Airstreams are about to get way more luxurious

In recent years, a new trend has taken the travel world by storm: glamping. Gone are the days of roughing it in a flimsy tent or cramped RV. Instead, travelers are opting for a more luxurious and comfortable outdoor experience that combines the best of both worlds. In 2022, luxury and traditional camping accounted for a staggering 32% of all vacations, according to Kampgrounds of America.

Glamping allows travelers to experience adventure without sacrificing comfort. And it’s not just outdoor enthusiasts embracing this trend; even hospitality giants like Hilton and Hyatt are hopping on the glamping bandwagon, offering renovated Airstreams and decked-out cabins as alternative accommodations for their guests.

What is glamping?

Glamping, short for “glamorous camping,” is a luxurious form of outdoor accommodation that combines the thrill of camping with the comfort and amenities typically associated with upscale resorts and hotels. Unlike traditional camping , which involves pitching tents and sleeping on the ground, glamping offers a range of luxury options, such as safari tents, yurts, treehouses, and renovated trailers.

At these glamping sites, you’ll often find plush beds, electricity, running water, swimming pools, and private bathrooms. Glamping provides guests with an immersive outdoor experience without sacrificing modern conveniences.

Hilton and Hyatt are getting in on the action

Hospitality giants Hilton and Hyatt have recently announced partnerships to expand their glamping portfolios. Hilton has partnered with AutoCamp, which owns several luxury campgrounds across the country. AutoCamp’s resorts are best known for their stationary Airstream trailers turned hotel rooms at destinations like Joshua Tree, Yosemite, and Cape Cod.

Hilton has not announced how many points guests will need to make a reservation at an AutoCamp resort; however, summer rates on AutoCamp’s website start at around $210 per night, which is comparable to a hotel.

Following suit, Hyatt recently announced World of Hyatt members are now able to use their points at more than 700 of hotel brand Mr and Mrs Smith’s properties, including five of their 17 glamping resorts. Mr and Mrs Smith’s properties are even more expensive, with double rooms starting at $971 per night at their resort in Sri Lanka’s Yala National Park, and $3,223 per night at their Dunton Hot Springs location.

Book your glamping trip today

The rise of glamping represents a shift in the way we experience the great outdoors, blending luxury with adventure in a way that appeals to a wide range of travelers. With statistics showing a significant increase in the popularity of glamping vacations, coupled with major hospitality brands embracing this trend, there has never been a better time to book your glamping getaway. Whether you are searching for a peaceful retreat in a secluded forest, a romantic escape under the stars, or a family adventure in the wilderness, glamping offers something for everyone.

