The Polydrops P21 camper trailer is off-grid-ready with room for the whole family

It's sleek, modern, crazy aerodynamic, and packed full of off-grid tech features

Tesla sedan towing a Polydrops P21 camper trailer.
We first caught wind of Polydrops way back in 2019. The angular, retro-future design of its debut, limited-edition travel trailer felt like something straight out of Blade Runner, with a unique love-it-or-hate-it, ugly-cool aesthetic. But the California-based company seemed to go relatively dark since then — until now. Behold the next-gen Polydrops P21 camper trailer.

Everything we know about the Polydrops P21 camper trailer

Interior of the Polydrops P21 camper trailer
The next evolution in the Polydrops lineup brings the company’s latest trailer design more in line with legit lightweight travel trailers rather than “mere” teardrop-style, rolling sleep pods. The P21 features the same unique aesthetic that sets it well apart from any other RV at your local campground. It’s stark silver with hard angles throughout — a design that’s reminiscent of TAXA Outdoors’ unique brand of travel trailer. But, unlike its predecessors, this flagship model is roomy enough to sleep four and packs a ton of off-road and tech-forward features.

Stepping inside, the P21 is taller than it looks, with a full 6 feet of headroom — significantly more than you’d expect from a tiny teardrop. Blonde wood, a wide-open layout, and liberal use of glass all around create a bright, airy interior that feels roomier than it is on paper. Indeed, it’s roomy enough to sleep an entire family, with a convertible dinette at the rear (it’s a queen-sized bed, a lounger, or a workspace, depending on the time of day) and a smaller kid-sized bed tucked into the front. In between lies a “blank canvas” that’s left to buyer’s imaginations with how they prefer to customize it. Polydrops can outfit it with an optional kitchenette (including an induction cooktop, a microwave, a portable camp refrigerator, and more) and even a bathroom, with room for a portable toilet, a sink, and a shower basin.

Like many of today’s best travel trailers, the P21 is outfitted with a robust power system. The 5kWh battery bank is fed by a whopping 1,300 watts of solar power, beefy enough to support the camper trailer’s onboard A/C unit and heat pump. Combined with full insulation on all sides, the P21 is a legit, all-season rig. It’s all controllable via a 7-inch touchscreen display and a Bluetooth remote control.

Despite all its high-tech gadgetry, the P21 weighs a scant 1,200 to 1,800 pounds, depending on how you decide to option it. That’s lightweight enough to tow with almost anything on the road with at least four wheels. It’s also tricked out with the latest Timbren independent suspension for a buttery smooth ride.

Buy your own Polydrops P21 camper trailer

Interior and dinette of Polydrops' P21 camper trailer.
Polydrops’ flagship P21 is now available for pre-order, with a refundable $100 deposit to secure your spot. The company confirms the base price will be just under $39,000, but add-on and option pricing has yet to be finalized. Production is expected to start later this year, with the first deliveries sometime in early 2025.

