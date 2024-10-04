 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

This wooden teardrop travel trailer is bike-towable, but there’s a catch

At barely 150 pounds, it's one of the lightest teardrop travel trailers we've ever seen

By
iwoody wooden bike teardrop travel trailer wood hero
Fahrrad-Campen

Teardrop trailers are designed for campers who want an RV with everything they need and nothing they don’t. They’re compact, lightweight, easy to tow, and usually quite affordable. German startup Fahrrad-Campen is taking that design ethos to the extreme with its all-new i:woody, a featherweight teardrop light enough to be towed by pedal-powered bikes and e-bikes.

Get the full details on the new i:woody teardrop travel trailer

Owners of Fahrrad-Campen, maker of the i:woody bike-friendly travel trailer.
Fahrrad-Campen

German entrepreneurs Erich Zeller and Naid Deliu founded Fahrrad-Campen (literally “bicycle camping”) on the back of the i:woody model alone. The unique teardrop travel trailer features clever design elements that set it apart from almost every other model on the market. Save for a small, hinged Plexiglas window, the body is constructed almost entirely out of lacquered plywood. The footprint measures a scant 82 x 37 x 61 inches and weighs around 150 pounds (that’s not a misprint). The entire setup rolls on 20-inch aluminum wheels and 20-inch x 2.4-inch bicycle tires. This means you can tow the i:woody with almost anything with wheels. As with most travel trailers, the i:woody includes height-adjustable aluminum supports and a built-in bubble level so you level out your rig once you’re ready to camp for the night.

Interior of the i:woody wooden bike-friendly teardrop travel trailer.
Fahrrad-Campen

Stepping through the solid, lockable wooden door reveals an interior that’s minimalist and cozy. A bench with an adjustable backrest anchors the starboard wall, while a roughly three-inch-thick foam mattress wrapped in cotton fabric fills much of the available floor space with under-bed storage down below. Stock creature comforts are limited to the essentials, namely a single-burner gas camp stove, LED lighting, and a basic ventilation system. Power comes courtesy of a simple battery pack, making it easy to upgrade to a more substantial solar generator or portable power station if you prefer.

Recommended Videos

This rig is clearly meant to be owner-customized. But Fahrrad-Campen does offer a handful of factory add-ons, including a skylight and a second porthole-style window to bring even more light into the cabin. A Boxio washbasin and composting toilet are also available to make it more of a full-service RV. A solar panel is optional to keep all your favorite camping gear and tech humming while you are bikepacking.

Related

How to score your own i:woody wooden teardrop trailer

Two i:woody wooden teardrop trailers at a campsite at night.
Fahrrad-Campen

If you’re a backpacker looking to upgrade your overnight stays, this all sounds damn near perfect. The catch? You can’t get it here. The i:woody travel trailer is currently only available to buy or rent in Germany. Pricing starts at just under €6,000 (around $6,600) before you start ticking all the options boxes. The good news, however, is that Fahrrad-Campen also sells the i:woody as a DIY kit, complete with guided workshops to teach owners how to build their own. So, people in the U.S. can theoretically take the class and have their own very bike-friendly teardrop shipped home to assemble.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Mike Richard
Mike Richard
Contributor
Mike Richard has traveled the world since 2008. He's kayaked in Antarctica, tracked endangered African wild dogs in South…
The overland trailer from this new company is rugged enough to take you anywhere
A battle-ready exterior belies a surprisingly upscale living space that's probably nicer than your apartment.
A Roam Resilient Baja Edition overland trailer parked by a lake.

Overland-ready travel trailers have come a long way in just the last five years. Gone are the days when the only off-road-capable rigs were stripped down to within an inch of their lives. Many of today's best models are like upscale studio apartments inside, while their exteriors retain all the rugged, go-anywhere capability of their forefathers. Case in point: Roam Resilient Expedition Vehicles' (RREV, for those in the know) all-new Baja Edition overland trailer.
Everything we know about Roam Resilient's all-new Baja Edition overland trailer

The Baja Edition is the Redding, California company's first ready-to-roll product, and it's a stunner. By the numbers, this is truly a go-anywhere trailer. It's built tough on a galvanized steel chassis, riding on beefy 33-inch Mickey Thompson Baja Boss A/T tires and RREV's own independent swingarm air suspension system. Coupled with a unique Cruisemaster DO45+ articulating hitch designed to twist and move freely with the tow vehicle, the entire setup is purpose-built to tackle the toughest and most technical trails.

Read more
This new ultra-compact teardrop camper packs in a lot for under $15K
Everything you need; nothing you don't—all in a pint-sized package towable by almost any vehicle on the road
Camper sitting inside the rear hatch of Vistabule's DayTripper teardrop camper.

As the world's best and fanciest motorhomes balloon in size (and price), more RVers look to downsize their camp loadout. Teardrop trailers are the perfect expression of that minimalist ethos, featuring everything you need and nothing you don't. But, even among today's tiniest towable trailers, Vistabule's all-new DayTripper teardrop camper stands out as much for what it is as for what it isn't.
Get the low-down on Vistabule's tiny DayTripper teardrop camper

The DayTripper joins Vistabule's flagship teardrop camper as a budget-friendly, entry-level alternative. The sleek, simple shell measures just 12 feet from stem to stern—a full two feet shorter than its roomier sibling. It's also insanely lightweight at just 1,000 pounds with a sub-200-pound tongue weight, allowing it to be towed by almost any vehicle on the road with a tow package. Yet, by swapping the pricier model's rear outdoor kitchen for a rear hatch, the interior offers 14 more inches of interior space than the larger Vistabule teardrop. That's more than a foot of extra sleeping space, which makes this tiny teardrop a surprisingly good option for taller campers.

Read more
This company made a Cybertruck-inspired travel trailer that could run off-grid forever
Promising unlimited solar power and clean drinking water, it's unlike any RV on the market today.
Concept rendering of Living Vehicle's Cyber Trailer all-solar travel trailer.

Few things get the current zeitgeist talking like Elon Musk's Tesla Cybertruck and anything even tangentially related to it. Now, specialty luxury RV manufacturer Living Vehicle wants to add to the hysteria conversation with news of a revolutionary concept travel trailer that's unlike anything on the market. The bleeding-edge CyberTrailer is purpose-built to pair with the Tesla Cybertruck and allow campers to untether from the grid forever.
Get the details on Living Vehicle's Tesla Cybertruck-inspired CyberTrailer
Rooftop solar panel array on a Living Vehicle RV/travel trailer. Living Vehicle

With few official details beyond a dozen high-level bullet points on the company's website, Living Vehicle is doing its best to get RV enthusiasts talking by imagining what the future CyberTrailer could be. At first glance, the ultra-modern RV's roots are clear. The asymmetrical silhouette and sharp, angular aesthetic are unmistakably ripped straight from the Cybertruck's original design sketches. It's sleek, muscular, and a clear departure from, well, every other travel trailer on the road.

Read more