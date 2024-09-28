 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

It’s almost time for the weirdest (but best) contest for outdoor enthusiasts: Fat Bear Week

Weigh in on which bear you think is the fattest!

By
A grizzly bear stands in a woodland clearing.
Zdenek Machacek / Unsplash

Here’s something fun about bears — no, we’re not telling you how to avoid a bear attack when you’re camping. It’s time to cast your vote for the chunkiest bear in 2024 as Fat Bear Week returns to Katmai National Park in Alaska! If you’re unfamiliar with this annual tradition, you could not have found it at a better time. Fat Bear Week is celebrating its 10th anniversary and promises to be a lot of fun.

Vote for your favorite fat bear at Katmai National Park

Black bear in the wild
Mark Saeling/Unsplash / Unsplash

The online event started out in 2014 as a way to celebrate some of Katmai National Park’s largest creatures as they prepare for hibernation. Bears don’t eat or drink while they are in hibernation, so they lose at least one third of their body weight during that time. The fatter the bear, the more likely it is to survive the winter. Their survival depends on gorging on delicacies like salmon from the Brooks River from June to October, and during that time, it’s fascinating to watch them put on the weight.

Recommended Videos

Katmai National Park has some of the world’s largest bears, so there’s no better place to find some great contenders for this year’s Fat Bear Champion.

Related

This year, all votes will be cast in a March-madness style competition where bears compete in daily head-to-head matchups for the title of 2024 Far Bear Week Champion. You can rally behind your favorite brown bear by voting at fatbearweek.org.

Voting  will start on October 2 and will continue until October 8, but you can already browse this year’s contenders on the Fat Bear Week website. There, you’ll be able to see before and after pictures of each bear, as well as fun facts like how old they are or when each one was first identified.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Sarah Joseph
Sarah Joseph
Contributor
Sarah is a lover of all things outdoors. With a bright sense of adventure and a heart for the mountains, she is always…
This tiny caravan uses one smart feature to almost double its space when parked
One of the smallest travel trailers on the market sleeps four thanks to a one-of-a-kind "trap door"
Sportcaravan Cube 1 Microcarvan Travel Trailer isolated on a studio background.

Ultra-compact, lightweight, and as minimal as it gets, tiny teardrop trailers are the purest expression of RV camping. They're a clear step up from sleeping in a ground tent (or even a rooftop tent), but they're designed to strip away all the flash and luxury of today's fanciest motorhomes. That design ethos got Germany's Sportcaravan thinking about how to make its already pint-sized Cube "caravan" trailers smaller and bigger simultaneously. Enter the Cube 1.

The full details on Sportcaravan's "mega micro" travel trailer
The newest entry into Sportcaravan's Cube line-up is also the smallest. The Cube 1 is tiny, even by teardrop trailer standards. By the numbers, it weighs just 700 pounds — light enough to be towed by almost anything with a hitch, from Subaru Outbacks to Honda CR-Vs to Toyota RAV4s. The shell measures just 10.5 feet from tip to tail and stands less than 5.5 feet tall when collapsed down. For reference, that's less than two feet longer and four inches taller than a Smart Fortwo, making it more than capable of fitting in any standard garage or even in a parking garage space.

Read more
There’s a new (old) fishing spot in Oregon as a river flows again for the first time in a century
Klamath river opens again, fishing returns
Man fishing in a river

For the first time in 100 years, the Klamath River is free to flow due to the removal of four dams. This environmental milestone, which is the largest dam removal project in the U.S., has reopened over 400 miles of habitat for many fish species. Consequently, fishing enthusiasts in Oregon and Northern California can't wait to get their feet wet.

Benefits of freeing the Klamath River
This development promises several benefits. Firstly, the increase in salmon and steelhead populations can make the Klamath River a more fruitful fishing ground. These species, especially salmon, are highly sought after for their sporting qualities and are considered a prized catch due to their size, strength, and fighting ability.

Read more
Westfalia just dropped a new camper — its first in over 20 years — that is perfect for van life
One of the world's most iconic van customizers, maker of the OG "van life" van, returns to the U.S.
Young couple stepping into mountain stream with Westfalia Wave van in the background.

Van life living might seem like a "new" thing. But there were self-professed "dirtbags" and road-tripping hippies long before Instagram was ever a thing. Way back in the 1950s — we're talking before Buzz and Neil even set foot on the moon — Westfalia was turning Volkswagen buses into pop-top RVs so our parents' parents could road trip in (relative) style. Now, after a two-decade absence, the company is returning stateside with an all-new custom ride that's swankier, roomier, and more luxurious than any Westfalia van before it.

The inside scoop on the all-new Westfalia Wave camper van
While Westfalia made a name for itself by customizing VW buses in the 1950s, its latest project takes a surprisingly different tack. The Wave is based on the tried-and-true Ram Promaster 3500S platform with a 3.6L V6, pushing 276 horsepower through a nine-speed automatic transmission. Westfalia makes good use of the van's 20.7-foot bumper-to-bumper length, allowing for tons of space for sleeping, cooking, storage, and even showering.

Read more