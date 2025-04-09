Escapod drops Topo2 MTB: The first-ever travel trailer built for mountain bikers

Teardrop travel trailers often serve as “towable hardsided tents” designed to tote along only the absolute essentials. Many offer gear-hauling capabilities via rooftop racks, hitch baskets, and the like, too, but none (as far as we know) are purpose-built for mountain bikers — until now. Introducing the all-new Escapod TOPO2 MTB.

This latest entry in Escapod’s catalog is a first-of-its-kind travel trailer that packs all of the Utah maker’s best features into a single camper, then adds a boatload more just for mountain bikers. It starts with Escapod’s high-performance, single-piece molded fiberglass body mated to a high-clearance suspension system with 23 inches of ground clearance — both of which are built for serious overlanding and off-road exploration. Buyers get a long list of standard features, including a 21-gallon water system, a lithium-ion battery bank, an outdoor shower, a full galley with a stove, lots of storage, and a portable fridge or cooler — the list goes on.

From there, a custom-designed Switchback Hitch is added at the rear to serve as the centerpiece for the TOPO2 MTB. This proprietary swing-away hitch allows galley access at the rear of the trailer, even when fully loaded with two bikes. A built-in bull bar, RotoPaX mount, and a Feedback Sports Mechanic Clamp for easy trail-side maintenance are all built-in. Escapod also adds Kuat’s latest RV-rated Piston ION e-Bike Rack, capable of holding twin e-bikes bikes up to 80 pounds, even in rough, backcountry conditions.

This all-new addition to Escapod’s line-up is set to debut at this weekend’s Sea Otter Classic in Monterey (April 10-13, 2025), California. Well-equipped TOPO2 MTB models are available now directly through Escapod with a starting price of $53,990.

