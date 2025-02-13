 Skip to main content
3 game-changing food hacks for your next camping trip

Camp cooking made easier with these tips

A group of people cooking around a campfire at dusk
Andreas Ronningen / Unsplash

I don’t know about you, but when I dream of a relaxing vacation in nature, I want to do as little chores as humanly possible. Camping isn’t exactly the most convenient of activities, so I like to prepare in advance and do everything possible to make it easier, especially in the food department.

It’s not always easy to cook over a fire or keep your food fresh, and if you don’t bring disposable plates or dishes with you, it can be a huge hassle to clean up. It’s by no means a reason to avoid nature altogether, but I have learned a few tricks here or there to make the process better. Here are some of my favorite food hacks for camping that will make your life easier and your trip more enjoyable.

Prepare as much as you can in advance

Cooking skewers over a grill while camping
Jessie Beck / Unsplash

If I can cook it at home, you’d best believe I’m doing it that way. Quinoa and rice definitely fall into this category, and they’re great as long as I can keep them cold. Of course, not everything can be cooked in advance. If we’re having marinated meat, I prep that in a zip lock. Skewers? Those will be prepped, too, and stored in the cooler. Foil-pack meals are an absolute lifesaver.

I like to bring along an omelet in a jar with everything already mixed in. That way, there’s no risk of the car smelling like rotten eggs when one inevitably breaks open. Mason jars are also great for salads or overnight oatmeal. Chia seed pudding is also a favorite at my house. Just let the seeds expand overnight, sprinkle some nuts, berries, and honey, and you’re golden!

If possible, take things out of their bulkier packaging and store them in travel-sized containers. Pancake or waffle batter in a squeeze bottle (or any liquid, for that matter) will make everything so much easier. Store spices in empty Tic Tac containers. That way, you won’t feel like you’re bringing everything, including the kitchen sink.

Keep your food fresh

Cooking a fish in a pan over the camp fire
John Salzarulo / Unsplash

In order to keep your food fresh, choose a high-quality, well-insulated cooler. If possible, bring two: one for food and one for drinks, since the drinks cooler will for sure be opened more frequently. Don’t open the food cooler unless you have to. That way, the cold air won’t escape prematurely.

I like to use frozen water bottles instead of plain ice, because you can drink these once they melt. For the same reason, frozen meals like chili or soup will work for the same purpose. Of course, a package of ice won’t hurt. Layer some ice at the bottom of the cooler, and place your raw meats in their sealed, leak-proof bags right on top. Then, stack in your dairy, pre-made meals, and fresh produce. Keep your snacks and frequently used items near the top for easy access. Replenish your ice as needed.

It’s also important to choose the right produce. Fruits and vegetables vary in water content and skin thickness, all of which can affect their shelf life. Firmer produce has a low water content, thick skin, or other kind of natural protection to help it last longer. Delicate produce, on the other hand, has a high water content or skin that can easily be bruised. Choose long-lasting produce for your trip, such as carrots, apples, oranges, and bell peppers. Stay away from delicate berries and salads that might not hold up to the rigors of camping. Instead of lettuce, bring kale. Dried fruit is a great substitute for berries, and apples and oranges are way better than bananas, which can get mushy or ripen too fast.

Chances are, you’re also bringing lots of nonperishable snacks like chips and ramen noodles. Keep these out of the cooler so you don’t let in any unnecessary warm air.

Have a good cleanup strategy

Camping cooking pot warming on hot coals
Alexey Ruban / Unsplash

Let’s face it: One of the worst parts of the night is having to clean up, and you might start wishing that you had brought the kitchen sink. Unless you’re making it a point to severely punish the loser of your drinking game, have a good cleanup strategy. If possible, delegate some of the tasks so that everyone takes responsibility for the mess.

Most people resort to using paper and plastic products while camping, and while this might seem to be an easy fix, the planet doesn’t thank you. Believe me, I get it, but maybe this hack will help you make the transition. If I have a spigot nearby, a two-bin dishwashing system is the easiest way to make sure that everything gets clean. The wash bin is for hot, soapy water for scrubbing. Then the second will be a rinse bin with warm water to remove soap. Try to remove as much food from your dishes as possible before washing. Alternatively, if water isn’t readily available, use a spray bottle with soapy water and wipe dishes before rinsing. In these cases, it always pays to bring an extra jug or two of water with you.

But don’t think your responsibility is over! It’s so important to dispose of your dishwashing water in the correct way, or else you could find some unpleasant visitors joining you for breakfast. According to the Boy Scouts, if your campground doesn’t have a drain for this purpose, use a small strainer or a bandana to strain out all of the food particles, and scatter the dishwater in a sunny area at least 200 feet from you, the nearest water source, campsite, or trail. Pack out the food particles to make sure you’re complying with leave no trace principles.

Hopefully, these food hacks for camping will help you on your next journey. Whatever you do, have a plan in place and the rest will work itself out.

