When you’re hiking in Death Valley, don’t do this

Safety should always be a top priority when visiting national parks, and this has become even more relevant than ever as the National Park Service recently had to rescue a hiker from a near-death experience at Death Valley National Park.

Just a few days ago, a hiker found himself in a precarious position after splitting up from his travel buddy and leaving the main trail at Mosaic Canyon. When these two visitors split up, one remained on the established path, and the other decided to attempt to navigate a side canyon, believing he could reconnect with the main trail further ahead. However, as the canyon became steeper, the hiker found himself trapped, unable to move forward or descend safely.

Stranded just a half mile from the trail, he carried no extra food, water, or clothing. Fortunately, he did have a satellite-enabled phone and was able to call for help. The Death Valley park rangers sent a helicopter, but due to the potential of rock slides, it was deemed too risky. Instead, the rangers were able to climb up to him and secure webbing around a boulder to create an anchor point. After providing the stranded hiker with a harness and helmet, they carefully lowered him down the unstable slope.

While this hiker didn’t meet a tragic end, this incident is a huge reminder that visitors should never veer off marked trails. Not only does it put people’s lives at risk, but it also damages delicate ecosystems. Remember, bring adequate water and supplies, and bring a satellite phone.