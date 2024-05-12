Beefy tires, rugged shells, and serious overlanding chops—these trailers go where most others won't dare

From 4×4 camper vans to overlanding rigs with rooftop tents to rugged teardrop trailers, there’s no shortage of options for serious off-road camping these days. But, for our money, nothing beats the simplicity of a travel trailer. They’re lightweight, lean, and compact enough to tow down even the narrowest and nastiest backcountry trails. Just hitch up to a worthy four-wheel-drive rig and go. If you’ve been itching to get out there but aren’t sure which trailer is right for you, we’ve got you covered. These are the best off-road trailers designed to take you just about anywhere.

TAXA Outdoors Woolly Bear: Best for rugged minimalists

For minimalist campers looking to bring everything they need and nothing they don’t, the 2025 Woolly Bear is damn-near-perfect. At less than 11 feet long and roughly 1,300 pounds, it’s ridiculously easy to tow with just about anything short of a Harley. The clever design manages to pack a full camp kitchen, tons of outdoor gear storage, and room for a two- or even three-person rooftop tent. It’s also endlessly customizable with a mosquito net outdoor room, a propane package, aftermarket portable power stations, and more. The stock version is already plenty off-road capable, but upgrading to the Overland Edition gets you a Timbren axle-less suspension, electric brakes, and all-terrain tires with steel wheels.

Escapod Topo2: Most rugged

Compact, rugged, and ready for all-season camping—that’s Escapod’s Topo2 teardrop trailer. Thanks to the composite fiberglass monocoque body, it boasts a dry weight under 2,000 pounds, so it’s readily towable by almost anything with a hitch. The pocketable footprint measures just 13.5 feet, but you’ll find a surprising amount of amenities in that tight space. The interior is roomy enough to sleep two adults comfortably, with plenty of storage and power outlets, so you can live, sleep, and work on the go. Around back is the classic teardrop camp kitchen that’s completely customizable with cooktops, a cooler/portable fridge, drawers, and cabinetry for all your campfire cooking essentials. It all rides on Escapod’s own freeride independent suspension with five full inches of travel for each wheel.

SylvanSport GOAT: Best jack-of-all-trades trailer

There’s no recreational travel trailer on the market that’s as versatile, towable, and just plain cool as SylvanSport’s GO trailer—that is, until the company debuted the all-new GOAT (that would be “GO All-Terrain”) model earlier this year. It’s part toy hauler, part adventure gear trailer, and part pop-up tent camper. Whatever you need it to be on any given Sunday, it transforms in just a few minutes with a little reswizzling of the trailer’s layout. The GOAT model is SylvanSport’s most aggressive trailer yet, with beefy Falken Wildpeak all-terrain tires, a Timbren HD Axle-Less suspension, and 18 inches of ground clearance, so you’re ready to tackle even the toughest trails.

Opus OP15 Off-Road Hybrid Caravan: Best for overlanding in comfort

If an ultra-compact, two-person teardrop just isn’t disco enough for you, Opus ups the ante with the legit OP15 travel trailer that’s rugged enough for the backcountry but packed with plenty of front-country comforts. It’s roomy enough to sleep four adults comfortably with a hot stand-up shower, heat, air-conditioning, and a sizable fridge/freezer, so you can stay clean, cool, and well-fed no matter how far from civilization you venture. It all rides on a rock-solid galvanized stainless steel chassis and a trailing arm suspension, so it’s plenty durable and comfy on the drive out to your campsite.

Winnebago Hike 100: Best for off-grid comfort

When you’re looking to head off-road, and you want to pack everything plus the kitchen sink, Winnebago’s Hike 100 has you covered. The compact 15’11” design weighs just 3,000 pounds, so it’s readily towable by most small SUVs. There’s ample room on the exterior to mount all of your favorite adventure gear, too. Stepping inside reveals full-height ceilings, and there’s room for a queen bed with a separate loft bed, a wardrobe closet, and a stand-up wet bath. The interior aesthetic is also cozier and homier than any other on this list, so if you’re looking for a true “home away from home” wherever you roam, this is it.

Bean Stock 2.0: Best for easy towing

Bean seriously ups the ante with its latest, all-new Bean Stock 2.0 towable. At less than 1,200 pounds, it’s one of the most easily towable, full-featured off-road trailers on the market. Thanks to a seamless fiberglass shell, it’s also more durable and leak-resistant than traditional “stick-built” (i.e., aluminum and plywood) trailers. It’s purpose-built from the ground up to be extremely off-road-capable with a 2,000-pound Timbren HD suspension and 27-inch radial all-season tires on 15-inch steel wheels. Upgrading to the off-road package adds a four-inch lift and monster Falken Wildpeak AT3W 235/75R15 tires for even better ground clearance and trail-ready capability.

Colorado Campworks NS-1: Best for the environment

Most overlanding and off-road trips only last as long as your batteries (or fresh water supply). Colorado Campworks tackles the first problem with its 100% solar-powered NS-1 (Nomadic System One). It’s designed to store more power—up to a whopping 11,000 watt-hours—than any other teardrop trailer we’re aware of. That’s enough to run all of your favorite gadgets and any appliance, including the NS-1’s climate control system, for about as long as the sun is shining. So, you could theoretically just never go back to civilization.

What to consider when shopping for your own off-road trailer

Shopping for any RV—vans, motorhomes, and even off-road travel trailers—is complicated, especially if it’s your first time. There’s a lot to consider, and we can’t cover it all in this post, but here are a few things to get you started:

Weight

Assuming you already have a tow vehicle (TV), weight is arguably the most important factor when shopping for a new off-road trailer. That’s because your TV’s maximum towing capacity will dictate the heaviest trailer you can realistically tow (and buy). Be sure to triple-check your manufacturer’s recommendations on this, as it’s not something that should be taken lightly. Thankfully, most of our recommendations come in well under 3,000 pounds, so they’re easily towable by most small to mid-sized SUVs and even some sedans.

Length

The overall length of your off-road trailer is important on the trail, too. Shorter trailers are more maneuverable and give you more flexibility with where you can travel. Longer trailers offer more interior living space and probably more amenities, but they can be a nightmare on narrow forest service roads.

Ground clearance

More difficult trails—those with tons of obstacles, varying heights, and constantly changing terrain—can be challenging or even downright impassable for off-road trailers without sufficient ground clearance. If you’re planning to tackle serious terrain or you don’t want to be restricted in where you can take your new trailer, consider a trailer with as high of ground clearance as possible. This may mean upgrading to an off-road package if the manufacturer offers one.

Off-road suspension

Even on smooth pavement, trailers take a serious beating akin to a constant earthquake while traveling down the road. It’s exponentially worse on rocky, uneven backcountry trails. That’s why it pays to make sure that the suspension on your new trailer is ready for the trail.

