At barely 150 pounds, it's one of the lightest teardrop travel trailers we've ever seen

Teardrop trailers are designed for campers who want an RV with everything they need and nothing they don’t. They’re compact, lightweight, easy to tow, and usually quite affordable. German startup Fahrrad-Campen is taking that design ethos to the extreme with its all-new i:woody, a featherweight teardrop light enough to be towed by pedal-powered bikes and e-bikes.

Get the full details on the new i:woody teardrop travel trailer

German entrepreneurs Erich Zeller and Naid Deliu founded Fahrrad-Campen (literally “bicycle camping”) on the back of the i:woody model alone. The unique teardrop travel trailer features clever design elements that set it apart from almost every other model on the market. Save for a small, hinged Plexiglas window, the body is constructed almost entirely out of lacquered plywood. The footprint measures a scant 82 x 37 x 61 inches and weighs around 150 pounds (that’s not a misprint). The entire setup rolls on 20-inch aluminum wheels and 20-inch x 2.4-inch bicycle tires. This means you can tow the i:woody with almost anything with wheels. As with most travel trailers, the i:woody includes height-adjustable aluminum supports and a built-in bubble level so you level out your rig once you’re ready to camp for the night.

Stepping through the solid, lockable wooden door reveals an interior that’s minimalist and cozy. A bench with an adjustable backrest anchors the starboard wall, while a roughly three-inch-thick foam mattress wrapped in cotton fabric fills much of the available floor space with under-bed storage down below. Stock creature comforts are limited to the essentials, namely a single-burner gas camp stove, LED lighting, and a basic ventilation system. Power comes courtesy of a simple battery pack, making it easy to upgrade to a more substantial solar generator or portable power station if you prefer.

This rig is clearly meant to be owner-customized. But Fahrrad-Campen does offer a handful of factory add-ons, including a skylight and a second porthole-style window to bring even more light into the cabin. A Boxio washbasin and composting toilet are also available to make it more of a full-service RV. A solar panel is optional to keep all your favorite camping gear and tech humming while you are bikepacking.

How to score your own i:woody wooden teardrop trailer

If you’re a backpacker looking to upgrade your overnight stays, this all sounds damn near perfect. The catch? You can’t get it here. The i:woody travel trailer is currently only available to buy or rent in Germany. Pricing starts at just under €6,000 (around $6,600) before you start ticking all the options boxes. The good news, however, is that Fahrrad-Campen also sells the i:woody as a DIY kit, complete with guided workshops to teach owners how to build their own. So, people in the U.S. can theoretically take the class and have their own very bike-friendly teardrop shipped home to assemble.