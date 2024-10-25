 Skip to main content
Finally: Official details on the next-gen, Cybertruck-inspired CyberTrailer

Near limitless power and water generation make this a serious RV for extreme work-from-anywhere scenarios

A computer rendering of a Tesla Cybertruck towing Living Vehicle's new CyberTrailer travel trailer.
Living Vehicle

Few pieces of technology have polarized our modern society like the Tesla Cybertruck. But, in a clever “hold my beer” marketing move, Living Vehicle announced production for what’s sure to be just as polarizing: Its all-new Cybertruck-inspired CyberTrailer. We first covered the news in May of this year, but the company just confirmed official details for its 2025 production model. If, like us, you’re a fan of luxury living and renewable energy, especially when it comes to RVs and travel trailers, it’s hard not to admit that this rig looks promising.

Everything we know about Living Vehicle’s 2025 CyberTrailer

Interior of Living Vehicle's 2025 CyberTrailer luxury travel trailer.
Living Vehicle

From the outside, the inspiration for the new CyberTrailer is unabashedly Cybertruck. With an asymmetrical, angular profile, wide stretches of naked sheet metal, and a cold, monochrome color scheme, it’s like a study in neo-Brutalist vehicle design. In the case of the CyberTrailer, this is entirely purposeful. It’s a design that allows for extreme travel trailer aerodynamics (a drag coefficient of just 0.39 at 55 mph, to be exact) and a foundation for installing a sheet-load of solar panels across every available square inch of the exterior.

Convertible living/sleeping quarters of the 2025 CyberTrailer.
Living Vehicle

Above all else, the design ethos of the CyberTrailer values power: The power to go anywhere you want and power every piece of tech you want to pack for the ride. By the numbers, it’s capable of 5KW of solar power generation, courtesy of a massive rooftop array, plus solar-tracking awnings. That’s a staggering amount of solar capability for a travel trailer, especially considering that most vanlifers and RVers are content with just a few hundred watts. It’s basically like a massive, portable battery bank, powerful enough to keep the CyberTrailer humming off-grid for weeks, even months, allowing for extreme work-from-anywhere scenarios. An onboard Level 2 EV charger will also help power your electric tow vehicle (though the CyberTrailer can be just as easily paired with a gas-powered TV if that’s your thing), which should help would-be RVers deal with EV range anxiety.

One additional piece of standout tech is the CyberTrailer’s standard water system. Like an industrial dehumidifier, it’s capable of harvesting 34 liters of fresh water daily from atmospheric water vapor. Living Vehicle has also hinted at an onboard water recycling system to extend that water supply even further. Bottom line: The potential for almost unlimited electric power and water generation on the go.

Office workstation inside Living Vehicle's 2025 CyberTrailer travel trailer.
Living Vehicle

Inside, the CyberTrailer feels downright luxurious, with a beautifully designed cabin that rivals any luxury studio apartment. Fit and finish is impeccable, with marble countertops, handsome wood flooring, and lush fabrics throughout. With wide windows all around, the cabin is awash in natural light. The kitchen offers modern residential-style appliances, including an electric oven, a dishwasher, an induction cooktop, and a sizable fridge. Likewise, the split bathroom is well-outfitted with a spa-like marble-lined shower stall, a rainshower head, teak flooring, and a full-height glass door on one side, and the toilet/sink combo room just across the hall.

Layout of the Living Vehicle 2025 CyberTrailer luxury travel trailer.
Living Vehicle

The remainder of the living quarters is what Living Vehicle calls a “six-in-one living space.” It’s a convertible floor plan that cleverly makes room for a lounge area (complete with reclining seats and a home theater setup), a dining room, and a workstation with a standard Starlink connection, of course. After dark, the entire space converts into spacious sleeping quarters with enough room to sleep four adults and one child. The entire interior can also be converted into a toy hauler garage. By dropping the rear deck, it becomes a ramp, allowing owners to effortlessly stash large outdoor gear — everything from kayaks to canoes to paddleboards to electric bikes — inside the CyberTrailer’s cavernous interior.

Order your own 2025 CyberTrailer travel trailer

Rendering of the rear deck/patio of the 2025 CyberTrailer travel trailer lit up at night.
Living Vehicle

Living Vehicle has confirmed that, despite its eye-popping set of bleeding-edge tech features, the 2025 CyberTrailer will start at just $175,000. While that’s certainly not cheap by any measure, it feels surprisingly affordable when compared to Airstream’s modest (from a tech perspective) higher-end travel trailer offerings. You can secure your place in line today with a fully refundable $100 deposit. Production is expected to begin in 2025.

