The Best Fire Pits Just in Time for Fall

We hate to say it but the evenings are starting to get a little cooler for some of us. While we know what’s coming in just a few short months, that doesn’t mean it’s time to throw in the towel and give up on outdoor activities. If you still need to do some home improvements or have to finish up any DIY projects, these fire pits will help you relax in style. Don’t fret though, there is still plenty of time for barbecuing, backyard entertaining, or just cozying up around a nice little fire.

In fact, we’ve found some of the best fire pits out there today. They are highly recommended by the reviews they received and there’s something to fit every budget. We showed you how to choose a fire pit so now we thought we’d show you some of our favorites for the patio or garden space.

We tend to lean more toward wood-burning fire pits because nothing beats the crackle and warmth of the open fire. That’s not to say gas fireplaces don’t have their place, in fact, we found a fire table that would work nicely in any backyard patio. No matter which fire pit you go with, you’ll be sitting in front of it in no time, mesmerized by the dancing flames and having a peaceful and relaxing night.

Related Guides

Solo Stove Bonfire Fire Pit

Not only is this fire pit sleek and beautiful, but it’s also portable! The Solo Stove Bonfire leaves behind almost no ash from the firewood and reduces smoke. Once you get the fire started, the air intake hole at the bottom of the fire pit pulls the air into the firewood. As the air is pulled in, the double-wall allows air to heat up and creates a warm airflow that provides more oxygen and creates secondary combustion for the fire. The fire pit is 19.5 inches wide and 14 inches tall. It’s big enough to provide hours of fire and small enough to fit in the smallest backyard.

Piedmont Steel Fire Pit

Hampton Bay created this dual-purpose steel fire pit that is great for outdoor heating or grilling. The Piedmont steel fire pit comes with a cooking grate, a mesh screen, and a poker. The fire pit is 30 inches wide and has a 12-inch deep bowl that holds plenty of firewood. There is also a rotating cooking grill, and a safety ring surrounds the fire pit and can also be used as a handle for easy maneuvering.

Sun Joe Fire Joe

The Sun Joe fire pit is a cast stone wood-burning fire pit. It has a large 29.5-inch bowl and can burn logs over 21 inches long. It comes with a wire mesh lid and a screen hook to remove the mesh cover when the fire is burning. The stylish stone look and feel will elevate any backyard. The fire bowl can withstand temperatures up to 1,112 degrees Fahrenheit.

Tuscola Steel Outdoor Fire Pit

The Tuscola Steel Fire Pit comes with a log grate, spark screen, fire poker, and a cover. It’s made from steel and is finished with a distressed bronze look. The fire pit sits on a tapered base with two handles for easy transportation. The bowl-designed fire pit is 9 inches deep and the fire pit is 24 inches tall and 30 inches wide.

Aditya Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit

This contemporary and modern fire pit displays celestial stars and moons on the bowl. The fire pit is made of powder-coated steel and is resistant to rust. It’s a simple yet effective fire pit that will last outdoor use for years to come. It comes with a log grate, spark screen, fire poker, and a cover. It is 20 inches high and 30 inches wide with a ring around it for easy carrying.

Endless Summer Gas Fire Table with Steel Slat Mantel

Endless Summer has created a fire pit table that puts out 30,000 BTUs and has an integrated ignition switch for easy lighting. The base conceals the propane tank and control panel so you can adjust the flame. It is made of steel and is a slate finish and comes with black glass and a cover. The propane fire table is 24 inches tall and 30 inches wide.

Endless Summer Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit

The Endless Summer fire pit has the look of hand-forged metalwork with a kettle design. It has Airflow technology and features a vent that pulls air in and fans the flames so the fire burns hotter and longer. It’s made of steel with an oil-rubbed bronze finish. It comes with a mesh spark guard, log grate, and cover. It is only 25.2 inches tall and 24.8 inches wide and the fire bowl is 13.5 inches tall, which is enough to hold good-sized logs.

Editors' Recommendations