The best gear for tricking out your first ultra-luxe glamping setup

Take your camping setup to the next level with all the best outdoor gear, tech, and comforts of home

A fancy glamping setup at dusk.
TheSang / Pixabay

Hardcore campers will tell you that camping should be all about escaping into nature with nothing but a backpack, a multitool, and a good pair of hiking boots. But camping shouldn’t be a contest for who can eke out a weekend in the wilderness with the least gear. If you like a few more creature comforts while enjoying your time in nature, you do you. These are our picks for the best glamping gear to make your time in the wild a little less, well, wild.

White Duck Outdoors 14′ Altimus Bell Tent

White Duck Outdoors 14' Altimus Bell Tent isolated on a white background.
White Duck Outdoors

Every good glamping setup starts with a good tent. This 14-foot bell tent from White Duck Outdoors makes for the perfect luxury camp HQ. It features a massive footprint with room for up to two full (or even queen) air mattresses and a separate living room setup to boot. It features a water-repellent (and optional fire-repellent) design that stands up to just about any weather. Plus, it’s tricked out with an air-conditioning port, a pre-drawn roof vent for installing a wood stove, and even a flap for running an electric cord to keep all your favorite gadgets humming with a portable power station.

Bluetti Power Station

Bluetti AC300 + B300K expansion battery isolated on a plain white background.
Bluetti

Nature-loving tech-heads need a way to keep their gear powered up in the wild. Bluetti is the best of the best when it comes to portable power, and the brand’s AC300 is the perfect accompaniment to your first glamping setup. Paired with Bluetti’s latest B300K expansion battery, it boasts roughly 3,000Wh of power with a 3,000-watt AC pure sine wave inverter. Translation: You can power just about any appliance from home with this beast. Pack your hair dryer, your Vitamix, your laptop, or even a portable air-conditioner—this can run them all.

EcoFlow WAVE 2 Portable Air Conditioner/Heater

EcoFlow Wave 2 Portable Air Conditioner in the front seat of a vehicle.
EcoFlow

Keep that bell tent toasty warm in the fall/winter and cool in the summer months with this portable AC/heater from EcoFlow. It’s compact, reasonably portable, and ultra-quiet (just 44 decibels), so you can maintain that peaceful nighttime ahhh at camp. Plus, it runs for eight full hours with the add-on battery. Just run it while you sleep and charge it up during the day!

DOD Rocket Submarine Footbath

Person using a DOD Outdoors Rocket Submarine Footbath outdoors.
DOD Outdoors

If you’re a hiker, there’s nothing better in this world than taking a long, hot soak after a day in the wild. DOD’s Rocket Submarine Footbath is an all-in-one, portable, wood-fired footbath designed to run anywhere outdoors with the help of a match and something to burn. It all packs up into a neat carrying case when you’re ready to break camp.

Solo Stove Bonfire Cast Iron Griddle Cooking Bundle 2.0

Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 Smokeless Fire Pit on a white studio background.
Solo Stove

The right firepit is everything when it comes to camping. That’s doubly true for glampers who want an oversized solution that’s not only a cozy centerpiece after dark but provides for cooking meals over an open fire, too. This Bonfire bundle from Solo Stove includes the company’s original smokeless fire pit plus everything you need to fire up fresh meat, veggies, s’mores, and everything in between.

Thermacell Patio Shield Mosquito Repeller

Thermacell Patio Shield Mosquito Repeller isolated on a plain white background.
Thermacell

Nothing ruins a good outdoor hang like mosquitos. Thermacell’s Patio Shield is a dead-simple solution to ridding your camp of them quietly and effortlessly. Just drop in the included DEET-free cartridge, turn it on, and, in less than 10 minutes, you’ll be enveloped in a magical, 15-foot skeeter-free “zone of protection.” We can attest that it actually works!

Planetary Design Basecamp Coffee Press

BruTrek BaseCamp Camping French Press on a plain white background.
Planetary Design

Waking up in the wild doesn’t have to mean forgoing a good cup of joe. This simple, rugged French press from Planetary Design is purpose-built for outdoor coffee-making. The larger, 48-ounce version is perfect for a family of four or couples who appreciate a Venti-sized pour first thing in the morning.

RUX 70L Essentials Gear Storage Set

RUX 70L Essentials Set gear storage kit on a plain white background.
RUX

Glamping usually involves a good amount of gear, so keeping everything wrangled in its place is key to keeping your sanity. Rux’s simple 70L Essentials Set is the perfect solution that includes a 70L storage cube, a 25L waterproof tote, and a 3L pocket. It’s compact, featherweight, and features a weatherproof design that’s built tough for surviving the outdoors. Plus, it’s available in a variety of colors, so you can color-code everything to keep it well organized.

EcoFlow Glacier Portable Fridge/Freezer

EcoFlow Glacier Portable Refrigerator isolated on a white studio background.
EcoFlow

The biggest difference between camping and glamping is creature comfort. Take yours to the next level for your first glamping outing with this portable camping fridge from EcoFlow. The dual-zone design means it works just like your refrigerator at home with separate fridge and freezer sections, so you can pack chilled meat, cold beer, and even ice cream all in one compact unit. Bonus: It also features a built-in icemaker for glampsite cocktails!

Sonos Move 2 Portable Speaker

Sonos Move 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker isolated on a plain white background.
Sonos

Serious camp setups demand serious background tracks. This portable Bluetooth speaker from Sonos features built-in WiFi to stream your favorite Spotify playlists, and a voice-enabled UI lets you control everything hands-free. A 24-hour battery keeps the party going for days. Plus, it’s drop- and water-resistant, so it’s purpose-built for outdoor use.

Stone + Lain Senso New Bone China Dinnerware

Stone + Lain Senso Bone China dinnerware set in black on a stark white table.
Stone + Lain

Leave the single-use paper plates and bowls at home. Elevate your glamping setup with legit dinnerware like this bone china set from Stone + Lain. It mimics the look of classic, camp-friendly enamelware. But it’s more substantial, more luxurious, and better in every way. It’s also plenty durable, even for outdoor use.

Yellow Leaf Signature Family Hammock

Yellow Leaf Double/Family Hammock isolated on a plain white background.
Yellow Leaf

Get in the perfect “hang” (get it?) with Yellow Leaf’s Signature Hammock. The Family version is generously sized at 11′ x 9′ with support for up to 550 pounds, making it the perfect seating option for you, your significant other, and maybe even a dog or two. It’s available in a wide variety of colorways to color-coordinate your personal glamp setup.

Goal Zero Skylight

Goal Zero Skylight Portable Area Light isolated on a plain white background.
Goal Zero

Flashlights and headlamps can only take you so far. If you’re tricking out your first glamping setup, get a proper campsite light. Goal Zero’s new Skylight is an ultra-portable telescoping area light that throws off a whopping 6,000 lumens and is capable of illuminating an area of up to 300 feet. Think of it as your personal glamping street lamp.

Oru Camp Outdoor Living Set

Oru Full Camp (Black Edition) folding outdoor living room set.
Oru Kayak

Ditch the rickety portable camp chairs and splurge on this folding outdoor furniture set from Oru Camp. It features two full lounge chairs and two side-table-style FlipCubes—all with hidden storage. The bonus height-adjustable SwitchTable converts from a food-prep station to a dining/coffee table in seconds. It’s even sturdy enough to double as a bench for two people.

