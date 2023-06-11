 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

Yellowstone National Park issues a new warning (and we can’t believe people need to be told this)

Yellowstone National Park faces a rise in human and animal contact, which has caused loss of life.

Sarah Joseph
By
A breathtaking view of Yellowstone National Park at sunset.
Irene Steeves/Flickr.

Yellowstone National Park, renowned for its breathtaking natural beauty and abundant wildlife, has recently witnessed a series of distressing incidents involving people visiting Yellowstone. These actions have not only endangered people but also resulted in the tragic loss of wildlife. 

In light of these events, the park authorities are urgently calling upon visitors to understand the negative impact their actions can have on wildlife, even if those actions are well-intentioned. 

A view of Yellowstone National Park's prismatic spring.
Lane V. Erickson/Shutterstock

Yellowstone National Park’s visitor guidelines:

Keep at least 25 yards away from wildlife

One of the most critical aspects of wildlife conservation in Yellowstone is to maintain a safe distance from the animals. Approaching wild animals, whether it’s bison, elk, deer, bears, or wolves, can have severe consequences for their well-being and survival. Park regulations strictly mandate that visitors should remain at least 25 yards (23 m) away from all wildlife and a minimum of 100 yards (91 m) away from bears and wolves. Disregarding these regulations not only incurs fines but also poses the risk of injury or even death.

Recommended Videos

Drive at 55mph or less on U.S. 191. 

On May 28th, on two separate occasions, an adult male black bear fell victim to tragic collisions with vehicles. These unfortunate accidents highlight the need for visitors to reduce their speed on park roads and exercise extra caution, especially at night when animal fur absorbs light, making them difficult to spot. 

These are not isolated cases. Even recently, an elk and a bison were also hit by separate vehicles. Protect wildlife by obeying speed limits and remaining alert while driving.

Don’t intentionally interfere with wildlife 

Regrettably, some visitors have displayed irresponsible behavior by deliberately disturbing wildlife within Yellowstone. A shocking incident involved a man who pleaded guilty to forcibly moving a newborn bison calf from a river onto a roadway, which resulted in the calf’s death. 

Another incident involved visitors who found an elk calf. Instead of calling a park ranger, they put it in the back of their car while driving down U.S. Highway 191. They brought it to the West Yellowstone Police Department, where the calf escaped into the forest. This incident is still under investigation, and the elk calf’s condition remains unknown. These actions not only disrupt the natural order but also endanger the well-being of the animals involved.

Protect Yellowstone National Park by taking the Yellowstone Pledge

To protect Yellowstone National Park and its inhabitants, the park authorities urge all visitors to take the Yellowstone Pledge. By acting responsibly and setting a positive example for others, visitors can contribute to the preservation of this unique ecosystem. Additionally, if anyone witnesses behavior that might harm individuals, others, or the park itself, they are encouraged to inform a park ranger or dial 911 in case of emergencies.

The recent incidents in Yellowstone National Park serve as a stark reminder of the consequences of irresponsible behavior and disregard for wildlife. Visitors must prioritize the well-being of both animals and humans by adhering to park regulations, maintaining a safe distance from wildlife, and driving with caution. Let’s protect this natural treasure together. (Seriously — elk calves do not belong in your car.)

Editors' Recommendations

Sarah Joseph
Sarah Joseph
Contributor
Sarah is a lover of all things outdoors. With a bright sense of adventure and a heart for the mountains, she is always…
This bundle saves you $300 on a lawn mower, string trimmer, and leaf blower
A man using a Greenworks lawn mower.

Looking for lawn mower deals? We can do better than that with Best Buy offering a great bundle including a Greenworks lawn mower, string trimmer, and a leaf blower for $700. You save $300 off the regular price of $1,000 plus you're going to score a much better maintained lawn than before. If you're serious about your lawn care, you need this bundle. It's unlikely to stick around for long but if you take a quick look below at what else you need to know, you can get straight to making an informed purchase.

