The fact is, most of us spend a third of our lives sleeping (more if you’re lucky or don’t have kids). That’s why a good bed with a good mattress is always a good investment. But good sheets are just as important. After all, your skin’s going to be touching them for around eight hours every day of your life. If it’s time to upgrade your bedding and get a better night’s sleep, consider our picks for the best bed sheets for sleeping like a baby this winter.

Best Classic Cotton Bed Sheets

Brooklinen Classic Core Sheet Set

Every adult should own at least a few sets of traditional cotton sheets. For the best in our opinion, look to Brooklinen. The brand’s Classic Core Sheet Set is cool and breathable with a “crisp,” comfortable feel in any season. Made with long-staple cotton and a percale weave, they’re also durable enough to last. What’s more, the company routinely changes out its designs, so there are always fresh, modern prints and patterns available in case you’re looking to mix things up throughout the year.

Best Microfiber Bed Sheets

Mellani Hotel Luxury 1800 Bedding Sheets and Pillowcases

Good bed sheets can be expensive, but Mellani’s Hotel Luxury 1800 Bedding Sheets and Pillowcases sets prove they don’t have to be. With a 4.5-star Amazon rating (out of more than a quarter-million reviews), it’s safe to say people love these sheets. It’s easy to see why: They’re made of brushed microfiber that’s ultra-soft and luxurious. The fabric is easy to care for too. It’s wrinkle-, fade-, and stain-resistant, making it a perfect choice for children’s and guest rooms. The best part? A full set with pillowcases is around $40.

Best Wrinkle-Free Bed Sheets

Garnet Hill Solid Wrinkle-Resistant Sateen Bedding

Satin is arguably the most luxurious bed sheet material. The problem is that it wrinkles like crazy. The solution? Sateen. This sateen set from Garnet Hill boasts the same luster and luxurious sheen as satin but with hassle-free wrinkle resistance baked in. The 400-thread-count combed cotton feels premium and soft yet durable enough to last for years.

Softest Bed Sheets

The Company Store Legends Hotel Supima Cotton Wrinkle-Free Sateen Sheet Set

Of course, there’s sateen, and there’s sateen. The Legends Hotel Supima Cotton Wrinkle-Free Sateen Sheet Set is among the softest on the market. It’s plusher, more luxurious, and thicker than most traditional sheet sheets. At more than $200 for the set, this is a splurge for sure. But that premium price tag includes pillowcases, plus fitted and flat sheets (with a deep-pocket version that fits mattresses up to 20 inches high).

Best for Toasty Sleepers

Cultiver Linen Sheets

Like wool, linen is a polarizing fabric. Done wrong, it can be vaguely scratchy and less than ideal as sheet material. Cultiver’s Linen Sheets are in an entirely different league. They come pre-washed, so they’re soft, with a vintage feel right out of the box. Plus, the pure linen fabric is woven from ultra-breathable European flax, so it’s great for anyone who sleeps hot. If you’re not convinced, the company offers fabric swatches so you can sample the merchandise before you commit.

Best for Dorm Beds

Target Threshold Performance 400-Thread-Count Sheets

It’s hard to justify spending $100 or more on bed sheets for a dorm room when most people only use them for a year or two. Target’s Threshold 400 Thread Count Performance Sheet Set is the perfect budget solution. As the name implies, the 100% cotton fabric boasts a 400-thread-count construction that’s soft yet durable. They’re designed with top and bottom labels, so they’re easy to place, and with patented technology to ensure they securely fit mattresses up to 18 inches deep. Plus, they’re pill-, wrinkle-, and shrink-resistant to withstand plenty of abuse.

Best Flannel Bed Sheets

L.L. Bean’s Ultrasoft Comfort Flannel Sheet Set

For more than a century, L.L. Bean has built a brand around “cozy wilderness chic.” So, it’s no surprise the company’s Ultrasoft Comfort Flannel Sheet Set is the plushest and, in our opinion, the best flannel bed sheet set available. They’re incredibly soft, built to last, and crafted from 100% brushed cotton flannel that has to be the toastiest and coziest fabric for sleeping like a baby through those long winter nights. At around $100, they’re also priced right to boot.

Best California King Bed Sheets

Pottery Barn Belgian Flax Linen Sheet Set

Good California King bed sheet sets are hard to find, but Pottery Barn’s Belgian Flax Linen Sheets set the standard. They’re crafted from the world’s finest Belgian Flax and prewashed, so they’re remarkably soft and durable. The lightly textured fabric has an old-school look that just feels right against the skin. What’s more, they’re OEKO-TEX certified (meaning they’re safe from over 350 harmful substances) and made at a Fair Trade Certified factory, so you can feel good about buying them.

