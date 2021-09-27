Bean bag chairs aren’t just for kids’ bedrooms and college dorms anymore. The multi-functional sack filled with polystyrene beans has come a long way since being introduced to the world back in 1968.

The famous piece of recreational furniture is still popular for several reasons. Bean bag chairs are versatile, durable, comfortable, and easy to clean. Many of the first bean bags were stuffed with pellets made of PVC or extruded polystyrene. In the 1970s, bean bag chairs were packed with expanded polystyrene – a more resilient and durable form of stuffing.

Bean bag chairs have experienced a resurgence in popularity over the last few years thanks to college kids turning dorm rooms into faux apartments and companies looking to attract younger employees with more laid-back and casual office décor. In other words — these chairs aren’t just for kids anymore.

The best bean bag chairs for adults now come in countless shapes, sizes, and durable outer materials and looks more like an actual piece of furniture and not a high-end trash bag in the middle of a rec room.

Check out some of the best bean bag chairs for adults, perfect for upgrading the home office for less than $100 or adding additional seats to the living room or Man Cave.

Chill Sack Bean Bag Chair

This bean bag chair from Chill Sack is great for adults, kids, and even pets. The material is breathable, comfortable, moisture-resistant thanks to the micro-suede fiber outer shell. The bean bag chair cover is soft to the touch and washable. Chill Sack bean bag chairs are stuffed with a soft memory foam blend that’s highly durable and will maintain shape even after extensive use. This bean bag chair for adults will quickly become your favorite spot in the house.

CordaRoy’s Convertible Bean Bag Chair

This convertible bean bag chair from CordaRoy is worth the higher price tag, and if the product looks familiar, you probably remember its debut on an episode of Shark Tank. This bean bag chair converts to a bed, and it’s available in full, queen, and king sizes. The plush microfiber cover of the convertible bean bag chair is soft but durable. The extra-long zipper makes converting from bean bag to bed and back in a breeze.

Ultimate Sack Bean Bag Chair With Footrest

This bean bag chair from Ultimate Sack brings comfort to a whole new level thanks to a detachable footstool. Ultimate Sacks are stuffed with a 100% virgin shredded memory foam blend, so they’re incredibly comfortable and keep their shape over time. The covers on both the bean bag and footstool are removable and machine washable and spread out to about 69 to 75 inches across, more than enough room to fit two adults or a few kids comfortably.

Big Joe Smartmax

The Smartmax chair from the Big Joe company is the only entry on this list of the best bean bag chairs that actually look like a chair. The most comfortable chair ever. Filled with UltimaX Beans that conform to people and not the other way around, this Dorm Smartmax chair comes with a stitched-on handle to make carrying your favorite bean bag chair from room to room an absolute breeze. Best of all, the Big Joe company cares as much about the environment as they do making a comfy chair for home or the office. All of the beans used to make each chair is 100% recyclable and constructed from 80% recycled materials.

Big Joe Roma Bean Bag Chair

The Big Joe company makes another appearance on our list of the best bean bag chairs for adults. This makes sense since the company boasts that they make comfortable chairs because “the bottom line is we care about your bottom.” The Roma bean bag chair is cozy, available in multiple covers, and comes equipped with safety-locked zippers so little kids can’t get into trouble. The Big Joe company also knows that the chairs will compress over time, so bean refills are available to give the bean bag chair a new boost of comfort.

Jaxx 6-Foot Cocoon

When you name your product “the Cocoon,” you better live up to the hype. The Jaxx 6-foot bean bag chair lives up to the hype and more. The Cocoon features two positions – lay it out flat like a giant bed or flip it on its side for an insanely comfortable bean bag chair. Perfect for home theaters, game rooms, finished basements, or dorms, the Cocoon bean bag chair is filled with multi-density polyurethane foam that keeps its shape longer than most bean bags.

Sofa Sack Ultra Soft Plush Bean Bag Chair

This ultra-soft bean bag chair from Sofa Sack is made for smaller spaces like cramped dorms, tiny home offices, kid’s bedrooms, or studio apartments. Measuring just 36 x 36 x 24, this bean bag chair won’t take up much room but will provide maximum comfort. The variety of colors will match any room or décor. Even though this chair is labeled a bean bag, the guts are made of memory foam, so the chair will keep its form for longer and contour to your body.

Yogibo Max 6-Foot Beanbag Chair

The final entry on our list of the best bean bag chairs for adults is the massive 6-foot Max from Yogibo that measures 6 x 2 x 2 feet. This bean bag looks more like a couch than a seat and can fit two adults or a few kids comfortably with no problem. The Yogibo Max is perfect for sitting up to do homework or work on a laptop or lying down flat to watch a movie or catch an afternoon nap. This 6-foot bean bag chair also makes a great dog bed for the family pooch, and the cover is removable and washable for any spills or stains made by man or beast.

