that celebrate Native American art, history, crafts, and storytelling.

Whatever you end up doing, December remains one of the best time to visit the Grand Canyon — especially for introverts.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Sarah Joseph
Sarah Joseph
Contributor
Sarah is a lover of all things outdoors. With a bright sense of adventure and a heart for the mountains, she is always…
What you need to know about Rocky Mountain National Park road closure
This road was just closed for all vehicles
A view of the continental divide mountains in Rocky Mointains National Park on a Sunny day

As the cold seasons approach, Rocky Mountain National Park is starting to transition to winter mode. This shift may affect your visit, so here's everything you need to know.
Here's how Rocky Mountain National Park's winter closures will affect your stay
Rocky Mountain National Park Sonja Wilkinson / Unsplash

Effective on October 25, 2024, the Trail Ridge Road, also known as U.S. Highway 34, has been officially closed to through-traffic. This closure is expected to last through the winter season, since the road is a high-altitude route that stretches above 11,500 feet for 11 miles. This makes it incredibly dangerous during snowy and icy conditions, especially since it has minimal guardrails and doesn't have any shoulders.

Read more
Where to stay for your unforgettable multi-day trip to Yosemite
Whatever your comfort level, Yosemite National Park has lodging options that exceed expectations.
where to stay in yosemite national park matthew fournier yedrqd2phy8 unsplash

Yosemite is one of those national parks that you could explore for eternity. We might not have that long, but you'll need a great place to stay for whatever amount of time you plan to spend. Yosemite National Park is home to a variety of lodging options, including hotels, cabins, and campgrounds. Depending on the seasons and your preferences, you can choose from luxury accommodations to a rustic backwoods campsite. Here's where to stay in Yosemite National Park.
Hotel options at Yosemite National Park

If you're not a fan of sleeping on the ground, Yosemite has several hotels and lodges inside the park that could suit your desires.

Read more
Grand Teton’s beloved bear Grizzly 399 meets tragic demise in a vehicle incident
Grizzly Bear 399 struck by vehicle in Snake River Canyon
Bear 399 and her cub at Grand Teton National Park

On the evening of Tuesday, October 22, 2024, one of the most iconic grizzly bears in North America, Grizzly Bear 399, was fatally struck by a vehicle on Highway 26/89 in Snake River Canyon, south of Jackson, Wyoming. While we are grateful that the driver did not sustain any injuries, this tragic accident has shaken the ecosystem and the world at large.
Grand Teton National Park mourns this national treasure

The identity of Grizzly Bear 399 was confirmed through her ear tags and a microchip. At 28 years old, she was the oldest known reproducing female grizzly in the region. This particular bear had captivated wildlife enthusiasts, conservationists, and visitors from around the globe for nearly three decades, making her one of the most recognized grizzlies in the world.

Read more