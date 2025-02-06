Discover the world of luxury glamping: A step up from traditional camping

Table of Contents Table of Contents What is luxury glamping? Top luxury glamping locations in North America

Glamping, or glamorous camping, is an elevated outdoor experience that often provides more comfort than traditional tent camping. Furnished tents, yurts, cabins, treehouses, or even Airstreams qualify as glamping, and many glamping experiences offer basic amenities like real beds, electricity, and bathrooms.

So many people (myself included) love being out in nature in this way, so I was excited to learn about a phenomenon called luxury glamping. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

What is luxury glamping?

If glamping is a glamorous version of camping, luxury camping takes things to the next level with top-tier amenities and experiences that mirror 5-star hotels, except in a remote location. Luxury glamping experiences often have private en-suite bathrooms, heating or air conditioning, high-end furniture, and even Wi-Fi. Sometimes, the more exclusive luxury glamping experience offers gourmet dining, spa treatments, or guided tours.

Luxury glamping locations are centered on nature, but unlike traditional tents, you’ll be able to experience the wild without compromising on comfort. For this reason, luxury glamping is perfect for adventurers looking for high-end stays at gorgeous remote locations close to favorite outdoor experiences like hiking, kayaking, canoeing, hot air ballooning, or guided tours.

Top luxury glamping locations in North America

If you’re ready to step into the world of luxury glamping, there are plenty of websites and tools that can help you narrow down your options. Here are some favorites from around North America.

The Resort at Paws Up

The Resort at Paws Up is a luxury glamping experience on an authentic working cattle ranch in western Montana. Since it’s just 35 miles from the Missoula International Airport, this location is super accessible and has over 40 on-site activities to enjoy, from horseback riding, dog sledding, or fishing to even a spa. Here, you’ll stay in one of 28 luxury vacation homes or one of its 36 safari-style luxury glamping tents.

The Green O

Lovers looking for an adults-only romantic getaway will love The Green O, which is in Greenough, Montana. There are 12 luxury accommodations, known as hauses, to choose from, and three meals per day per person are included in the nightly rate, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic beverages, house wine, beer, and liquor with lunch and dinner. There are so many activities here to enjoy, including ice skating and snowmobiling in the winter, as well as biking, archery, and helicopter tours.

Capitol Reef Resort

Next, I want to highlight the Capitol Reef Resort, which is a mile away from Capitol Reef National Park in Utah. This gorgeous luxury glamping location has a variety of lodging options, including teepees and Conestoga wagons equipped with all of the modern amenities. Outside of your glamping door, you can explore almost 100 miles of cliffs, canyons, domes, and natural bridges that Capitol Reef National Park is known for. This area has a lot to offer in terms of hiking and horseback riding, but it also has something particularly unique — llama excursions!

Westgate River Ranch

Here’s one I’ve actually had the pleasure of visiting: the Westgate River Ranch. This is an authentic Florida dude ranch right in the Florida wilderness. Chock full of cowboy-themed fun, you can choose from safari tents to teepees. All of its luxury glamping options were recently renovated with hardwood floors, new furniture, and modern comforts like running water and electricity.

If you’ve ever wanted to take an airboat ride down the Kissimmee River, the Westgate River Ranch in Florida has you covered. When I went several years ago, we saw alligators, turtles, and rare birds. I also bought one of my favorite hats at the gift shop there, and I still wear it to this day. Needless to say, I’m a bit biased toward this luxury glamping location, but you and your crew are bound to make amazing memories here.

Ventana Big Sur

Big Sur is one of the most recognizable places on the planet, especially after Apple chose it as the backdrop for macOS in 2020. This area was already a huge tourist destination, but luxury glamping here will take the experience to the next level. Ventana Big Sur is perched right at the edge of a 20-acre canyon and is perfect for those looking to hike, observe the California wildlife, and even stargaze. Amenities include a plush bed, electricity, running water, and firewood for s’mores.

Overall, luxury camping offers the perfect balance between comfort and nature, so travelers can enjoy the outdoors without sacrificing luxury. As more travelers explore off-the-grid experiences, luxury glamping serves as an excellent bridge and a standout option for those looking for adventure without the back pain. These glamping options are a great opportunity to reconnect with nature and try something new. From llama tours to air boating, glamping might just give you access to activities you never would have tried otherwise.