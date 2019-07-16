The Manual
Outdoors

8 Best Backpacking and Camping Flasks for the Trail and Beyond

Brandon Widder
By
Vapur Incognito Flask shot
Vapur

Drinking is an activity for the everyman. However, lugging a six-pack of your favorite microbrew into the far regions of the wild is easier said than done, especially if you have the intention of keeping it cool without ruining it.

Fortunately, modern hip flasks have been around since the beginnings of the 18th century, providing a means for nobles of the time to discreetly sip their libations anywhere they choose. There’s now a diverse multitude of flasks on the market, ranging from titanium and stainless-steel containers to thermoplastic polyurethane, all of which let you unload the weight and keep the drinks flowing when you’re miles from the closest bar. Here are the best flasks for camping and hiking trips.

GSI Outdoors Boulder Flask

GSI Outdoors Boulder Flask

This clear case may look fragile but the Boulder Flask from GSI Outdoors is completely shatter-resistant. The silicone grip keeps it from slipping (especially helpful if your hands or wet or sweaty) and the top remains connected to the body, so you can never lose it. The flask itself is 4.3 ounces and it can hold 10 ounces of liquid.

Vapur Incognito Flask

Vapur Incognito Flask

The Incognito’s low-profile design, available in either teal or black, is as flexible as it is simple. The BPA-free flask allows you to discreetly tuck 10 ounces of fluid in your bag or pocket when traveling. When you’re done, quickly run it through the dishwasher. The bundled pourer and freezer-safe components only make it that much more enticing.

Stanley Adventure Stainless Steel Flask

Stanley Adventure Stainless Steel Flask 5 oz

Stanley remains a touchstone in the realm of travel-ready drinking utensils. The company offers a variety of flasks and booze-related gear, but we’re partial to the Adventure Flask because it’s stainless steel (so it won’t rust) and compact. It also comes in 5-ounce and 8-ounce sizes.

Nalgene Flask

Nalgene Flask

Nalgene is a long-standing cornerstone when it comes to containers. The company’s apt-titled Nalgene Flask features a 1-ounce cap and a rugged insulation sleeve, allowing you to stow 12 ounces of your favorite liquid within an assortment of colorful designs that pair well with any pack. And if you drop the sleeve, it weighs a mere 1.86 ounces.

Bush Smarts Hip Flask

Bush Smarts Hip Flask

Bush Smarts Hip Flask straddles the line between form and function. The flask’s no-frill design capitalizes on a basic build made of PE-HD thermoplastic. The 1.5-ounce capacity container even has a leather fob and waxed cord stitching, giving you a quick means for attaching it to your belt.

Hydro Flask Rocks Cup

Hydro Flask The Rocks Cup

So, you’ve carried your booze with you all this way — now what? You make a cocktail, of course. While the 10-ounce Rocks glass from Hydro Flask is neither compact nor lightweight, it is one of the best tumblers on the market. The brand’s crazy-good insulation technology will keep your concoction nice and cold.

Platypus PlatyPreserve Portable Wine Bottle

Platypus PlatyPreserve Portable Wine Bottle

We’ve focused on personal-size flasks thus far, but if you’re stockpiling larger amounts for your trip, then this affordable option from Platypus is the way to go. It conveniently holds 27 ounces, which is enough room for an entire wine bottle, but we imagine your favorite spirit will fit as well.

Snow Peak Titanium Round Flask

Snow Peak Titanium Round Flask

Snow Peak has as much a penchant for design as it does cost. As one of the smallest flasks on our list, the company’s titanium container is a prime example of said vision. The polished flask lets you pack 6.7 ounces of liquid into an attractive build that’s designed to curb metallic flavors and unnecessary weight (at a premium price).

Article originally published by Brandon Widder on November 26, 2015. Last updated by Nicole Raney.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

11 Best Pocket Knives for Everyday Carry
Up Next

The Best Binoculars for Birding, Backpacking, and Beyond
best soccer jerseys style nike mens 2019 usa 19 breathe stadium away replica jersey 18
Fashion & Style

Kick Back in Style with the Best Soccer Jerseys to Sport Right Now

This summer, arguably more than any other, has ignited the love of soccer in the U.S.A. Score a gooooooooal with these soccer jerseys.
Posted By John Jones
best edc knife pocket
Outdoors

11 Best Pocket Knives for Everyday Carry

Whether you consider yourself a present-day MacGyver or are just looking for a useful piece of gear, we've got you covered.
Posted By Clay Abney
best hatchet for camping backpacking survival hatchets
Outdoors

7 Best Hatchets for Camping, Backpacking, and Survival

Whether you're chopping down trees or zombies, you need a proper hatchet.
Posted By Mike Richard
best mens weekend bags weekender backs july 19
Fashion & Style

5 Best Weekender Bags for Men to Take on Their Next Getaway

If you’ve been using your gym bag or a beat-up duffel, it’s time to upgrade. With our guide, you'll be set for your next trip — and well beyond.
Posted By Beau Hayhoe
trail running shoes
Outdoors

Hit the Ground Running with the Best Men’s Trail Running Shoes

A great trail running shoe is sturdy, supportive, and ready for an all-terrain experience. Here are our top picks, all tested for size.
Posted By Clay Abney
what is dispersed camping male hiker with tent at sequoia national park getty images
Outdoors

Dispersed Camping Is Your Way to Camp for Free All Over the U.S.

Over a quarter of the United States is federally owned land and it’s free to camp on most of it.
Posted By Ross Collicutt
best outdoors deals for amazon prime day camping tent fire feature
Outdoors

Best Outdoor Gear Deals for Prime Day 2019: Get Ready for 2 Days of Discounts

Tents, sleeping bags, coolers — you name it, Amazon is probably offering a sale on it. Mark your calendars for Monday, July 15 and Tuesday, July 16.
Posted By Nicole Raney
man swimming out of rip current
Outdoors

How to Get Out of a Rip Current

Every guy should know how to spot and escape a rip current, whether you’re swimming at a protected beach manned by a Baywatch team or exploring an uncharted cove.
Posted By Jahla Seppanen
camping tent forest
Outdoors

Tent Buying Guide: How to Find the Best Tent for Your Trip

This guide will help you find a good shelter quickly so you can get off the computer and back outside.
Posted By Ross Collicutt
best backpacking gear
Outdoors

The Best Backpacking Gear for Men to Get You on the Trail in 2019

Spend less time hauling and more time exploring with these lightweight options.
Posted By Ross Collicutt
camping coffee tent
Outdoors

The Best Camping Coffee Makers for an Off-Grid Cup of Joe

The point of camping is to disconnect with work and screens. However, no one should endure such hardships as not having a cup of coffee.
Posted By Ross Collicutt
best survival knives knife guide
Outdoors

5 Survival Knives That Could Save Your Life

These knives are definitely not for everyday carry, but rather for camping, hiking, or having on hand for emergencies.
Posted By Ross Collicutt
lodge cast iron camp dutch oven
Outdoors

The Best Cooking Gear for Car Camping and Backpacking

We’ve rounded up the best camping utensils and appliances to help you make the perfect meal right beside the truck or 20 miles from it.
Posted By Ross Collicutt
binoculars mountain hiking backpack
Outdoors

The Best Binoculars for Birding, Backpacking, and Beyond

No matter what you’re planning — hiking, stargazing, embarking on your first safari — a good set of binoculars can make all the difference.
Posted By Mike Richard