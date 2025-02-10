Death Valley camping: A guide to camping in the hottest, driest national park

Table of Contents Table of Contents Know before you go Death Valley camping Campground options at Death Valley What to do at Death Valley

Death Valley is the largest national park in the lower 48 states, covering 3.4 million acres. It’s also well-known for being the hottest, driest, and lowest place in the United States. Here, you’ll find a variety of sand dunes, mountains, salt flats, and canyons to explore, and Death Valley also has some of the best stargazing in the whole world. There are so many reasons to head to Death Valley this year, but since there’s so much to see and do, you might want to consider camping. Here’s our ultimate guide to Death Valley camping.

Know before you go Death Valley camping

If you don’t want to roast or freeze, the best time to visit Death Valley would be in the fall or the spring. Come in the spring for the best stargazing, but either timeframe offers some great adventures. Once you’ve decided when to go, book your campsite. Options will fill up quickly during the spring and fall, so try to get your reservations early.

There are five main entrance points:

West Entrance: California via Highway 190

California via Highway 190 East Entrance: Nevada via Highway 190

Nevada via Highway 190 Northeast Entrance: Nevada via Beatty and Daylight Pass Road

Nevada via Beatty and Daylight Pass Road Southeast Entrance: Nevada via Highway 178/Shoshone

Nevada via Highway 178/Shoshone South Entrance: California via Jubilee Pass/Highway 178

Recommended Videos

Death Valley currently doesn’t have a timed entry pass like many other national parks, so the only other fees you may need to worry about will be the entrance pass, which will cost anywhere from $15 to $30. If you have an America the Beautiful pass or an annual pass to Death Valley, these will also get you through the gates.

Some activities, like backcountry camping, require permits. The National Park Service asks that you book those in advance. Please keep in mind that all vegetation in the park is protected, so bring your own supply of firewood or purchase some at the Furnace Creek and Stovepipe Wells General Stores. Only light fires in the metal fire pits or grills, and remember to practice fire safety.

Campground options at Death Valley

There are many campground options at Death Valley, so I’ll go over a few of my favorites.

Furnace Creek Campground

Furnace Creek is one of the more popular campgrounds at Death Valley, and for good reason. This park is the only NPS-run campground that accepts reservations (so you’re guaranteed a spot when you come), and it has 18 sites with full RV hookups. There are multiple dump stations, trash and recycling services, as well as potable water. This campground is open year-round and has seasonal staff. Because it’s a pretty popular option, reservations are highly recommended.

Texas Springs Campground

This one is first-come, first-served and is only open seasonally. There aren’t any electric hookups here, but each site has a fire grate and a picnic table. Potable water, the dump station, and trash and recycling are all seasonal, so be sure to follow “leave no trace” principles if your trip falls outside of that period.

Mahogany Flat Campground

If you’re looking for a more primitive experience, the Mahogany Flat Campground will be just the thing. There are a total of nine campsites amongst the Pinyon Pine and Juniper forest. At 8,200 feet of elevation, you’ll have some fantastic views down into Death Valley. For reference, this campground is near the Telescope Peak trailhead. Arrive via a dirt road that requires high-clearance vehicles, like a 4×4.

What to do at Death Valley

Stargazing

As I mentioned briefly before, Death Valley is a gold-tier location for stargazers by the International Dark Sky Association. Astronomers flock here every year to view celestial objects that you can’t see anywhere else, and the best part is, most campgrounds offer great night sky viewing due to the desert terrain.

Mosaic Canyon

When you visit Death Valley, you can’t skip Mosaic Canyon. This slot canyon is famous for its smooth Tucki marble walls that were polished by flash floods, revealing impressive breccia formations cemented together by minerals. This four-mile hike is considered moderately difficult, with several boulders to scramble over.

Mesquite Flat Sand Dunes

For some of the best photos, head to the mesquite flat sand dunes. Here, you can hike an ocean of sand for some great sunrise or sunset photos. Since it’s pretty easy to access, you can explore these at your leisure.

Badwater Basin Salt Flats

As one of the most iconic locations at Death Valley, no list is complete without the Badwater Basin Salt Flats. This is the lowest point in North America, a while -282 feet below sea level. Here, you can explore the hexagonal salt formations that formed as water evaporated.

Ghost towns and other historic sites

If you’re into the Wild West, set aside some time to visit one of Death Valley’s ghost towns. The Rhyolite Ghost Town is a classic one to visit, famous for eerie ruins, an old train depot, and the famous “bottle house.” Scotty’s Castle is also a fantastic option, but it is currently closed until further notice for repairs after a fire and flood. Visit the Harmony Borax Works to learn about the famous 20-mule team that once hauled borax from Death Valley or the Charcoal Kilns that were used in the 1800s to produce charcoal.

While the heat can be intense at Death Valley, your camping experience will be an enjoyable one if you can stay cool and hydrated. Carefully monitor yourself and those in your party for signs of dehydration, and remember that it’s always best to take small, regular sips throughout the day. Put your safety first, and have a great time at Death Valley National Park!