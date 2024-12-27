Two-story Trail Dog camper sleeps four with room for all your powersports toys

Table of Contents Table of Contents Get the details on Mission Overland’s Trail Dog overland-ready toy hauler Build your own Trail Dog toy hauler camper trailer

Versatility is the name of the game for many of today’s trailer-towing overlanders. The best off-road-ready towables transform effortlessly from gear hauler to toy hauler to microcamper and back again. So, too, with Mission Overland’s Trail Dog camper trailer — a rugged, convertible toy hauler with room for four and plenty of powersports gear, too.

Get the details on Mission Overland's Trail Dog overland-ready toy hauler

There’s a growing number of versatile gear-hauling trailers/campers on the market today. But what sets Mission Overland’s Trail Dog apart is the dedicated rear ramp. It’s a functional design element pulled from the best full-sized toy hauler RVs, allowing campers to stash ATVs, dirt bikes, mountain bikes, or any other adventure gear safely inside for transport.

The 15.5-foot trailer’s length makes for a surprisingly cavernous interior for all of the above, with the option to use that same space for, well, just about anything. Not hauling powersports gear? Use the interior as an additional sleep space, or for hauling whatever game you just hunted, or stock it full of hiking and other adventure gear. Tracks along the sidewalls provide flexibility to strap it all down securely.

The Trail Dog features plenty of storage at every corner, too. A large cabinet at the front provides room for stashing backpacks and larger adventure gear. The exterior comes standard with a propane tank holder to accommodate one or two bottles, and built-in roof rack support allows you to expand your storage capacity in the future. Plus, there’s a full-sized spare tire and rim around back.

Beyond the slick toy-hauler ramp, the Trail Dog’s overlanding bona fides run deep. The camper trailer is built on a steel-welded frame with 1.5-inch aluminum insulated walls. It all rides on a Timbren axle-less suspension and all-terrain tires, while a 360-degree coupler hitch provides almost unlimited articulation for hardcore trail running.

When you arrive at camp, the standard rooftop tent provides room to sleep two adults on a fold-away mattress (four total if you use the interior toy-hauling space as a second bedroom). There’s a ventilation fan, windows, and LED lighting all around to keep the sleeping quarters bright and breezy.

On its list of creature comforts is an outdoor kitchen that pops out to reveal a dual-burner stove, a sink, a food prep counter, and a 69-liter Truma portable fridge/freezer combo. The onboard 31-gallon tank carries plenty of freshwater for cooking, doing dishes, or showering in the fold-out shower. Plus, Bluetooth audio is standard because, well, it’s 2024, gents.

Mission Overland’s Trail Dog bases around $40,000 for a well-equipped model. Expect available options — a 270-degree awning, remote air-conditioning/heating system, and additional storage are all on offer — to push the final price tag a few thousand dollars higher. Budget-conscious buyers might do well to look around as we’ve seen the Trail Dog available for less in some states.