Why you should buy the Greenworks Ultimate Outdoor Combo Kit
Learning how to mow a lawn is one thing but you really need to make sure you have the right equipment to do so. Greenworks is a reliable name in the business which is why this combo kit is worth checking out. The three-piece bundle includes a 21-inch self-propelled brushless lawn mower that's capable of tackling the toughest of lawns. Its SmartCut technology constantly monitors grass conditions, then automatically adapts to give you the perfect amount of power to get the lawn cut neatly. Its rear wheel drive system also has variable speed control to help you, while there are high-intensity LED headlights for mowing in all lighting conditions.

Read more
How to pack golf clubs the right way when traveling for play
How you pack your golf clubs is important
People loading their golf bags into the cart to start playing a round.

It may not seem like something to stress over, but if you're traveling with your golf clubs, how you pack them for transport is something to think about. After all, you spend a small fortune on your clubs, balls, and bag, so you want to protect that investment. We asked an expert about the best practice for packing clubs so they don’t break, what should and shouldn’t be in your bag when shipping golf clubs, how to manage weight, and some other tips and tricks so when you arrive at your destination your clubs are in the same condition as when you left.
Why should you ship your clubs?
"One of the best parts of golfing is exploring new courses, playing in different climates and terrains, and getting out of your comfort zone," said Audrey Kohout, co-CEO of Luggage Forward. "Renting can throw you off when you’re used to your own clubs," he continued, so why not ship your clubs ahead of time and have the experience you deserve?  This can eliminate the stress of logistics and oversized baggage fees, plus you don't have to lug your clubs into the airport or wait at baggage claim when you land. That means more time to play golf, right?
How to keep your gear safe
Whether you're shipping your clubs or bringing them on the plane with you, there are extra precautions you can take to keep your gear safe, said Kohout. "The simplest thing you can do is to use headcovers and wrap each club individually so they don’t get scratched." He also said to make sure you pay attention to is where the shaft meets the club head, as it takes the brunt of the weight during transit. "The key here is to provide a little extra stability; think of it like you would splint a broken finger and use bubble wrap around this 'joint' of the club," he explained. Once each club is wrapped and padded appropriately, Kohout said, you want to take time to bundle them all together. "By wrapping all of your clubs together, it gives them extra support so they won’t snap and minimizes movement inside the bag," he said.

Finally, because the longest club often gets the most wear and tear, adding a support rod inside your bag can help. "Support rods from brands like Club Glove are sold specifically for this purpose at most golf or sporting stores, but you can also throw in a broomstick or curtain rod," he said.
Other considerations
Obviously, if you are shipping your clubs, you want to think about the weight of them since that will impact the cost. But Kohout said not to stress too much because "while bubble wrap or air pockets may help lighten up your shipment a little versus using packing materials like paper, heavier fabrics, the reality is that it’s not a big enough difference to save you money." His company, Luggage Forward, has all-inclusive pricing so your quote is one flat rate. Designated sports equipment shipping services like this help save money over UPS or FedEx, which change by size and weight.

Read more
Layer up or strip off? What’s the right way to sleep in a sleeping bag?
Does sleeping naked in a sleeping bag really keep you warmer? We take a look
Four-season sleeping bag

It's one of the oldest camping debates around; do you layer up or strip off before climbing into your sleeping bag? Call it an old wives tale, call it camping folklore, call it what you want; there are strong opinions on both sides of the divide. For every believer in the benefits of being buck-naked, there will be someone who argues that layering up simply makes sense. Well, I'm not one to shy away from throwing my two cents into the debate, so here's my take on the old problem.

Remember, before we get too in-depth, that a sleeping bag is just one component of your camping sleep system. However you adorn yourself overnight, you're only going to remain warm by using an appropriate sleeping bag for the season, as well as an insulated sleeping pad. Without these, it won't matter whether you layer up or sleep naked; you'll still wake up cold and uncomfortable.

Read more