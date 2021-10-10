What is the Best Mattress Thickness For Good Sleep

Let’s chat about mattress thickness, shall we? The thickness of a mattress is an important topic because if you select a bed with the wrong mattress depth, it could have the same effects as buying a mattress that is too soft or too firm. You need to know is what mattress thickness is best for you and your partner. We put together a mattress depth guide to help you determine the best mattress thickness for you.

People come in all shapes and sizes and so do their beds. We’ve discussed mattresses that have the best pricing, mattresses that are good for certain types of sleepers, and the best cooling mattresses that wick away heat and moisture. What we haven’t discussed are thicker mattresses. You already know what level of firmness you want, and you already know whether you want a memory foam mattress, hybrid mattress, or an innerspring mattress. Before you dive into anything else, you need to know what thickness is too thin, what does a thick mattress consists of, and of course, how thick a mattress should be.

How Thick Should a Mattress Be?

If you have been wondering how thick should your mattress be then take a look at this mattress thickness guide:

5 to 9-inch mattress: Perfect for smaller single individuals and children.

Perfect for smaller single individuals and children. 10 to 12-inch mattress: Perfect for average-sized sleepers between 130 and 230 pounds.

Perfect for average-sized sleepers between 130 and 230 pounds. 12 to 14-inch mattress: Perfect for sleepers 230 pounds or more.

Is a Thick Mattress Better?

Thick mattresses with a thick base layer are much more supportive than thin mattresses. If you are sharing your bed with a partner, you need a thicker mattress because of the added pressure placed on the mattress. Don’t worry though, weight is calculated per side so you only need to find a mattress that will support each person’s body weight. Keep in mind that if you are using a box spring, they also have weight capacities and that should be taken into consideration as well.

No matter what thickness you go with, it needs to be comfortable for you. You also need to consider the depth of the bed. The recommended bed height is 25 inches and that applies whether or not you use a box spring or a platform bed. Anything over 25 inches can be difficult to get in and out of if you have back, hip, or any other kind of joint pain, or if you have limited mobility.

Platform beds can often be too low but if you use a box spring, it can sit at the right level that won’t cause discomfort. Higher-level beds can cause injury if you have to jump up or down. Find a good quality bed frame that will work with the mattress you choose.

Is an 8-inch Mattress Too Thin?

On average, an 8-inch mattress may not give you enough neck, hip, and back support. If you happen to be a smaller-weight single sleeper, it could be adequate but typically, low profile mattresses or a thin mattress won’t provide much in the way of comfort layers. These mattresses do tend to be easier to move due to their lightweight profile.

A mattress between 5 and 8 inches is perfect for children, back sleepers, or individuals with limited mobility affecting their ability to get in and out of bed. If you are a side sleeper then you will find 8-inch mattresses won’t give you the support to relieve your pressure points and may cause neck, hip, or back pain.

What Is Considered a Thick Mattress?

Any mattress that has a thickness between 8 and 12 inches is technically considered a thick mattress. When discussing different mattress thicknesses, the factor is usually referred to as height, and mattresses thicker than 16 inches are called extra deep or extra tall mattresses. The thickness of each mattress will affect comfort because if the mattress is too thin it can impact your health. Whether or not a mattress is good overall depends on the quality of the material, the different sleeping positions, and the preferences of the individual or couple.

Thicker mattresses are not always better. The extra thick mattress can cause just as many health and back issues as a mattress that is too thin. You need to determine if a 10-inch thick mattress will be better than a mattress that is 12 inches thick.

The other determining factor is the type of bed you want. Memory foam, gel memory foam, and latex mattresses are all going to vary in comfort level as well as thickness. You will need to conduct a mattress review to verify if your selection will be a good fit for the sleeping needs of you and your partner.

