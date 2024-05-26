Promising unlimited solar power and clean drinking water, it's unlike any RV on the market today.

Few things get the current zeitgeist talking like Elon Musk’s Tesla Cybertruck and anything even tangentially related to it. Now, specialty luxury RV manufacturer Living Vehicle wants to add to the hysteria conversation with news of a revolutionary concept travel trailer that’s unlike anything on the market. The bleeding-edge CyberTrailer is purpose-built to pair with the Tesla Cybertruck and allow campers to untether from the grid forever.

Get the details on Living Vehicle’s Tesla Cybertruck-inspired CyberTrailer

With few official details beyond a dozen high-level bullet points on the company’s website, Living Vehicle is doing its best to get RV enthusiasts talking by imagining what the future CyberTrailer could be. At first glance, the ultra-modern RV’s roots are clear. The asymmetrical silhouette and sharp, angular aesthetic are unmistakably ripped straight from the Cybertruck’s original design sketches. It’s sleek, muscular, and a clear departure from, well, every other travel trailer on the road.

But, beyond the next-gen design, what sets the CyberTrailer apart is its serious off-grid capability. According to Living Vehicle, buyers can “say goodbye to RV parks forever” with “freedom from utility connections.” In practical terms, it’s built to be 100% solar-powered, thanks to roof-mounted panels and a second, horseshoe-shaped array of panels that wrap around the sides and rear. In theory, this could provide enough juice to run all of the trailer’s onboard tech components and appliances indefinitely wherever you can find abundant sunshine. According to LV, the solar setup will be beefy enough to power almost any electric tow vehicle, whether that’s a Cybertruck, a Rivian, or a Ford F150 Lightning. The company confirms the CyberTrailer will play nice with traditional gas and diesel-powered vehicles too.

Even cooler, though, is the promise of “unlimited water from air creation & recycling.” In simplest terms, this should work like a high-capacity dehumidifier, drawing moisture from the ambient air, filtering it, and converting it to clean, potable water that fills the trailer’s freshwater tank. In theory, it could do this indefinitely or for as long as the trailer has the power to run the recycling system.

As for additional amenities and conveniences, we anticipate the CyberTrailer being as luxurious and high-tech as Living Vehicle’s current production model travel trailers, including the HD24 and HD30. Marine-grade construction, residential fixtures, high-end RV (or full-size) appliances, and tech-forward everything are all but guaranteed. Among the few official details, the company confirms complete wireless control via Apple iPad and even a folding patio and gear hauler ramp.

Reserve your own Cybertruck-inspired RV/travel trailer

The latest details for purchasing your own CyberTrailer are thin. Officially, Living Vehicle claims a starting price of $175,000, and deliveries are expected to start in 2025. A fully refundable $100 deposit puts your name on the waitlist. Given the vagueness surrounding this prototype, though, we’re a bit skeptical as to whether or not this is just a Cybertruck-related PR stunt. Either way, it’s guaranteed to get people talking.

