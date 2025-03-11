 Skip to main content
Westfalia’s Wave SRT is the ultra-livable “van life” campervan of your dreams

The smallest rig in the company's line-up offers room for four with everything you need, nothing you don't

Westfalia made a big splash when it returned stateside last year. The heritage brand made it clear that it was bringing the spirit of its beloved campervans firmly into the 21st century with next-gen tech and features designed for modern van lifers. The debut of its latest, the Wave SRT, is proof positive that it’s here to stay.

Get the low down on Westfalia’s new Wave SRT campervan

Inside, buyers will find a classic campervan layout with two captain’s chairs at the front, a kitchen and convertible dinette/bed midship, and a full bed at the rear. It’s a surprisingly flexible floor plan that maximizes versatility with enough room for dining, working, cooking, relaxing, and sleeping. Buyers will need to compromise, though, on one key feature for which Westfalia is best known: A pop-top sleep space. That means only enough room for four, not six. No word on whether the brand plans to offer this as a future option, but it does already offer the Wave Pop-Top to fill that void.

The galley kitchen is well-equipped with all the essentials, including a sink, a generous 91-liter fridge/freezer, and a countertop slideout for additional food prep space. There’s even room for a full wet bath with a shower, cassette toilet, and a second sink. Plus, Westfalia throws in a standard outdoor shower hookup. Other standard conveniences, including an LP furnace/water heater and a rooftop AC, make the Wave SRT a legit four-season campervan.

This isn’t a legit off-road-ready RV by any means, but it is better equipped for more adventurous exploration than most. At its core is a 600Ah lithium-ion battery bank mated to a 3,000-watt inverter — a setup that’s plenty capable of running all but the most power-hungry devices and electronics. Plus, a 300-watt rooftop solar array and onboard alternator combine to keep it all topped up even when you’re far from shore power.

The Wave SRT joins two existing models — the Wave Pop-Top and Wave Skylight — as the “little brother” in Westfalia’s line-up. It’s more than a foot shorter, with half the storage volume. While that means you won’t be packing everything and the kitchen sink, it does mean the Wave SRT is more nimble and maneuverable — both nice-to-have features when it comes to city driving and gas mileage. To be sure, it’s still roomy enough to sleep a family of four in a pinch, and there’s a decent 6.2 feet of headroom to boot. Plus, with more than 1,600 pounds of payload capacity, it’s beefy enough to carry you and your favorite outdoor gear wherever you need to go.

Build and spec your own Westfalia Wave SRT campervan

The Westfalia Wave SRT is available now with a starting MSRP of $160,550. The base model comes well-equipped with few available options, so, really, the only thing for you to decide is the color.

Mike Richard
