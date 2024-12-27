 Skip to main content
Two-story Trail Dog camper sleeps four with room for all your powersports toys

The rugged, go-anywhere rig is built to take you and yours far afield with ATVs and motorbikes in tow.

Versatility is the name of the game for many of today’s trailer-towing overlanders. The best off-road-ready towables transform effortlessly from gear hauler to toy hauler to microcamper and back again. So, too, with Mission Overland’s Trail Dog camper trailer — a rugged, convertible toy hauler with room for four and plenty of powersports gear, too.

Get the details on Mission Overland’s Trail Dog overland-ready toy hauler

There’s a growing number of versatile gear-hauling trailers/campers on the market today. But what sets Mission Overland’s Trail Dog apart is the dedicated rear ramp. It’s a functional design element pulled from the best full-sized toy hauler RVs, allowing campers to stash ATVs, dirt bikes, mountain bikes, or any other adventure gear safely inside for transport.

The 15.5-foot trailer’s length makes for a surprisingly cavernous interior for all of the above, with the option to use that same space for, well, just about anything. Not hauling powersports gear? Use the interior as an additional sleep space, or for hauling whatever game you just hunted, or stock it full of hiking and other adventure gear. Tracks along the sidewalls provide flexibility to strap it all down securely.

The Trail Dog features plenty of storage at every corner, too. A large cabinet at the front provides room for stashing backpacks and larger adventure gear. The exterior comes standard with a propane tank holder to accommodate one or two bottles, and built-in roof rack support allows you to expand your storage capacity in the future. Plus, there’s a full-sized spare tire and rim around back.

Beyond the slick toy-hauler ramp, the Trail Dog’s overlanding bona fides run deep. The camper trailer is built on a steel-welded frame with 1.5-inch aluminum insulated walls. It all rides on a Timbren axle-less suspension and all-terrain tires, while a 360-degree coupler hitch provides almost unlimited articulation for hardcore trail running.

When you arrive at camp, the standard rooftop tent provides room to sleep two adults on a fold-away mattress (four total if you use the interior toy-hauling space as a second bedroom). There’s a ventilation fan, windows, and LED lighting all around to keep the sleeping quarters bright and breezy.

On its list of creature comforts is an outdoor kitchen that pops out to reveal a dual-burner stove, a sink, a food prep counter, and a 69-liter Truma portable fridge/freezer combo. The onboard 31-gallon tank carries plenty of freshwater for cooking, doing dishes, or showering in the fold-out shower. Plus, Bluetooth audio is standard because, well, it’s 2024, gents.

Build your own Trail Dog toy hauler camper trailer

Mission Overland’s Trail Dog bases around $40,000 for a well-equipped model. Expect available options — a 270-degree awning, remote air-conditioning/heating system, and additional storage are all on offer — to push the final price tag a few thousand dollars higher. Budget-conscious buyers might do well to look around as we’ve seen the Trail Dog available for less in some states.

Mike Richard
Mike Richard
Contributor
Mike Richard has traveled the world since 2008. He's kayaked in Antarctica, tracked endangered African wild dogs in South…
Dethleffs’ first-ever AWD camper bus is rugged, tricked-out, and trail-ready
The aggressive exterior belies a bright, luxurious cabin that rivals the comfort of most studio apartments.
Dethleffs Globebus 4x4 Performance motorhome parked on a heavily wooded forest road.

A short decade ago, it seemed most RVs were either tricked-out, luxury-oriented behemoths that wouldn't dare venture off-road or stripped-down, functional, overlanding-centric rigs that forced campers to sacrifice comfort for go-anywhere versatility. But, these days, more of the world's biggest and best RV manufacturers are blurring that line. Now, Dethleffs is getting in on the action with its first-ever AWD camper bus, and it's a beauty.
Everything we know about Dethleffs' new Globebus Performance 4x4 camper bus

Germany's Dethleffs is one of the most recognizable RV makers in Europe, with a history that dates back almost a century. However, the Globebus Performance 4x4 is an altogether different animal than the company's iconic luxury caravans. The monochrome exterior — complete with blacked-out rims, a matte black bull bar, and a bold red Dethleffs decal — exudes an aggressive aesthetic that indicates this isn't your ordinary camper bus.

Read more
This clever trailer is an all-in-one gear hauler and high-rise micro-camper
Take all your favorite outdoor gear with you, and have a cozy place to sleep when you arrive at camp
Red Jeep towing a Hiker Trailers GearLoft travel trailer/micro-camper.

Maximum versatility is the name of the game for the best off-road travel trailers these days. Many trailer makers are going well beyond the traditional teardrop travel trailer mold to create clever trailers that can haul all your outdoor adventure gear, too. Case in point: The all-new Gear Loft from Hiker Trailers.
Get the details on Hiker Trailers' Gear Loft gear hauler/travel trailer

Fresh on the heels of the Indiana builder's announcement of its cheapest-ever "cubedrop" trailer, the Highway Lite, Hiker Trailers announced the Gear Loft. At its core, it's a deceptively simple trailer skeleton that's purpose-built for maximum modularity, expandability, and adaptability. The 24-square-foot lower deck features a wide, open design to provide mobile universal storage for everything from hiking gear to kayaks to ski equipment to—well, just about anything, really. A length-adjustable tongue offers up to 42 extra inches, making it easy to allow for oversized gear like sea kayaks and larger canoes, too.

Read more
The all-new Caravan MyRoom isn’t the campervan you might expect from Nissan
It's less "traditional campervan" and more "compact, spa-inspired relaxation cocoon on wheels."
Nissan Caravan MyRoom campervan parked in a waterfront field.

Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen might be the darlings of the factory-built campervan world. But Nissan has been ever-so-quietly churning out some of the best campervan concepts under the radar for years. Its latest — the Caravan MyRoom — might be its crowning achievement.
Everything we know about the Nissan Caravan MyRoom

Nissan's billing the Caravan MyRoom as less of a traditional campervan and more of a unique, vehicular "retreat" that stands in a class all its own. Indeed, the interior is a cozy, spa-like haven awash in soft, neutral fabrics and woodgrain paneling. There's a multipurpose second-row bench that pivots between facing front or rear, and a two-seat bench at the back of the cabin converts between forward- to rear-facing, depending on whether you're driving or lounging. It also folds completely flat to serve as a legit bed. There's a distinct feeling of calm and relaxation throughout the space.

Read more