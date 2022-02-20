The Best President’s Sale on Pillows Just in Time For Spring

The weather is starting to warm. The flowers are starting to bloom. Spring is coming, and spring cleaning season is fast approaching. Now is the perfect time to bring some new comfort to your bed. If you’re looking to upgrade your bed with extra comfort, this is the time to snag some luxury pillows that won’t break the bank. We’ve scoured the internet to find you deals from Amazon, Nordstrom Rack, Wayfair, Leesa, and more to save big on some new luxury pillows that offer a whole lot of comfort at surprisingly low prices.

Tens of millions of people in the U.S. have trouble sleeping at night. While some cases are severe, requiring medical attention, for many, the solution is to simply swap out your old and worn-out pillow for a new one that’s better equipped to fit your sleeping needs. With pillows, one size never fits all. In fact, what’s comfortable for a side-sleeper will likely provide a painful experience for a back-sleeper. Improve the quality of your sleep with these online-only springtime luxury pillow deals.

Xtreme Comforts

Xtreme Comforts’ top-ranked pillow is better than ever. It’s now on sale for $40, and there’s currently a coupon available for an additional 20% off! It’s adjustable, with an inner zipper that allows you to add or remove padding as you please. It’s cooling, with breathable fabric that’s designed to prevent overheating. It also stays firm, thanks to its memory foam that’s designed to prevent lumpiness.

About the brand: Xtreme Comforts may not be a brand you’re familiar with, but their pillows — packed with quality and comfort — have caught the eye of online review sites. Some have even ranked Xtreme Comforts’ shredded memory foam pillow as the very best. It’s a particularly solid option for back sleepers and side sleepers.

Details:

Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping

30-day return

Six-year warranty

Washer and dryer safe

Certified GreenGuard Gold for safety at home, and at environments like schools and health care facilities

Leesa

You may have already heard about Leesa’s incredibly comfortable mattresses, but did you know they also make similarly comfy pillows? Leesa’s premium foam pillow is made from contour-cut memory foam with ventilation channels for more airflow. Leesa’s memory foam is also designed to provide neck support for all sleeping positions. Even better: Lessa’s pillow starts at $89 for the standard size.

About the brand: There’s a reason why we’ve consistently ranked Leesa as one of the best “bed in a box” brands: They make high-quality premium bed products and offer them at great prices. Leesa offers a comprehensive array of products to make your sleep better, from bed frames all the way to pillows. Leesa’s pillows are made with the same premium memory foam they use for their mattresses, and their pillow covers also match the signature cozy twill covers of their mattresses.

Details:

Free delivery directly to your door in 2 to 8 business days

30-night trial to make sure it’s right for you

One-year limited warranty

Machine washable cover

Tempur-Pedic’s signature Tempur-Ergo neck pillow is ergonomically designed to follow the natural curves of your body for optimal therapeutic comfort. It’s engineered to relieve pressure, and it’s designed to support your neck, back, and head regardless of whether you sleep on your back or your side. Even better, this is a nice chunk of bedtime luxury that you can actually afford.

About the brand: Tempur-Pedic is known for making great foam mattresses that contour to fit the shape of your body. The Swedish company uses visco-elastic foam on their mattresses and pillows to help you sleep cozier. Its pillows come with washable covers so you can keep them clean and fresh. These quality pillows are made for back, side, and stomach sleepers. In addition, they offer travel pillows, neck pillows, and body pillows.

Details:

Free shipping on all pillows

Five-year warranty

100% hypoallergenic cover that’s removable and washable

Contoured and designed for personalized comfort

More Pillow Deals

JCPenney: Use code WOWHOME an extra 30 percent off select home furniture products.

Use code an extra 30 percent off select home furniture products. Wayfair: Find up to 50% off, along with special deals on brand names like Ralph Lauren and Tempur-Pedic, and free shipping if you pay a MyWay Membership.

Find up to 50% off, along with special deals on brand names like Ralph Lauren and Tempur-Pedic, and free shipping if you pay a MyWay Membership. Nordstrom Rack: Nordstrom Rack offers savings as high as 70% or more off original retail prices every day, and their Flash Sale events are always worth keeping an eye on. If you can’t wait for the next Flash Sale event, their main Home section often features amazingly low sale prices on brand-name pillows from Beautyrest, Casper, Ella Jayne Home, Serta, and more.

“Bed in a Box” Bundle Deals

If you need more than a pillow to upgrade your sleep, check out these springtime bundle deals from our favorite “bed in a box” companies.

Leesa: Leesa has a Bedding Bundle that includes two of their premium foam pillows, one complete set of their 100% organic cotton, 400-thread-count sheets, a stylish oatmeal and white stripe duvet cover, and a 100% organic cotton duvet insert. This bundle can be yours for $420 for Twin and Twin XL sizes, $540 for full, $548 for Queen, and $620 for King and California King sizes.

Leesa has a Bedding Bundle that includes two of their premium foam pillows, one complete set of their 100% organic cotton, 400-thread-count sheets, a stylish oatmeal and white stripe duvet cover, and a 100% organic cotton duvet insert. This bundle can be yours for $420 for Twin and Twin XL sizes, $540 for full, $548 for Queen, and $620 for King and California King sizes. Nectar: Nectar has a Premier Sleep Bundle that includes two of their signature Premier Contour pillows, one cooling mattress protector, and one complete sheet set for $399 for Twin and Twin XL sizes, and $499 for all sizes Queen and up.

Nectar has a Premier Sleep Bundle that includes two of their signature Premier Contour pillows, one cooling mattress protector, and one complete sheet set for $399 for Twin and Twin XL sizes, and $499 for all sizes Queen and up. Layla Sleep: Layla offers multiple bundles that let you customize your bundle haul! If you’re specifically looking for pillows and sheets, check out the Comfy Bundle – which starts at $277 and starts with one complete bamboo sheet set and two Kapok pillows, and the Cooling Bundle – which starts at $346 and starts with one complete bamboo sheet set, one cooling mattress protector, and two Kapok pillows.

Layla offers multiple bundles that let you customize your bundle haul! If you’re specifically looking for pillows and sheets, check out the Comfy Bundle – which starts at $277 and starts with one complete bamboo sheet set and two Kapok pillows, and the Cooling Bundle – which starts at $346 and starts with one complete bamboo sheet set, one cooling mattress protector, and two Kapok pillows. Cocoon by Sealy: Sealy’s Cocoon brand has a bundle that includes two DreamFit pillows and one complete set of 100% combed cotton sheets. This bundle starts at $149 for Twin size, $159 for Twin XL, $169 for Full, $179 for Queen, and $199 for King and California King sizes. Even better: This bundle comes free with the purchase of any Cocoon Chill mattress!

Sealy’s Cocoon brand has a bundle that includes two DreamFit pillows and one complete set of 100% combed cotton sheets. This bundle starts at $149 for Twin size, $159 for Twin XL, $169 for Full, $179 for Queen, and $199 for King and California King sizes. Even better: This bundle comes free with the purchase of any Cocoon Chill mattress! Bear Mattress: For a limited time, Bear is offering a Sleep Bundle that includes $325 worth of bedding — including a microfiber sheet set, a waterproof mattress protector, and two down-alternative pillows — at no extra cost when you buy any qualifying Bear mattress.

