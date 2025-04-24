 Skip to main content
A Florida campground just won top “hidden gem” in North America—here’s why

Campspot names The Cove Resort & Pub as the best "hidden gem" campground in North America

The Cove Resort & Pub in Inverness
The Cove Resort & Pub / The Cove Resort & Pub

Are you planning your summer camping trips? The 2025 Campspot Awards have been announced, and a resort in Inverness, Florida, just snatched the coveted title of North America’s Top “Hidden Gem” campground. The Cove Resort & Pub captured the hearts of the public through a rigorous analysis of over three million data points, including glowing guest ratings, reservation trends, and standout park features. Let’s dive into what makes this campground a must-visit.

One of the major highlights of The Cove is the waterfront access to Lake Henderson. Visitors can drive or float or drive in, and once you’re there, you’ll never want to leave. With boat rentals and free kayak use for visitors and the Withlacoochee Bike Trail nearby, there’s plenty to keep you and your crew busy. Don’t forget to stop in the town of Inverness, which is a short three-mile drive away, with all kinds of shops and dining.

At the campground, there are a variety of lodging options, from 10 premium RV sites that are equipped with 50/30/20 electric hookups, water, septic, and free wifi. There are four pull-through and six pack-in sites. If RVing isn’t your thing, try one of the 400-square-foot cabins, the two-bedroom guest house, or even the home that sleeps up to 11.

At The Cove Grub & Pub restaurant, reviews praise the friendly staff and the delicious food, which includes grouper sandwiches with other great burger and seafood options. With playgrounds, cornhole, and pet-friendly policies, this resort is perfect for families.

With this in mind, it’s not surprising that The Cove Resort & Pub earned its title as Campspot’s North America’s top “Hidden Gem” campground. You can check out the report for the full list.

