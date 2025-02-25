Save your summer with this electric cooler from Anker SOLIX

Traditional coolers are great if you don’t mind having to drain and replenish the ice constantly. Let’s be real, though. Personally, the amount of effort that it takes to haul and save ice on my camping trips is enough to make me want to choose non-perishables just so I don’t have to deal with the hassle. Fortunately, it’s no longer the Stone Age, so you have to check out the brand-new cooler from Anker SOLIX if you’re sick and tired of traditional coolers.

Anker SOLIX just released the EverFrost 2 Electric Cooler, which is a high-tech cooler that runs like a fridge on battery power. At a glance, the specifications look to be pretty impressive. You can choose between a 23L and 40L Single Zone capacity, or even a 58L Dual Zone. With a few buttons, you can set the temperature range anywhere between -20°F to +20°F. The battery is 288Wh, but it can be expandable to 575Wh with two batteries for the 40L and the 58L models. Charge this baby up in 3.5 hours with a 95W power adapter or car socket, 100W solar input, or 60W USB-C input. In a single charge, you can expect to have up to 52 hours of cooling. If that’s not enough, just pack an extra battery. A second one will get you up to about 104 hours.

The EverFrost 2 Electric Cooler is currently available for preorder until March 6, and if you snap up this deal now, they are offering $300 off and a free road trip kit to early buyers. The official launch for the 40L and 58L is set for March 7, at which point the EverFrost 2 will be available for general purchase.